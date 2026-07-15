Author’s Note

This essay does not deny that chromosomal findings can be documented, or that some children are born with visible developmental damage. Down syndrome is real. Trisomy 21 is real. What produces the trisomy is prenatal toxic damage to parental germ cells: mercury, radiation, pesticides, and the accumulated body burden that produces the well-documented association with maternal age.¹ Down syndrome features are apparent at the newborn examination because the injury was completed before birth. The Angelman label does not describe a condition of that kind. Children given the label are normal at birth, injured during the peak vaccine schedule window, and diagnosed after a test finds a marker whose causal status the mainstream framework never establishes. The marker is real when documented. What is disputed here is its assigned meaning.

Verona, 1964

Harry Angelman was a British consultant pediatrician working at Warrington General Hospital, Lancashire. He had three children on his ward whose conditions puzzled him. There was severe developmental delay, no speech, jerky movements, seizures, and frequent bouts of laughter. He could not identify a common cause. On holiday in Verona, he visited the Museo di Castelvecchio, where he saw a Renaissance oil painting by Giovanni Francesco Caroto. It showed a laughing boy holding a stiff puppet. The image reminded him of his patients. He named them “puppet children” in a paper published the following year in Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology.²

The name would soften over time, first to “Happy Puppet syndrome,” then, when parents objected, to Angelman syndrome. The essential feature of the naming was set from the beginning. The label centered laughter and stiff limbs. Severe developmental catastrophe, seizures, absent speech, and inability to walk were not what named the syndrome. A Renaissance painting was.

Angelman’s own retrospective account contains an admission the medical literature has since preferred to ignore. He wrote that despite the investigations available to him, he had been “unable to establish scientific proof that the three children all had the same handicap.”³ The grouping was clinical intuition. He had hesitated to publish for exactly this reason.

Everything since has been retrofitted onto that intuition: the chromosomal deletion at 15q11-q13 identified in 1987,⁴⁵ the UBE3A gene identified in 1997,⁶ the four molecular classes, the pharmaceutical pipeline now valued in the hundreds of millions. The name was there first. The name determined what the theory would be allowed to find. It also determined how many children would be found: one in twelve thousand to one in twenty thousand live births today, per current prevalence figures. There is no pre-1965 baseline. The syndrome could not be observed before it had a name to be observed under.

The label is applied to a specific population of children. The children exist. Their injury is real. The label either describes the cause of that injury or conceals it. There is no third option.

Give a gift subscription

Share

The Mainstream Story

The current mainstream description of Angelman syndrome, drawn from GeneReviews, MedlinePlus, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, runs as follows.⁷⁸⁹¹⁰

Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder caused by loss of function of the maternally inherited UBE3A gene on chromosome 15q11-q13. Approximately seventy percent of cases involve a deletion of that chromosomal region. Around ten percent involve point mutations in UBE3A. Three to seven percent involve paternal uniparental disomy, in which the child inherits two copies of the paternal chromosome 15 and no maternal copy. Two to five percent involve imprinting defects. Approximately ninety percent of documented cases are classified as de novo, meaning the finding is not present in either parent.

Clinical features include severe developmental delay evident at six to twelve months, absent or near-absent speech, ataxic gait, microcephaly, seizures in approximately eighty percent of patients emerging between one and three years, sleep disturbance, and characteristic frequent laughter with stereotyped hand movements. Diagnosis is confirmed by genetic testing. Current management is supportive: anti-seizure medications, physical and occupational therapy, sleep interventions. Two antisense oligonucleotide therapies, Ultragenyx’s GTX-102 and Ionis’s ION582, are in Phase 3 pivotal trials with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Life expectancy is near normal.

That is the mainstream account. What follows is a different reading of the same facts.

The Happy Affect

One feature in the mainstream description deserves closer examination at the outset.

Damage to the cerebellum and to inhibitory neural circuits produces pathological laughter in adults. This is documented in pseudobulbar affect following stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, and neurodegenerative disease. The mechanism is loss of inhibitory control over affective expression. When this happens to an adult after a stroke, medicine calls it a symptom of brain damage. Children with the Angelman diagnosis exhibit cerebellar damage in the ataxic gait, microcephaly, and seizure activity. The same neurological injury pattern that produces disinhibited laughter in adults, applied to a developing brain that has never known any other state, becomes what mainstream sources call a personality feature. It is not a personality feature. It is a symptom, presented as an attribute.

