Author’s note. This essay operates in two registers. Where the establishment’s own terminology appears (Developmental Coordination Disorder, autism spectrum disorder, neurodevelopmental disorder, immunization schedule), it is used strategically to expose the establishment’s own contradictions. Where the author’s analytical voice appears, terrain language governs: toxic injury, injected metal deposition, cerebellar damage from documented mechanism, and the body’s capacity to heal when the insults stop. Both registers serve the same argument.

The Preterm Chain the Field Has Refused to Follow

The strongest documented risk factor for what medicine calls Developmental Coordination Disorder is preterm birth. Children born prematurely are roughly six times as likely as term children to receive the DCD diagnosis, with the estimate across studies ranging from about four times higher to about nine times higher.¹ A 2024 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Pediatrics pooled eighteen studies and 31,203 children, reporting that preterm children (born before 37 weeks) have an 18 percent DCD rate. Very low birth weight children (born under 1,250 grams) have a 31 percent rate.² Term children in the same analysis have 6 percent.

Preterm infants receive the same doses of the same injection products on the same schedule as term infants.³ A 1.5-kilogram preterm infant receiving a full-schedule 250-microgram aluminum adjuvant load at two months absorbs 167 micrograms per kilogram. A 4-kilogram term infant receiving the same dose absorbs 62 micrograms per kilogram. The preterm burden, per kilogram of body weight, is 2.7 times higher, into a nervous system that is still building its most vulnerable structures. Between 24 and 40 weeks post-conception, the cerebellum grows to five times its previous volume and thirty times its previous surface area.⁴ The preterm infant spends much of that window outside the womb receiving injections.

Anthony Mawson’s 2017 study analyzed birth history and injection status among 666 homeschooled American children aged 6 to 12.⁵ Fifty-one were preterm. Of the twelve preterm children whose parents had declined the injection schedule entirely, zero developed what the study classified as a neurodevelopmental disorder. Zero. The preterm-vaccinated group showed substantially elevated rates. Combining preterm birth with vaccination multiplied the risk: preterm-and-vaccinated children were roughly seven times more likely to develop a neurodevelopmental disorder than what preterm birth or vaccination would have predicted on their own. The subgroup is small, twelve unvaccinated preterm children, and the authors acknowledge this. The arithmetic is not small.

The mainstream literature has identified prematurity as the strongest DCD risk factor. It has documented that preterm infants receive full adult-schedule doses. It has not published a study asking whether the risk factor is prematurity itself or the standard toxic burden imposed on a smaller body during the exact window when the cerebellum is building itself the fastest. Mawson’s data suggests the question is answerable. The field has not followed the chain.

This essay is about what happens when the field refuses to follow the chain, when a category becomes a label that names the difficulty and lies about its cause.

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The Category Cannot Survive Its Own Definition

StatPearls, the mainstream authoritative reference used by clinicians across the English-speaking world, states plainly: “DCD’s cause is unknown.”⁶ Psychology Today’s condition entry states: “The root cause of developmental coordination disorder is unknown.”⁷ A 2023 paper in the journal Genes concedes that “the underlying etiology remains unknown.”⁸ Wikipedia adds that “the exact proportion of people with the disorder is unknown” and that diagnosis is “one of elimination of all other possible causes/diseases.”⁹

Four contradictions sit inside this admitted ignorance.

Diagnosed by exclusion. No diagnostic brain scan. No blood test. No biomarker. DCD is what remains after every other explanation has been ruled out. A discrete pathology is identified by what it is. A residual category is identified by what it is not.

Prevalence spans a factor of four. The DSM-5 cites 5 to 6 percent. StatPearls cites 1.8 to 6 percent. Wikipedia cites 5 to 10 percent. A Frontiers review cites 5 to 20 percent.² A bounded biological entity does not have a prevalence range that varies by a factor of four across the sources naming it.

