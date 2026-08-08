Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
1h

So sad what the psychopaths are doing to humanity.

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
6m

ALLERGY INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL ☣️

🚨 NOW HIRING! 🚨

Position: Senior Allergy Creator 🤧🏆

Have you always dreamed of turning perfectly ordinary foods into lifelong sources of fear and paperwork? 🥜📋😱

Do you possess the confidence to observe an exploding allergy epidemic and immediately conclude that absolutely anything except your own industry might be responsible? 🤡🔬

Can you transform a generation of children who happily ate everything into a generation that requires a risk assessment before approaching a birthday cake? 🎂🚨

If so, your future begins here! 🎉

At Allergy Industries International, our specialists proudly continue a long tradition of creating problems, funding research into creating more problems, and patenting solutions to the problems we created. 📈💰🏆

Ideal candidates must have a proven track record of:

🧪 Expanding the allergy portfolio in key areas which include but are not limited to peanuts 🥜 milk 🥛eggs 🥚wheat 🌾 soy 🌱 shellfish 🦐 fish 🐟meat 🍖 and anything else people once enjoyed without incident.

📈 Observing allergy rates rise year after year while simultaneously developing ever more creative explanations for why this is completely normal.

🎯 Mastering the art of identifying causes everywhere except in places that might affect quarterly earnings. 💰

🤹 Performing advanced narrative gymnastics whenever awkward questions emerge.

📢 Explaining that an explosion in chronic health problems is in no way attributable to the 72 jabs by high-school graduation.

🎪 Producing world-class get-out-of-jail explanations including:

"Tick bites."

"Genetics."

"The environment."

"Lifestyle factors."

"Viruses."

"Climate change."

"Unknown causes."

🏅 Preferred Qualifications:

✅ Ability to maintain a straight face while discussing record profits during an explosion of allergies, anaphylaxis, and autism.

✅ Comfortable assuring the public that it's perfectly normal to be injected with foreign proteins from mammalian aborted fetal cell lines.

✅ Experience converting public concern into recurring revenue streams.

✅ Ability to overlook inconvenient details involving proprietary ingredients™ ⚗️, industrial chemicals 🧪, stabilizers 🧫, manufacturing residues 🔬, and anything else that may trigger curiosity among the general public.

🌟 Employee Benefits Include:

💰 Unlimited funding opportunities.

📺 Frequent television appearances.

🎤 Invitations to conferences where everyone agrees with everyone else.

🏆 Annual Golden EpiPen Award for Excellence in Problem Monetization.

📈 Performance bonuses tied directly to the growth of the conditions you're supposedly trying to eliminate.

🪬 Remember:

At Allergy Industries International, we don't ask whether we're winning the war on allergies.

📈💰 We ask whether allergies are winning the war on customer retention. 💰📈

✨ Because curing problems is temporary.

💸 Recurring revenue is forever. 💸 🤧🎉💰

🚀📋😄 Apply today!

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