The naming choice, once again, is doing work. Frequent laughter and hand-flapping are called diagnostic. Severe developmental catastrophe, seizures, and inability to walk are called consequences. The palatable symptoms name the syndrome. The catastrophic symptoms are treated as its features.

The Two Lists Are the Same List

The clinical features of what is diagnosed as Angelman syndrome:

Developmental delay evident from six to twelve months

Seizures, typically emerging between one and three years

Cerebellar ataxia and tremulous limbs

Microcephaly

Absent or minimal speech

Feeding difficulties in infancy

The injuries the US Vaccine Injury Compensation Program compensates when caused by a vaccine on the federal schedule:¹¹

Acute encephalopathy

Chronic encephalopathy, defined by HHS as a persistent change in mental or neurologic status manifesting within a specified window after vaccination

Infantile spasms

Afebrile seizures

Febrile seizures

Cerebellar ataxia

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Every clinical feature of Angelman appears on the federal compensation list. The federal government pays families of children with encephalopathy, seizures, and ataxia caused by injections. The federal government also funds research programs and pharmaceutical trials that classify children with identical presentations as suffering from a chromosomal deletion. These are the same children. The label determines which register they enter.

The pediatric vaccine schedule during the Angelman onset window: at two months, four months, and six months, the current CDC schedule delivers six to eight products per visit. By six months of age, approximately twenty cumulative products. At twelve months and again at fifteen to eighteen months, further doses land, including the MMR at twelve to fifteen months, the exact window in which seizures typically begin.¹² Aluminum injected by eighteen months has quadrupled since the 1980s, from roughly 1,250 micrograms to roughly 4,925 micrograms.¹³

Nilsson and colleagues reported in 2022 that forty-one percent of children with a history of febrile seizures had accumulated neurodevelopmental problems by ages four to five or nine to ten.¹⁴ Febrile seizures cluster in the days following multi-vaccine appointments. Those same appointments fall inside the Angelman presentation window.

The lists describe one condition. Two labels, two administrative destinations.

The Timing Problem

A chromosomal event present at conception cannot, without a rescue hypothesis, produce a clinical picture that emerges six to twelve months later.

Down syndrome is the contrast case. Its features are recognizable at the newborn examination. Whatever damaged the parental germ cells to produce the trisomy 21 finding, whether mercury, ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, pesticides, or the accumulated toxic burden that explains the maternal-age association,¹ the injury was completed before the child left the womb. Down syndrome does not “manifest” at six or twelve months. It is there from the first moment of life outside the womb.

Children given the Angelman diagnosis are not recognizable at birth. Every mainstream source consulted for this essay confirms this. GeneReviews states that “normal prenatal and birth history, normal head circumference at birth, no major birth defects” are diagnostic features.⁷ MedlinePlus describes an infant who appears healthy and only later fails to reach expected milestones.⁸ Something happens between the newborn examination and the six-to-twelve-month presentation window. That something is what the diagnostic label is designed to prevent us from investigating.

The mainstream rescue hypothesis is that UBE3A is developmentally regulated and only functionally required as neurons mature. The hypothesis was constructed after the timing pattern was observed. It has never been tested against a cohort of children who have the deletion but do not receive the standard schedule of injected products during the presentation window. No such cohort exists in the published literature. Every published Angelman study population has been vaccinated according to the standard schedule of its country and era. The claim that unvaccinated children with the deletion still develop the syndrome is theoretical, not observed.

The historical setting confirms the pattern. Leo Kanner described autism in 1943.¹⁵ Angelman described his three cases in 1965.² Andreas Rett described what became Rett syndrome in 1966. All three clinicians reported that they were describing something new. The pre-1940s medical literature does not contain equivalents of these syndromes at anything approaching current frequency. The developmental syndrome cluster emerged in the same twenty-five-year window that saw the introduction of DDT, the expansion of the DPT schedule, the polio vaccine, and routine acetaminophen use in infants.

Rett syndrome, from the same cluster window, provides the sharpest diagnostic contrast within it. Rett children develop normally for six to eighteen months. Then they regress. Purposeful hand use is lost. Speech is lost. Stereotyped hand-wringing appears. Head growth slows. The regression is universally acknowledged in the mainstream Rett literature. Angelman’s clinical picture is the same shape: normal at birth, delays evident at six to twelve months, hand stereotypies emerging, speech absent. But the Angelman establishment insists, in GeneReviews’ formal diagnostic criteria, that developmental milestones are delayed but that skills are not lost. A child who was normal at birth and has delays at six months has lost the trajectory of normal development. That is what regression means. Rett acknowledges the pattern. Angelman denies the same pattern, in the same clinical shape, in children of the same age. If Angelman were acknowledged as regression, its onset would sit directly on top of the vaccine schedule: two months, four months, six months, MMR at fifteen. The denial of regression in Angelman is a denial of the map.

Children given the Angelman diagnosis are documented as normal at birth. They regress or fail to progress during the exact months in which they receive the largest number of injected products of their lives. The mainstream describes both the “normal at birth” observation and the “regression at six to twelve months” observation, side by side, in the same clinical descriptions, without noticing what the sequence implies.

What Produced the Deletion?

Ninety percent of Angelman diagnoses carry a chromosomal finding that neither parent has. The establishment classifies this as de novo, meaning it was produced during gametogenesis or early embryogenesis.⁷ What produced it is not investigated.

De novo is a bureaucratic term for “the deletion was produced during gametogenesis or early embryogenesis, and we did not investigate what produced it.” The inquiry stops at the marker. What could damage a gamete or an early embryo is not asked.

The mainstream has answers available to it and refuses to look at them. Aluminum, mercury, glyphosate, and industrial solvents all cross the placenta and reach gametes. Aluminum from injections crosses the blood-brain barrier via macrophage transport, accumulates in neural tissue, and remains for years.¹⁶ Thimerosal-containing Rho(D) immune globulin, administered routinely to Rh-negative pregnant women at twenty-eight weeks gestation until 2002, delivered ethylmercury directly across the placenta into the developing fetal brain. Geier and Geier documented an odds ratio of 2.35 for autism in offspring of mothers who received thimerosal-containing Rho(D) during pregnancy.¹⁷ The mechanism that produces chromosomal damage is the same mechanism that produces autism. Neither is investigated for its role in Angelman.

A woman’s ova are formed during her own fetal development, inside her mother’s uterus. This is standard reproductive biology: mammalian oogenesis is completed prenatally, and the primary oocytes a woman will use across her reproductive life are all present at her own birth, arrested in the first stage of meiosis. Environmental exposures to a pregnant woman decades before her daughter’s first pregnancy can therefore affect the granddaughter’s tissues. Anway, Skinner and colleagues have documented transgenerational effects of environmental toxins across three and four generations in mammalian models.¹⁸ Mercury and aluminum accumulated in a grandmother sit inside cells that will eventually become her daughter’s children. Toxic exposures accumulated across two generations, expressing themselves in the third.

Two epicycles protect the theory from its own contradictions.

The first is imprinting. The same 15q11-q13 deletion produces two entirely different clinical pictures depending on whether it appears on the maternal or the paternal chromosome. The Angelman phenotype from a maternal deletion. The Prader-Willi phenotype, with hyperphagia, obesity, and hypotonia, from a paternal deletion. When the initial one-deletion-one-syndrome framework failed, genomic imprinting was invented to explain the contradiction. The same DNA sequence is said to be expressed differently depending on which parent transmitted it.¹⁹ Classical ad hoc rescue. When a theory says X causes Y and X also causes not-Y, the theory should be abandoned. Instead, an epicycle is added.

The second epicycle is “Angelman-like syndrome.” Between five and twenty percent of children clinically diagnosed with Angelman have no detectable genetic finding on any current test.⁷²⁰ The clinical picture is identical to the “genetic” cases. Developmental delay, seizures, ataxia, microcephaly, sleep disturbance, happy affect: all present. The theory demands that Angelman equals loss of UBE3A function. Cases without the finding cannot be Angelman on the theory’s own terms. So they are reclassified as Angelman-like syndrome, a separate disease.²⁰ Same clinical picture, renamed to protect the theory.

If the clinical picture exists without the genetic finding, and it does, in one in ten to one in five of the children diagnosed, the genetic finding cannot be the cause of the clinical picture. It is at best a correlate. Possibly an artifact of the same damage that produced the clinical picture. Certainly not what the establishment claims it is. On the establishment’s own terms, ten to twenty percent of Angelman-diagnosed children are indistinguishable from vaccine encephalopathy.

The Establishment Documents Its Own Method

The exhibit that closes the argument is not a hypothesis or an inference. It is a published paper in a peer-reviewed neurology journal in which the establishment describes, without embarrassment, its own method.