Sex ratio spans a factor of four. The American Psychiatric Association reports 2:1 male-to-female. The 2024 meta-analysis reports 1.75:1.² Teacher-identified samples report 3:1 to 5:1.¹⁰ The Saudi Arabia physician survey reports 4:1.¹¹ StatPearls reports 7:1.⁶ The range indicates massive underdiagnosis in girls, the same pattern documented for autism and ADHD, and confirms that the label tracks who gets tested more than what is happening in the child’s body.

The DSM prohibited concurrent ASD-DCD diagnosis from 1987 to 2013. For twenty-six years, a child could be diagnosed with autism or DCD but not both. In 2013, DSM-5 finally permitted the concurrent diagnosis.¹² The SPARK cohort study of 10,234 children with autism subsequently found that 85 percent scored consistent with DCD risk, while only 14 percent had received a formal DCD diagnosis.¹³ A retrospective clinical review of 43 autistic children found 97 percent scored below the 16th percentile for motor ability; 90 percent met full DCD criteria.¹⁴ For over a quarter century, the diagnostic manual made it impossible to record that the autistic child was also dyspraxic. The concealment was structural, not accidental.

A category with no known cause, a prevalence range that varies by four times across the sources naming it, a sex ratio that varies by four times across the sources naming it, and 26 years of diagnostic prohibition against recording its most common comorbidity, is not a discrete biological condition. It is a residual label absorbing a set of injuries the field has declined to investigate.

The Category Is Ninety Years Old

The concept of clumsy children as a clinical category first appeared in the early twentieth century. Collier described “congenital maladroitness.”¹⁵ In 1962, Walton, Ellis and Court published on 21 clumsy children.¹⁶ In 1972, A. Jean Ayres reframed the condition as a “disorder of sensory integration.”¹⁷ In 1975, Gubbay coined “clumsy child syndrome” and conducted the first prevalence study in Western Australian schoolchildren.¹⁸

The naming events accelerated after 1980. DSM-III introduced “Specific Developmental Disorder of Motor Function.” DSM-III-R (1987) formally adopted “Developmental Coordination Disorder.”¹⁹ ICD-10 (1992) reverted to the older name. A 1994 consensus meeting in London, Ontario endorsed DCD as the unified label, while the UK, Australia, and much of the world continued to use “dyspraxia.”²⁰ DSM-5 (2013) moved DCD into “Motor Disorders” within a new “Neurodevelopmental Disorders” category. ICD-11 (2020) settled on “Developmental Motor Coordination Disorder.” The field convened three additional international consensus meetings at Leeds, Brussels, and Stockholm between 2006 and 2016 to reaffirm what to call the condition.²⁰ A stable biological entity does not require its diagnosticians to meet every four years to agree on its name.

Each reframing was presented as scientific advance. What remained constant was that the problem was located inside the child. The environment (what was in the food, what was in the water, what was in the injections given during the exact windows of maximum brain plasticity) was never the organizing question. The field was not looking.

What the Field Has Already Admitted About the Brain

The cerebellum contains more than half of the brain’s total neurons.²¹ It is the last major brain structure to fully develop.²² Between 24 and 40 weeks post-conception, it grows to five times its previous volume and thirty times its previous surface area.²³ It coordinates the fine timing of movement, the millisecond adjustments that turn intent into fluid action. When the cerebellum is damaged, the intention to reach for a cup remains, but the reach arrives without the corrections that make it smooth.

The imaging literature is now unambiguous that children diagnosed with DCD have altered cerebellar structure.

Zwicker and colleagues published a voxel-based morphometry study in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience examining 46 children aged 8 to 12.²⁴ Children with DCD showed reduced gray matter volume in the brainstem and in cerebellar lobules crus I (bilateral), crus II (right), VI (left), VIIb (right), and VIIIa (right). The pattern was consistent: the children with the smallest volumes in these regions scored worst on the Movement Assessment Battery for Children. Smaller cerebellum, worse motor coordination.

A 2021 T1-weighted volumetric study of 37 DCD children and 48 controls found reduced volumes in the left and right pallidum, a component of the basal ganglia that participates in motor planning and control.²⁵ Additional imaging has found thinner right medial orbitofrontal cortex, decreased gray matter in right frontal lobe, and connectivity differences in the parietal lobes.²⁶ The structures that receive sensory feedback, time movement, and plan motor action are physically smaller in dyspraxic children.

