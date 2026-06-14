Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 21Edited

Author's Note

Sensitization and clinical manifestation are not the same thing. The injection sensitizes. Reactions happen when subsequent exposure crosses a threshold that depends on cumulative sensitization, triggering dose, and the body's overall capacity to handle the inflammatory burden at the time. Children have better terrain. Sensitization is still happening with each injection, but the response stays below the level that produces symptoms. The threshold lowers with age as more injections accumulate (boosters, flu shots, biologics) and as decades of pharmaceutical and environmental burden compromise the repair networks. This is why adults who haven't been vaccinated in decades can still develop alpha-gal. The sensitization was built decades earlier; the threshold is what's moving, and it can be crossed by sufficient dietary exposure, by additional injections, or by the gradual decline in repair capacity that comes with age. Adults often associate the onset with a recent tick bite because the timing is salient, but the underlying sensitization was already in place.

The same model explains why ingestion triggers reactions in sensitized people even though digestion was sufficient before. The threshold for triggering is now far lower than before, and the small fraction of protein that survives digestion is enough to produce a reaction.

Children do develop food allergies through this mechanism. Peanut, egg, dairy, and others. The explosion of childhood food allergies since 1990 is the same Richet mechanism applied to different proteins. The post-1989 cohort is now reaching middle age and presenting with the specific pattern of delayed anaphylaxis to red meat.

One technical clarification surfaced by Katie Kissel in the comments. Alpha-gal is the carbohydrate galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, present on mammalian proteins and on other mammalian-derived materials including gelatin, dairy, sugar processed through bone char, and many medical and personal care products. The essay's "bovine proteins" framing was clinical shorthand for the most common dietary trigger. The broader exposure list reinforces the cohort argument. Sensitized people encounter alpha-gal across far more vectors than meat alone.

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Gwyneth
Jun 14

NEVER inject anything.

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