Novy and colleagues, 2012, European Journal of Medical Genetics, titled “Another cause of vaccine encephalopathy: A case of Angelman syndrome.”²¹

The paper reports a 47-year-old woman referred for seizure recurrence. Her intellectual disability and epilepsy had been assumed for four decades to have been caused by a vaccine encephalopathy following smallpox vaccination. Genetic testing, when the technology finally arrived, revealed a 15q11-q13 deletion. The Angelman diagnosis replaced the vaccine encephalopathy diagnosis.

The paper’s structural claim, borrowed from the Dravet syndrome literature and applied to Angelman, is that vaccination merely “precipitated the occurrence of the disease”²¹ without changing its long-term course. Under this framing, the vaccine did not cause the injury. The injury was going to happen anyway. The vaccine merely triggered it. The genetic finding retroactively converts injury into chromosomal fate.

The construction is unfalsifiable. It cannot be tested against a control population. It requires the reader to accept that the child would have developed the disease from some other trigger, at some other time. No evidence exists for that claim, and no study is planned to seek any.

The purpose of the exercise is stated openly in the same body of literature. Verbeek and colleagues, publishing in Pediatrics in 2014 on the same reclassification project, wrote that findings of this kind “might help to support public faith in vaccination programs.”²²

The stated purpose of a scientific finding is not, in a functioning science, to support faith in anything. It is to describe what is happening. The paper announces its own function. This is public relations disguised as etiology.

The Novy paper also reveals a cohort-level pattern in its own data. The authors report that in their cohort of patients with learning disability and refractory epilepsy, 1.4 percent had a documented history of vaccine encephalopathy.²¹ They describe this as rare. A 1.4 percent rate in a specialist cohort is not rare. It is enough to prompt what the paper explicitly recommends: a comprehensive genetic work-up when Dravet syndrome is excluded. Read plainly, the recommendation is that when a patient carries a documented vaccine injury history and does not fit Dravet, the testing should continue until a chromosomal explanation is found. Keep looking until the injury has been reassigned.

Angelman is now formally documented as one of the diagnostic categories into which vaccine encephalopathy is retroactively reclassified. Dravet was its twin. The Bennett family watched this happen to their son across forty-two years. The vaccine reaction Wayne Bennett described in his own words was rewritten as Dravet the moment the testing technology could produce a chromosomal alibi.²³ The Angelman literature performs the same operation on a different chromosome. This is the puppet story: a Renaissance painting hung on a broken child so no one has to describe what broke him.

The Label at Work on a Specific Child

The mechanism operates in real time on individual children. In August 2024, the actor Colin Farrell gave an interview to People Magazine about his son James, diagnosed with Angelman.

James was twenty at the time. The video has been viewed more than thirteen million times.²⁴

Farrell’s account documents the puppet story assembling itself around one child.

James was a silent baby. He did not coo. He did not make sounds. He was not sitting up when he should have been sitting up. He could not stay on his legs. Developmental delays were evident from infancy.

At approximately eighteen months of age, James was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Farrell describes this as a common misdiagnosis at the time, because the two conditions in his words “shared a lot of the same presentations, a lot of the same characteristics.”²⁴ James carried the cerebral palsy label for roughly a year.

At two and a half years of age, a different pediatric neurologist observed James in the office. James was laughing frequently and making a stereotyped hand movement. The neurologist asked whether James had been tested for Angelman syndrome. The mother had not heard the term. A genetic test was ordered. The test returned positive for a 15q11-q13 deletion. The diagnosis was changed.

The child did not change. His clinical presentation did not change. What changed was that a test found a marker. Before the marker was found, James sat inside the cerebral palsy category, a category that carries historical association with birth injury and, in older medical literature, with vaccine damage. After the marker was found, he moved into the chromosomal disorder category, which forecloses environmental investigation. The label closed the case.

The label-as-filter mechanism, documented in a single child by his own father, on camera, published to millions, without anyone recognizing what the account demonstrates.

Farrell resists the diagnostic language on one specific point. Mainstream literature describes Angelman children as exhibiting “inappropriate outbreaks of laughter.” Farrell questions the phrase. He wonders whether laughter from a sincere place, without malice, can be called inappropriate. He does not extend the pushback to the diagnostic framework as a whole. He is one step from seeing the naming itself as the problem. He does not take the step. He is the curious skeptic this essay is written to reach.

