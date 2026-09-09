Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
14m

Obviously it is not enough to poison a baby after birth, it is now also necessary to poison an unborn baby. 50 years ago in Europe this was unthinkable. When I was in my late teens, and started dating seriously, the house doc asked if I had immunity for some children's diseases - I had. Because once you got pregnant, no meds and certainly no vaccines were administered, because everything a pregnant woman eats, ingests or gets injected with, goes also into that unborn child. Obviously doctors do not know this anymore. Bad enough that all young people have been used as pincushions, but all the garbage, as explained to the 6 year old, is also consumed by that baby. I hope lots of young people read this - and lots show the end of the article to their children!

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PatriciaE's avatar
PatriciaE
6m

Thirty-four years ago I was preeclamptic with my third child, a condition I never had with my first two. I was not malnourished, electromagnetic exposure was not nearly as prevalent then as it is today, and my stress was no different than the stress of life usually was. What changed was my age (35) and my husband had just gotten back from the Iraq War. Even the military nurse surmised that he had been exposed to something that affected me because they did not usually see preeclampsia when it had not been present with earlier pregnancies.

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