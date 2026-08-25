Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horsea T.'s avatar
Horsea T.
2h

*Ariel Durant was happily married at fifteen and co-wrote a multi-volume history of the world.³⁰

*David Farragut took command of a captured British ship as a preteen.

*Ben Franklin apprenticed to a printer at the same age and put himself through a program of self-education “that would choke a Yale senior today,” in Gatto’s phrase.

*Andrew Carnegie left elementary school at seven and became a partner in business with the president of the Pennsylvania Railroad at twenty.³¹

*George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Melville, Twain, Edison, Rockefeller: none of them went through the twelve-year sequential schooling that later became compulsory.³²

-----------------------------

And what was everyone else up to? Were there not thousands if not millions of less-obviously-talented folks building, making possible, and working within the broad underlying infrastructure which made the above geniuses' achievements possible in the first place? With or without any schooling at all? Isn't it all of a piece, somehow?

I am not defending compulsory schooling or the ideology which made it "necessary". I'd convert the schools into something useful, set the kids free - and see what happens, the results of which can't be predicted. Those results might be pretty hideous, at least for a while.

Just saying that with or without compulsory education, there are outliers* - people who were born to do what they did irrespective of their education or lack of it. There's no parallel universe available where all those listed above were forcibly placed into school for many years. But I'd put money on them, because of their inherent qualities, achieving the same things.

*outlier defined: One that exists outside or at an extreme of a category, pattern, or expectation; an extreme case or exception.

Reply
Share
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
2h

Just as the cryptocracy enshittifies society, so it infantilizes individuals. Men and women with independence, integrity, self-respect, and self-confidence aren't useful to those who want to rule.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture