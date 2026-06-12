Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob's avatar
Rob
Jun 12

My goodness. When you consider GBS and other nerve damage is just one type of illness spread out over a lifetime of other chronic conditions created by these shots, it is mind boggling. There can be no doubt why the US, the most vaccinated country on earth is saturated with chronically ill patients (victims).

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jun 12

My man! I just emailed my subscribers yesterday on polio and boom, you post this article! That means the Universe wants this information out there. In my piece, I show how polio was all a scam and once you change the diagnosis, you can make a condition "appear" or "disappear." Glad you called out FDR because that was an amazing find as well.

Here's my polio article, but also the article on reclassification for anyone interested. When you understand reclassification, you understand how all kinds of diseases can come and go -- and especially how vague these disease are, e.g., the current "scare," Ebola:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polio-cover-up-how-a-disease

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/reclassification-the-magic-trick

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