One further detail. Farrell reports that his son has not had a seizure in more than a decade. Chromosomal deletions do not resolve. Yale Medicine acknowledges that Angelman seizures typically “improve over time until they resolve in a person’s teens and early 20s.”²⁵ A body clearing an injury behaves this way. A permanent chromosomal defect does not.

The pediatric neurologist who confirmed the diagnosis also told Farrell that James’s life expectancy would be normal, the same as anyone else’s. A fundamental biological defect in a critical gene, on the mainstream account, should carry systemic consequences and reduced lifespan. Instead, the affected function is developmental, during a specific window. What stabilizes stabilizes. What resolves resolves. This is what an injury looks like across time. It is not what a permanent chromosomal malfunction looks like.

What the Objections Cannot Answer

“The deletion is present at conception and predetermines the outcome regardless of environment.” The deletion had to be produced. In ninety percent of cases the parents do not have it. De novo is a term for “we did not investigate what produced the finding.” Aluminum, mercury, glyphosate, and industrial solvents cross into gametes and damage cellular structures. The specific studies linking these exposures to 15q11-q13 deletion frequency have not been performed. Their absence is not evidence of absence. It is evidence of avoidance.

“UBE3A is developmentally regulated, which is why the presentation is delayed.” Rescue hypothesis constructed after the timing pattern was observed. If developmental regulation of UBE3A were the sole determinant of presentation, all children with the deletion would present at the same developmental milestone. They do not. Presentation ranges from apparent normality at birth to onset at six months, twelve months, or later. The variance tracks environmental insult, not a fixed chromosomal event.

“You are conflating correlation with causation.” The essay is not claiming that injections produce the 15q11-q13 deletion in one hundred percent of exposures. It claims injections produce clinical encephalopathy, which is federally compensated under VICP. It claims children with the deletion have their encephalopathy attributed to the deletion. It claims children without the deletion who present identically are compensated as vaccine-injured. The population having the deletion is a subset of the injection-injured population, one that carries an additional marker used to redirect the causal inquiry.

“You are conflating a real chromosomal condition with injection injury. Down syndrome is real.” Down syndrome is real. The trisomy 21 finding is documented and consistent. What produced it is prenatal toxic damage to parental germ cells: mercury, radiation, pesticides, decades of accumulated body burden.¹ Down syndrome features are apparent at the newborn examination because the injury was completed before birth. Angelman is not Down syndrome. Children given the Angelman diagnosis appear normal at birth. Something happens between birth and six to twelve months. The mainstream refuses to name it.

“Prenatal detection can identify Angelman before any postnatal exposure.” Prenatal detection identifies the chromosomal marker, not the clinical condition. The marker by itself does not produce the developmental catastrophe. The clinical condition emerges after the child is born, injected, and injured. Prenatal detection identifies vulnerable children. It does not identify children whose outcome is determined regardless of exposure.

“The happy affect is a genuine phenotypic feature, not an injury pattern.” Cerebellar damage and inhibitory-circuit damage produce pathological laughter in adults, seen in pseudobulbar affect after stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, and neurodegenerative disease. Children with the Angelman diagnosis show cerebellar damage in the ataxic gait, microcephaly, and seizure activity. Applied to a developing brain that has never known any other state, the same pattern is renamed a personality feature. It is not.

The Filter as Business Model

The genetic framing is not a neutral scientific conclusion sustained by evidence. It is an industrial arrangement sustained by revenue.

Ultragenyx’s own pipeline documentation identifies 60,000 Angelman patients in “commercially accessible geographies.” Comparable antisense oligonucleotide therapies for rare neurogenetic diseases are priced between $200,000 and $750,000 per patient per year. The annual revenue potential of the Angelman market at full penetration runs into the tens of billions. GTX-102 (apazunersen), the Ultragenyx product, is currently in Phase 3 with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Ionis’s ION582 is also in Phase 3, also with Breakthrough Designation, advancing independently after Biogen declined to exercise its licensing option. Each product is priced on the premise that Angelman is a chromosomal condition amenable to chromosomal correction.

The trials themselves report improvements on subjective clinician-impression scales in open-label studies without placebo controls. The Ultragenyx Phase 1/2 was placed on clinical hold in 2020 after five participants at the highest dose developed serious lower-extremity weakness, two of them temporarily losing the ability to walk. The trial resumed at lower doses. Similar reported improvements have been documented for decades in injection-injured children treated with dietary intervention, environmental cleanup, and detoxification protocols. The industry funds the trials of the treatments marketed as gene therapy. The industry does not fund the environmental intervention trials. This is a market decision, not a scientific one.