The next question the field has not asked: what damages these structures during their peak growth window?

The developmental toxicology literature has an answer. Injected aluminum adjuvant reaches the brain via macrophage transport. Gherardi and Cadusseau published the mechanism in 2013:²⁷ macrophages engulf aluminum at the injection site, then travel through the lymphatic system and cross the blood-brain barrier via CCL-2 signaling. Christopher Exley’s laboratory at Keele University confirmed the arrival, finding aluminum deposits in the brain tissue of children diagnosed with autism at levels exceeding those in Alzheimer’s brains.²⁸ The route of administration determines the pharmacokinetics. Aluminum eaten is largely eliminated through the gut. Aluminum injected is trafficked over months to years by macrophages, including into brain tissue.

Christopher Shaw and Michael Petrik published the direct motor evidence in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry in 2009, in a paper whose title is itself the finding: “Aluminum hydroxide injections lead to motor deficits and motor neuron degeneration.”²⁹ Their subjects were CD-1 mice injected subcutaneously with human-equivalent doses of aluminum hydroxide. The aluminum-treated mice showed significantly increased apoptosis of motor neurons and increases in reactive astrocytes and microglial proliferation within the spinal cord and cortex. Morin staining detected aluminum in the cytoplasm of motor neurons. Some of the neurons tested positive for hyper-phosphorylated tau protein, the pathological hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. The mice’s behavioral testing over 28 weeks showed significant impairments in a range of motor functions and diminished spatial memory.

An aluminum adjuvant identical in composition to the one injected into infants under the standard schedule produces motor neuron damage and motor behavior deficits in the mice it is injected into. The paper is in a mainstream peer-reviewed journal. The field that labels children dyspraxic has not cited it.

The MMR trigger explains the timing of many parental accounts of regression. MMR does not contain aluminum adjuvant, but the measles component induces MCP-1 production, and MCP-1 mobilizes macrophages carrying aluminum already deposited from prior injections.²⁷ ³⁰ The child who received aluminum at two, four, six, and twelve months and then received MMR at fifteen months experiences a mobilization event: the previously deposited aluminum is escorted into the brain. The regressions that follow are not mysterious. They are the consequence of the mechanism the establishment has published.

The 1983 US childhood injection schedule delivered an estimated 1,250 micrograms of aluminum by 18 months of age across seven doses of three products. The 2025 CDC schedule delivers approximately 4,925 micrograms by 18 months across roughly 70 doses of 15 or more products by age 18.³¹ The aluminum burden delivered directly into the bloodstream of infants during the peak cerebellar growth window has nearly quadrupled in four decades. The DCD literature does not treat this quadrupling as a variable requiring investigation. It treats it as background.

The comparison that would answer the question has been officially refused. The 2013 Institute of Medicine report recommended against randomized controlled trials comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children.³² The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act removed the private litigation mechanism that would have compelled such trials.³³ The dyslexia essay develops this structural argument in full; it applies to DCD without modification. What remains available: Miller and Hooker’s 2020 and 2021 analyses of pediatric practice data compared vaccinated and unvaccinated children and reported the vaccinated children were roughly 21 times more likely to have developmental delays, 28 times more likely to have chronic ear infections, 18 times more likely to have asthma, 14 times more likely to have gastrointestinal disorders, and 5 times more likely to have autism.³⁴ ³⁵ Better-controlled studies have been officially discouraged. This is the position parents are asked to make decisions from.

The Comorbidity Cluster Is the Diagnosis

The finding that undoes the entire diagnostic architecture: 85 to 90 percent of children diagnosed with autism meet criteria for DCD.

