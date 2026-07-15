Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Simonde's avatar
Simonde
7h

Excellent article, very accurate. My daughter, now 38 yo, was diagnosed by genetic testing with Angelmans more than 20 years ago, although she never had microcephaly or seizures. After another genetic test 5 years ago, we were told it's not Angelmans, it's Pitt Hopkins syndrome, another 'rare' genetic disorder but affecting the TCF4 gene, apparently. I now understand the futility of genetic testing and realise it's all smoke and mirrors cover for poisoning, often via injection of mother and baby. I no longer believe in genetic fairytales.

I wonder how many of these 'genetic' labels exist? Angelman, Pitt-Hopkins, Dravet, Rett, etc, etc. When all grouped together, I bet the patient numbers would be large!

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Factscinator
7h

🧪Name: MARTY D WAFFLer,

PhD🎓 Applied Assumptions

📝 PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

Proven track record in transforming laboratory artefacts, computational guesses, and grant-funded assumptions into peer-reviewed reality.

💼 CAREER OVERVIEW

📅 2022–Present

👔 Chief Executive Officer

Center for Ridiculous Assumptive Predictions (CRAP)

🏆 Key Achievements

🧪 Settled the DNA existence debate by poisoning biological material until it produced a phosphorus-rich white precipitate.

💡Concluded that assaulting biological material with seventeen consecutive toxic steps in vitro accurately replicates conditions in vivo

🧬 Eliminated direct observations by 100%, while increasing investor confidence by 1000%.

📈 Monetized multi-decade assumption-stacking speculation into evidence.

🏅 Received the Golden Pellet Award for Distinguished Excellence in Interpreting Whatever Settled at the Bottom.

™️ Patented the revolutionary Speculation-to-Certainty™ Pipeline.

📅 2010–2022

🧬 Senior Genetic Reductionist

Everything Is Genes Corporation (EIGC)

🏆 Key Achievements

🧬 Elevated DNA from a theoretical unobserved molecule into a universal explanation for billable human misfortune.

🎯 Rerouted victims from exploring compensation claims for environmental injury, pharmaceutical harm, and industrial poisoning toward belief in inherited predispositions and personal genetic destiny.

💰 Built the industry's first Self-Repairing Hypothesis™ Platform, enabling falsified theories to automatically absorb and monetize contradictory evidence.

🏅 Received commendation for discovering Problem Gene X, Problem Gene Y, and Problem Gene Whatever-Was-Needed-For-The-Grant.

📅 2003–2010

🧾 Director of Forensic and Ancestral Outcomes

Institute of Genetic Guesswork (IGG)

🏆 Key Achievements

📀💻 Algorithmically traced the origins of indigenous African populations to an ancient clan in the Scottish Highlands.

🐕 Expanded human ancestral lineages to include certified heritage reports for dogs, cats, and safari animals from samples submitted by pranksters and investigative journalists attempting to expose the testing racket.

⚖️ Refined forensic DNA testing protocols capable of acquitting the guilty whilst simultaneously securing convictions against the innocent.

🎭 Mandated rigorous pre-test background checks in order to mitigate the "accuracy" collapse observed in blinded samples.

👨‍👦 Empowered paternity-testing inclusivity by enabling offspring to maintain statistically meaningful relationships with multiple unrelated fathers.

📅 1997–2003

🔄 Principal Circular Reasoning Engineer

Forgone Conclusions Biotechnologies Ltd.

🏆 Key Responsibilities

🔬 Led the Predetermined DNA Extraction Confirmation Unit.

➡️ Extracted DNA because DNA exists.

⬅️ Confirmed DNA exists because DNA was extracted.

📅 1993–1997

💻 Computational Reality Architect

Genome Rendering & Invention Corporation (GRIC)

🏆 Key Achievements

📊 Converted terabytes of fragmented data into complete genetic narratives.

🌳 Built phylogenetic trees capable of supporting entire careers.

📈 Developed software capable of turning uncertainty into publication-ready figures.

🎲 Led the launch of the award-winning Guess-O-Matic™ Genome Assembly Suite.

🧩 Faithfully rendered complete genomes from data sets missing DNA. 🧬

🎓 EDUCATION

📚 Bachelor of Pseudoscience (BPSc)

University of Made Up Entities

Major: Applied Assumptions

📖 Honours Thesis

"From Biological Material Breakdown to Scientific Certainty: A Journey Through Twenty Toxic Processing Steps"

🏅 Graduated Magna Cum Assumptione

🎓 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

School of Circular Logic & Advanced Confirmation Bias

📖 Dissertation

"Evidence Generated Through the Strategic Application of Prior Belief: A Framework for Funding-Compatible Inquiry" 💰

🏆 Awarded with distinction after all reviewers independently cited one another as primary evidence.

🏅 AWARDS & HONOURS

🏆 Awarded The 2017 New Gene Mutation Discoverer Award

📈 For exceptional discovery throughput achieved via dynamic reduction of evidentiary requirements.

🏆 BAYER 2018 Book of the Year Award

For ROUND UP — a bestselling legal thriller exploring how criminal enterprises race to discover genetic predispositions precisely where organophosphate exposure had previously been suspected.

🏆 Mo Murder-nas 2021 Genetic Cover for Vaccine Injury Award

🏆 For exceptional achievement in identifying hereditary causes of adverse events occurring immediately after injection. 💉🧬📊

🏛️ PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

🎩 Chair Emeritus, Academy of Predetermined Outcomes

🧪 Fellow, Society for the Prevention of the Scientific Method

🔄 Lifetime Chair, Committee for Circular Reasoning Enforcement

👨‍🔬 MARTY D WAFFLer, PhD

"Turning the artefacts of Angry Chemistry into scientific certainty™ since 1993." 😄

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