The industry that produced the injury markets the product that promises to fix it. Both operations are legally protected. The vaccine manufacturer has no liability for the injury after the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. The manufacturer of the treatment marketed as gene therapy captures the revenue from the chromosomal condition reassignment. The family carries the child and the blame. The deletion, they are told, is de novo, sporadic, no one’s fault. Bad luck at conception.

Forrest Maready described the structure precisely. In The Moth in the Iron Lung, his book-length reconstruction of the polio narrative, he identified the mechanism at work across the whole of twentieth-century medicine. Modern scientists, he writes, are driven by a search for a lone strand of DNA that functions as “an innocuous filter which exonerates them from having to explore any potential environmental causes.”²⁶

The filter is not a metaphor. It is a business model. Angelman is the exemplar of the model operating on a specific diagnostic category. The filter delivers exoneration for the injurer and revenue for the treater. The medical record acquires a chromosomal alibi. What is lost is truth.

Explaining It to a Six-Year-Old

A house burns down. A fire marshal arrives, walks the property, and finds a broken window at the back. He announces that the broken window is why the house burned.

But something broke the window. And a man was seen at the front of the house earlier that day carrying a gas can. The fire marshal does not ask about either. He points at the window and closes his notebook.

That is what a cover story is. You point at one thing so no one looks at the other.

Now imagine the house is a child. The broken window is a spot on a chromosome. The gas can is a schedule of injections. The fire marshal is a doctor pointing at the chromosome.

That is what a diagnosis of Angelman syndrome is.

The Painting

The Caroto painting hangs in the Museo di Castelvecchio in Verona. It is a fine painting. A boy with a laughing face, holding a stiff-limbed puppet. Angelman saw it, connected it to three children on his ward, and named a syndrome after it.

The label operates the way the painting operates. It centers the palatable image: a laughing boy, a stiff-limbed puppet. It hides the catastrophe: a child normal at birth who no longer speaks, no longer walks well or at all, who seized for years before the seizures stopped, whose family has organized its entire life around his care.

The name is doing the work the mainstream needs it to do. It softens what the reader is looking at. It supplies a laughing child in place of a broken one, and a Renaissance painting where a vaccination record should be.

The specific facts. The child was normal at birth. The child received injections during the peak vaccine schedule window at two, four, and six months, and again at twelve, fifteen, and eighteen months. The child regressed. The child was diagnosed. A test found a marker. The marker was assigned as the cause. The inquiry closed. The family was told their chromosomes had done it. The child was labeled after a painting hanging in a museum in northern Italy.

The label closed the case.

The painting was made in the sixteenth century. It has nothing to do with what happened to the child.