The SPARK cohort (the largest autism research resource in the United States, funded by the Simons Foundation) assessed 10,234 children with autism using the DCD Questionnaire. 85 percent scored consistent with DCD risk. Only 14 percent had received a formal DCD diagnosis.¹³ A separate 2019 clinical review of 43 autistic children found 97 percent scored below the 16th percentile for motor ability, with most falling below the 5th percentile; 90 percent met full DCD criteria.¹⁴ A systematic literature review reported that 50 to 88 percent of autistic children have significant motor impairment consistent with DCD, but only 15 percent of clinical papers named it as DCD.³⁶

The comorbidity runs both directions. Approximately 50 percent of DCD children also meet ADHD criteria.³⁷ Approximately 20 to 30 percent present with autism or autistic traits. Approximately 30 to 50 percent meet criteria for what medicine calls specific learning disorder.³⁸ In Spanish clinical samples, 87 percent of ADHD children have at least one co-occurring diagnosis, and DCD is the most common.³⁹

The Swedish twin study of 27,092 children assessed at ages 9 and 12 found a significant association between febrile seizures and autism spectrum disorder, developmental coordination disorder, and intellectual disability.⁴⁰ The chain the study documents in establishment terminology: febrile seizure in infancy or early childhood, followed years later by DCD, autism, and intellectual disability. Roughly 2 to 5 percent of US children between six months and five years experience a febrile seizure each year; a substantial proportion occur within 48 hours of an injection.⁴¹ The chain traces backward to what precipitated the seizure. The Swedish researchers did not follow it there.

Heather Fraser has written about what she calls the four A’s (allergy, autism, ADHD, and asthma) as manifestations of a single injection-induced injury cluster rather than four separate epidemics.⁴² Her book The Peanut Allergy Epidemic documents the parents’ observation that the child with food anaphylaxis “also has a ‘touch’ of ADHD and struggles with fine motor skills.” Fine motor skills struggle is dyspraxia by another name. Fraser’s four A’s should be five. DCD is the motor face of the same insult that produces the other four. The literature confirms it every time researchers actually assess for motor coordination in an autism, ADHD, or asthma cohort. They find dyspraxia at rates that would collapse the categorical distinctions if the categories were taken seriously.

The male predominance across all five conditions reflects what Bernard Rimland observed in 1964. Autism affects three or four boys to one girl.⁴³ Peanut allergy runs 2:1 male. Asperger’s, up to 10:1. Rimland’s explanation, which the field has never seriously engaged with, is that boys are more vulnerable to organic damage from hereditary conditions, from toxic exposure, or from any insult to the developing brain. The pattern holds. The male-female DCD ratio tracks the same architecture.

The DSM-5’s 2013 decision to permit concurrent ASD-DCD diagnosis was not a scientific advance. It was a partial correction of a 26-year concealment. The categorical distinctions the psychiatric manuals maintain function to fragment a population being injured in a common way, so that the injury cannot be seen as a single phenomenon. Once the SPARK data is on the table, the categories no longer name distinct conditions. They name diagnostic pathways through which a common injury reaches the child.

The Speech Branch

A subset of dyspraxic children present primarily with speech difficulty. Medicine calls this childhood apraxia of speech, or CAS. Baseline prevalence in the general population of 4-to-8-year-olds is estimated at 1 in 1,000.⁴⁴ Among autistic children, 63.6 percent are apraxic.⁴⁵ Given US autism prevalence at 1 in 36, the effective CAS prevalence is closer to 1 in 100 than 1 in 1,000, a ten-times increase produced by the autism trajectory alone.

The pattern of speech failure distinguishes the underlying pathways. Consistent sound substitution, in which the same sound is always mispronounced the same way, suggests direct damage to cranial nerves controlling the mouth and tongue. Forrest Maready has traced this pathway in Crooked, mapping specific cranial nerve palsies to specific speech failures.⁴⁶ Inconsistent substitution suggests thalamic dyspraxia, where the sensory routing that guides motor correction is impaired rather than the motor output itself. Both pathways trace back to injected aluminum reaching different neural structures during the same developmental window. The framework applies to the speech difficulty even when the child’s gross and fine motor development appear normal.

