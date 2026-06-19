Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 21

Author's Note

The within-family observation Carl S., John Roberts and others make, that on the same family diet some children get acne and some do not, deserves the direct answer the essay should have given. "Same diet" within a household rarely survives close inspection: siblings consume the same menu in different proportions, vaccination schedules differ between children of the same parents (catch-up doses, additional shots, schedule changes over the years), medication histories vary, and the emotional weather inside a household is rarely identical for any two children. Individual capacity to clear what enters the body varies, which is where the MTHFR thread lives. Families share constitutional pattern and generational burden, not identical individual exposure. The patterns are real. "The acne gene" is the wrong reading.

The age-bound question raised by Elusive1 and sharpened by Alanna, that children consume dairy with clear skin and then break out at puberty with no change in intake, is exactly what the essay's mechanism predicts, and I should have stated it directly. The insulin and IGF-1 signal is present throughout childhood. The androgen surge that turns sebaceous output into a major discharge channel arrives at puberty. Together they produce the eruption, and when the surge settles the discharge settles. Fern Barkalow's question about why the eruption concentrates on the face, chest and upper back has the same root: those regions concentrate the sebaceous glands.

On stress, Anna Frost's account is the case in miniature. Cystic acne arising during acute caregiving for her bed-ridden father, settling when he recovered, is the pattern emotional strain produces. Strain is the fourth terrain insult named in this work, and the essay underweighted it. Laura's question about constipation sits on the same axis. When the gut, the body's primary outward route, slows, the skin carries more. Stress is one of the things that slow it.

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bb Comet
Jun 19

Those who want to disagree can disagree. Keep doing what you are doing! But growing up in the Caribbean, soon as you had spots on the skin the older folks said: your blood is not clean. Furthermore, a cousin suffered years with acne until he stopped all dairy. Also, I do believe stress can enhance sebum production leading to acne.

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