References

Unbekoming. Down’s Syndrome: Environmental Poisoning Disguised as Genetic Fate — The Evidence Linking Mercury, Radiation, and Industrial Toxins to Chromosomal Abnormalities. Lies Are Unbekoming. August 2025. Angelman H. ‘Puppet’ Children: A report on three cases. Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology. 1965;7(6):681–688. Angelman H. Retrospective account of the naming of the syndrome, reproduced in Williams CA, “Harry Angelman and the History of AS,” Angelman Syndrome Foundation; and in Royal College of Physicians Museum, “Inspiring Physicians: Harry Angelman.” Magenis RE, Brown MG, Lacy DA, Budden S, LaFranchi S. Is Angelman syndrome an alternate result of del(15)(q11q13)? American Journal of Medical Genetics. 1987;28(4):829–838. Kaplan LC, Wharton R, Elias E, Mandell F, Donlon T, Latt SA. Clinical heterogeneity associated with deletions in the long arm of chromosome 15: report of 3 new cases and their possible genetic significance. American Journal of Medical Genetics. 1987;28(1):45–53. Kishino T, Lalande M, Wagstaff J. UBE3A/E6-AP mutations cause Angelman syndrome. Nature Genetics. 1997;15(1):70–73. Dagli AI, Mathews J, Williams CA. Angelman Syndrome. GeneReviews®. University of Washington, Seattle. MedlinePlus Genetics. Angelman syndrome. US National Library of Medicine. medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/angelman-syndrome. National Organization for Rare Disorders. Angelman Syndrome. rarediseases.org. Angelman Syndrome Foundation. About Angelman Syndrome. angelman.org. Vaccine Injury Table. Health Resources and Services Administration, US Department of Health and Human Services. Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Handley JB. How to End the Autism Epidemic. Chelsea Green Publishing; 2018. Nilsson G, Lundström S, Fernell E, Gillberg C. Neurodevelopmental problems in children with febrile seizures followed to young school age: A prospective longitudinal community-based study in Sweden. Acta Paediatrica. 2022;111(3):586–592. doi:10.1111/apa.16171. Kanner L. Autistic disturbances of affective contact. Nervous Child. 1943;2:217–250. Gherardi RK, Eidi H, Crépeaux G, Authier FJ, Cadusseau J. Biopersistence and Brain Translocation of Aluminum Adjuvants of Vaccines. Frontiers in Neurology. 2015;6:4. doi:10.3389/fneur.2015.00004. Geier DA, Geier MR. A prospective study of thimerosal-containing Rho(D)-immune globulin administration as a risk factor for autistic disorders. Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine. 2007;20(5):385–390. doi:10.1080/14767050701228057. Anway MD, Cupp AS, Uzumcu M, Skinner MK. Epigenetic transgenerational actions of endocrine disruptors and male fertility. Science. 2005;308(5727):1466–1469. doi:10.1126/science.1108190. See also Skinner MK. Environmental epigenetic transgenerational inheritance and somatic epigenetic mitotic stability. Epigenetics. 2011;6(7):838–842. Nicholls RD, Knoll JHM, Butler MG, Karam S, Lalande M. Genetic imprinting suggested by maternal heterodisomy in nondeletion Prader-Willi syndrome. Nature. 1989;342(6247):281–285. Luk HM. Angelman-Like Syndrome: A Genetic Approach to Diagnosis with Illustrative Cases. Case Reports in Genetics. 2016;2016:9790169. doi:10.1155/2016/9790169. Novy J, Catarino CB, Chinthapalli K, Smith SM, Clayton-Smith J, Hennekam RCM, Hammond P, Sisodiya SM. Another cause of vaccine encephalopathy: A case of Angelman syndrome. European Journal of Medical Genetics. 2012;55(5):338–341. doi:10.1016/j.ejmg.2012.01.008. Verbeek NE, Jansen FE, Vermeer-de Bondt PE, de Kovel CG, van Kempen MJA, Lindhout D, Brilstra EH, van der Maas NAT. Etiologies for Seizures Around the Time of Vaccination. Pediatrics. 2014;134(4):658–666. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-0690. Unbekoming. The Genetic Alibi: How Wayne Bennett’s Family Tragedy Exposes the Dravet Syndrome Cover Story. Lies Are Unbekoming. November 2025. Farrell C. Colin Farrell Opens Up About His Son With Angelman Syndrome. People Magazine (video interview). August 2024. Angelman Syndrome. Yale Medicine Fact Sheets. yalemedicine.org/conditions/angelman-syndrome. Maready F. The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio. Feels Like Fire Publishing; 2018.

Additional Sources

Cowan T. Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness. Chelsea Green Publishing; 2018.

Humphries S, Bystrianyk R. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. CreateSpace; 2013.

Lester D, Parker D. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Independently published; 2019.

Miller NZ. Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers. New Atlantean Press; 2016.

Garner J. The Control Group Survey. controlgroup.org.

Latypova S. Substack essays on pharmaceutical regulatory capture and vaccine harm. sashalatypova.substack.com.

Kirby D. Evidence of Harm: Mercury in Vaccines and the Autism Epidemic: A Medical Controversy. St. Martin’s Press; 2005.

Handley JB. Underestimated: An Autism Miracle. Skyhorse Publishing; 2021.

Wright NP, Wright A. Selective Hearing. Substack. selectivehearing.substack.com. Coverage of the Bennett family and Dravet reclassification.

Unbekoming. Related essays including “The Primary Cause,” “Four Causes / Seventy Thousand Diseases,” “What Is the Immune System?”, “What Is an Antibody?”, and the “Before You Consent” series. Lies Are Unbekoming. lies-are-unbekoming.com.

US Health Resources and Services Administration. National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Data & Statistics. hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. GTX-102 (apazunersen) Development Program. ultragenyx.com/pipeline.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals. ION582 Development Program. ionispharma.com/pipeline.