The Mainstream RCT That Separated Two Mechanisms

The Oxford-Durham Trial deserves close examination. It was conducted specifically on children with Developmental Coordination Disorder. Its finding, correctly read, delivers the essay’s central claim.

Alexandra Richardson and Paul Montgomery, publishing in Pediatrics in 2005, conducted a randomized placebo-controlled trial in 117 children aged 5 to 12 diagnosed with DCD.⁴⁷ The children received a supplement combining omega-3 and omega-6 compounds versus placebo for three months in parallel groups, followed by a one-way crossover from placebo to active treatment for a further three months. The primary endpoint was motor score change on the Movement Assessment Battery for Children.

The motor endpoint did not move significantly. What did move: reading, spelling, and behavior. Single-word reading advanced 9.5 months in the treatment group over three months, compared with 3.3 months in the placebo group. Spelling improved significantly. ADHD symptom measures improved significantly.

The most-cited RCT on DCD produced significant improvements in every cognitive-behavioral measure it assessed, and did not significantly improve the motor coordination that defined the diagnosis. The field reports this as partial success or failure to replicate. Neither reading survives contact with the evidence.

The trial separated two mechanisms. One mechanism responded to compounds the industrial diet has stripped out of children’s meals. That mechanism produced the reading and attention overlays that co-occur with DCD in 30 to 50 percent of cases. The second mechanism did not respond. That mechanism is the direct injury to the cerebellum, thalamus, and cranial motor circuits documented in the imaging literature. It is the injury Shaw and Petrik reproduced in mice by injecting aluminum adjuvant. It cannot be reversed by feeding children compounds absent from their food because compounds absent from their food are not what produced it.

Read this way, Oxford-Durham is the most important trial the DCD field has never taken seriously. It confirmed, in a randomized controlled design, that the condition medicine calls DCD is not one thing. It is a motor injury with a nutritional cascade around it. The trial’s primary endpoint failure was not a failure. It was the trial pointing to where the motor injury lives, which is exactly where the aluminum has been documented to accumulate.

The compound Richardson and Montgomery used, in isolated form, produces pharmacological effects on the surrounding cascade. This does not endorse the paradigm that treats isolated industrial compounds as substitutes for whole food. It confirms that the industrial diet has removed something the developing brain uses, and that reintroducing it in any form produces measurable change. The change is real. The mechanism is pharmacological, not nutritional in the RDA sense. The change does not reach the motor injury because the motor injury is not caused by dietary depletion. It is caused by what has been injected.

Iron and iodine, developed in the dyslexia essay, apply here without modification.⁴⁸ Soil depletion, food processing, and the removal of organ meats from modern diets have reduced their availability. Magnesium, one of the specifically depleted minerals under terrain conditions of soil degradation and processed food, supports every neurological process in the growing child. These are terrain depletions with identifiable causes. The remedy is whole food from properly grown sources, not capsules of isolated compounds sold as replacements for what the food has lost.

Lead, Fluoride, and Food Dyes

For the extended treatment of these three, see What Is Dyslexia? (April 2026). Brief summary here.

Lead damages developing neurology. The Shantou case-control study found that children in the highest quartile of lead exposure were nearly seven times as likely to receive a dyslexia diagnosis.⁴⁹ Fluoride is a documented neurotoxicant. The US National Toxicology Program’s 2024 monograph concluded with moderate confidence that fluoride exposure above 1.5 milligrams per liter is consistently associated with lower IQ in children.⁵⁰ In September 2024, Federal Judge Edward Chen ruled that water fluoridation at 0.7 milligrams per liter, the current US level, “poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.”⁵¹ Synthetic food dyes affect attention and behavior in general populations. The Southampton Study demonstrated this in 2007.⁵² A child whose attention is disrupted by a dye cannot practice the motor tasks that develop coordination.

None of these three exposures individually causes dyspraxia. Combined with the aluminum adjuvant load, delivered against a background of nutritional depletion, the toxic burden on developing neurology is what the field pretends not to see.

