Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 17

Author's Note

Three edits to the original essay, made in response to catches in the comments.

1. Aspirin dose error (caught by Cprodge).

The original paragraph placed the 81 mg "cardioprotective" tablet within the 1 to 2 g/day range. It is not. 81 mg is 0.081 g, well below that range. The actual literature has three tiers, not two: above 3 g/day, aspirin is uricosuric (increases urate excretion); at 1 to 2 g/day, it causes urate retention; at 75 to 325 mg/day, which includes the 81 mg cardioprotective tablet taken by tens of millions of Americans, it also causes urate retention via the mechanism Caspi and colleagues documented in 2000. The paragraph now distinguishes the three tiers correctly, and the Caspi finding is placed in the dose range Caspi actually studied.

2. Alcohol added as parallel substrate to refined fructose (caught by Greg Pilcher, with pogi, Ray Horvath, and David Currie surfacing the same point in different framings).

The original essay omitted alcohol as a documented cause of gout despite Hyon Choi's flagship 2004 Lancet cohort study on the topic. A new paragraph in Cause One: The Industrial Sweetener Pipeline now covers the parallel mechanism. Ethanol metabolism in the liver generates lactic acid that competes with uric acid for the same proximal tubule transporters the fructose-induced lactic acidosis crowds. Ethanol metabolism also depletes ATP, triggering the same purine degradation cascade described in the existing fructose section. Beer adds a third hit through yeast-derived guanosine. The Choi 2004 Lancet paper is added as reference 38.

3. Modern ambient lead exposure pathways added (caught by the reader writing as "claude").

The original essay jumped from historical point-source lead exposures (Roman sapa, English port wine, American moonshine) directly to Krishnan's 2012 NHANES finding without explaining what the modern low-level blood lead burden in the general population actually reflects. A new short paragraph in Cause Two: Environmental Lead now names the three twentieth-century industrial pathways whose cumulative legacy Krishnan was measuring: leaded gasoline burned along every American roadway until the on-road phase-out concluded in 1996, lead-based residential paint applied to most pre-1978 housing stock, and lead solder used in municipal plumbing built before the 1986 ban on new installations. The EPA regulatory history is added as reference 39.

Thanks to the readers who flagged these. The corrections strengthen the essay.

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Heidi Ship's avatar
Heidi Ship
Jun 16

As always, nature supplies a solution: Goutweed (Ground Elder, or Bishop's Weed). This invasive plant was traditionally used externally, as a poultice of crushed leaves applied to the inflamed joint. It is quite edible, though, and has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-oxidant qualities. The rhizomes even contain a unique plant lectin, of a higher molecular weight than all other plant lectins. (This research was published in 1985, )This makes me think that the research on the potential medicinal applications of this plant still remains to be done.

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