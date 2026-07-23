Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

An empire is a conglomeration of arrogant and self aggrandizing clowns all thinking they are somehow important and that the world cannot survive without their swash-buckling authority.

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Deb Macone's avatar
Deb Macone
5h

This was a fascinating read! We’ve been following Promethean Action for months this article fills in the back story of their exposure of the British Empire. Well done!

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