The Treatment Cascade

The child diagnosed with DCD does not receive a toxicological workup. The child does not have blood lead measured. The child does not have urinary fluoride assessed. The child does not have hair mineral analysis. The injection schedule is not reviewed. The mother’s pregnancy exposures are not investigated.

The child receives an occupational therapy referral for compensatory strategies: how to hold a pencil differently, how to break motor tasks into smaller sequences, how to build workarounds for coordination difficulty rather than address its cause. The parents are told the condition is lifelong. StatPearls confirms this in its guidance to clinicians: “Preventing disease development is impossible with current technology.”⁶

When ADHD or anxiety co-occurs, as it will in a substantial proportion of cases, the child is prescribed stimulants or SSRIs. Peter Breggin’s decades of documentation on what psychiatric medications do to developing brains applies here in full.⁵³ Stimulants produce measurable brain changes including reduced gray matter volume. Tardive dyskinesia, an involuntary movement disorder, is associated with long-term antipsychotic use in children. SSRIs prescribed to dyspraxic children with anxiety add further pharmacological insult to a nervous system already damaged.

Herbert Shelton’s acute-to-chronic mechanism⁵⁴ is visible in every step of this treatment cascade. The underlying toxic injury from aluminum adjuvant, from lead, from fluoride, from food dyes, against a background of nutritional depletion, produces motor and attention difficulties. The attention difficulty is labeled ADHD and treated with a stimulant, which is itself a neurotoxicant producing further damage. The motor difficulty is labeled DCD and treated with occupational therapy, which does not address the cause. The underlying injury is untouched. The child moves from an acute state that could be resolved by removing the insult into a chronic condition the medical system is prepared to manage lifelong.

The DCD label functions, in clinical practice, as foreclosure on inquiry. Once the label is applied, the etiology is officially “unknown” and no investigation is required. The same child, without the label, would be a child whose motor development had been damaged by identifiable exposures.

What Can Be Reversed

The claim that DCD is a fixed lifelong neurological condition has been contradicted by the establishment’s own research.

Izadi-Najafabadi and Zwicker published a 2022 randomized waitlist-controlled trial in 47 DCD children aged 8 to 12.⁵⁵ The intervention was Cognitive Orientation to daily Occupational Performance (CO-OP), a task-oriented motor training approach. Following three months of intervention, the treated children showed improved motor outcomes and increased gray matter volume in the brainstem, right crus II, bilateral lobules VIIIb, and left lobule IX of the cerebellum.

Three months of behavioral training changed the physical structure of the cerebellum. A fixed neurobiological deficit does not respond to training this way. The brain differences the imaging literature has documented in DCD children are not fixed lesions. They are altered structures, likely produced by developmental toxic injury, that retain the capacity to reorganize when the child is given targeted training.

The reversal available to parents rests on removing insults and providing conditions for repair.

Further injection exposure can be reviewed. The childhood schedule is not legally mandatory in most jurisdictions; medical, religious, and philosophical exemptions exist. Whether aluminum already deposited can be mobilized from tissue is a harder question. Christopher Exley’s group has proposed silicic acid (as in high-silica mineral waters) as a mobilizing agent.⁵⁶ The evidence is preliminary. Chelation for lead exists as a mainstream option under medical supervision.

Fluoride can be removed from drinking water via reverse osmosis filtration; most commercial filters do not remove it. Fluoride-free toothpaste is widely available. Green and black tea are significant dietary fluoride sources. Non-stick cookware is a further route worth eliminating.

Synthetic food dyes and other processed additives can be removed by shifting to whole foods. The Southampton Six (the six dyes implicated in the McCann trial: tartrazine, quinoline yellow, sunset yellow, carmoisine, ponceau 4R, and allura red) are the starting point. The removal produces attention and behavioral changes measurable within weeks.

Whole-food nutritional density can replace the industrial diet’s stripped calories. Organ meats deliver the compounds the Oxford-Durham Trial delivered in isolation, in the matrix the body uses them in. Pasture-raised eggs, wild-caught fish, properly grown vegetables provide the mineral and fat density the developing brain requires. Iodine from seaweed and seafood, iron from red meat and organ meat, magnesium from mineral-dense water and unrefined salt. Weston Price’s fourteen traditional populations did not take supplements.⁵⁷ Their children did not have DCD.

