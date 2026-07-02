Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Vicki's avatar
Vicki
8d

Thank you for your enlightening article. 👍 My 35 year old son has extreme eczema and since the C pandemic I’ve made the connection that it is being caused by all the shots that I never questioned. He also has asthma and is a little “Aspergery”. It saddens me and makes me feel so angry and guilty! Many moms probably feel this way. I’m trying to follow the “truth seekers” for answers. 🙏 My husband has a paid subscription to your substack and I’m happy he found you.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8d

Vaccine retardism solely to blame for so many lifelong afflictions. What do you expect as numerous toxic poisons are injected into babies and children? The fear is that the young will die from some fake viruses and then thinking you are protecting the child with vaccines that cause lifelong health issues. Not a very sane trade off. Especially when there is NO proof vaccines save anybody from anything.

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