Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Christopher Fogarty's avatar
Christopher Fogarty
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Unbekoming presents great gifts to the world! An educated truthteller in this era of Big Lies. What a boon to humanity, yet Unbekoming’s truths tend to endanger himself. Truths threaten current operations.

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