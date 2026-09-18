Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
6h

The medical-industrial complex has managed to pathologize everything for profit. Thank you for the enlightening work you do.

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WestCentral's avatar
WestCentral
5h

Thank you for this valuable information. Is this something sliding into adult care? I've encountered adults who have been told they have ADHD and need medication.

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