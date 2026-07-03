Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
7d

Then there is vaccines Anemia: Renowned Immunologist Sounds Alarm ‘Billions’ of Covid-Vaxxed Now Have ‘Altered Brains’ Frank Bergman September 15, 2025 - 12:57 pm World-renowned immunologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is sounding the alarm to warn the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have unleashed a worldwide wave of systemic vasculitis that has “altered” the brains of “billions of people” who received the injections. Systemic vasculitis is a multi-organ inflammation of the blood vessel lining. Dr. Bhakdi warns that mRNA shots have triggered this deadly condition to surge among the Covid-vaxxed, and it is now damaging brains, hearts, and other organs on a mass scale. Bhakdi contends the shots trigger immune activation centered on the endothelium across the brain, heart, liver, and beyond. The endothelium is the thin cell layer lining blood vessels. Bhakdi warns that vascular injury destroys neurons and produces a silent, widespread neurological decline. He further claims the result is a population-level shift in cognition and behavior: diminished clarity, reduced willpower, and a blunting of natural intellect that leaves people less able to push back against medical coercion and overreach. Bhakdi raised the alarm during a video interview, warning that the problem is so severe that there are “billions of people” whose brains have been “destroyed” by the Covid shots. The award-winning former professor of microbiology argues that people have been permanently “altered” by the experimental injections. “The mRNA vaccines cause the destruction of brain cells,” Dr. Bhakdi warns. “Obviously. And that is what we are now experiencing. “We’re seeing – I’m afraid to say – billions of people whose brains are not working anymore. Slay News Did read also that using and relying on AI with your mobile Zombifies your mind, so there is that to consider also - I have a mobile but I only use it for bank verification, when I make payments for this and that.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
7d

"Lead toxicity damages red cell membranes directly and inhibits heme synthesis. Lead-induced hemolysis was common in painters, plumbers, and gasoline workers throughout the twentieth century."

Not just the workers as the leaded gasoline was burned and in vapor form. That's why the Los Angeles basin had much higher violence because the pollution was held in by the mountain ranges that surround it.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/violence-down-since-they-banned-lead

As for Cowan's EMF 60ghz theory, those frequencies stay very local as they have a harder time passing through materials than lower frequencies. That includes the skin and that's why they use mmwave to scan for weapons at the airport.

Everyone is afraid of 5g and 6g but

analog, 2g, and 3g were much much worse as they used lower frequencies that penetrate deeper and at a much higher power as technology back then was less efficient at fitting data into the same signal.

That's why phones have way better battery life than they used to. Batteries did get better but not as fast as the efficiency of the signals needed.

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