Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Jun 29

To someone born and brought up in rural England, the corruption, the fraud, and the sheer incompetence have been very demoralising...

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Jun 29Edited

I figure FMD is another one of those PRC type failures as far as diagnosis goes. It is not a virus but an environmental contamination event. Cattle walk into some toxic area and then eat the grass. Both their feet and mouths are then infected by exposure.

It seemingly spreads because many cattle graze in the same area. Over the last several decades, pushing this FMD narrative is strictly a means for murdering more cows which are hated by the deep state of murdering thugs.

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