Task-oriented motor training is the intervention Zwicker’s group demonstrated. Occupational therapy programs that use approaches like CO-OP produce the neuroplastic changes the imaging documents. The training itself is well-supported by the mainstream literature. What is new is understanding that this training works because the underlying condition is not fixed.

Psychiatric medications, if the child is on them, can be reviewed with a physician. The decision to taper is a medical one that should not be undertaken abruptly. The question of whether the medication is serving the child, or the system’s need for the child to be manageable inside an educational structure that is not serving them, is one the parent can ask.

A fixed neurobiological condition does not respond to this list. A cascade of identifiable toxic exposures, nutritional depletions, and a body responding to repeated injury does. The DCD label has been concealing that cascade by naming it as something else.

Something else, in fact, that the label has been concealing across five conditions at once. Ninety percent of autistic children are dyspraxic. Fifty percent of DCD children have ADHD. Sixty-three percent of autistic children have apraxia of speech. Peanut allergy tracks the same schedule expansion. Asthma tracks the same schedule expansion. The male predominance is the same across all five. The affected structures overlap. The mechanism, injected metal accumulating in developing tissue via macrophage transport, has been documented in the establishment’s own literature.

There are not five childhood epidemics. There is one injury with five diagnostic pathways. Whichever pathway carries a given child through the medical system determines the label the child receives, the specialist the child sees, the intervention the child is offered, and the etiology the parents are told is unknown. The child with the loudest allergy becomes an allergy case. The child with the loudest attention problem becomes an ADHD case. The child whose signals do not reach the arm becomes a DCD case. The injury underneath is the same.

The DCD label conceals this. Every specialized diagnostic category conceals this. What the parent is holding is a child whose developing brain has been repeatedly poisoned during the exact windows the brain was building itself the fastest, whose body has responded exactly as bodies respond to poisoning, and whose response has been named as if it were a disease.

Remove the label. Remove the insults where possible. Give the child what a child’s body has always needed: whole food, clean water, movement, rest, and the absence of what has been damaging her. The cerebellum can grow. The evidence for that is already published.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Reaching for a cup of water looks simple. It is not. The brain sends signals to the muscles of the arm and hand. The muscles send signals back: where the arm is, how fast it is moving, how heavy the cup will be. The brain adjusts what it is sending. This happens thousands of times per second. A part of the brain called the cerebellum does the timing. Another part called the thalamus routes the signals from the muscles back to the brain.

Both parts grow the fastest in the last months of pregnancy and the first two years after birth. The cerebellum grows five times bigger and thirty times wider over just a few months. During those same months, the child is given a schedule of injections. Some contain a metal called aluminum. The aluminum does not stay where it was injected. Cells called macrophages carry it around the body. Some of it ends up in the cerebellum and the thalamus, the two parts that are growing the fastest, exactly when the aluminum arrives.

When the aluminum damages these structures, the child can still see the cup and still want to pick it up. But the reach arrives without the corrections that make it smooth. The arm reaches too far. The fingers close too early. The cup gets knocked over. The child has to think about every small part of the movement, because the part of the brain that was supposed to do it automatically has been damaged.

A doctor calls this dyspraxia. The doctor says the cause is unknown, or that it is genetic. The doctor does not review the injection history. The doctor sends the child to occupational therapy to learn to work around the damage, and says the condition is lifelong.

Researchers have already shown that three months of the right kind of training makes the cerebellum grow bigger in dyspraxic children. Lifelong conditions do not grow bigger with training.

The condition is not lifelong. The cause is not unknown. The child’s brain has been poisoned, and the child’s body has done what bodies do when they are poisoned. Stop the poisoning, feed the child real food, give the training that grows the cerebellum back, and the child has a chance to develop into what the child would have been without the injury. The label was hiding all of that.

References

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