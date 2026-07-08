Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Monsters 👹

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Resume of an Eminent "DNA"-OLOGIST

🧪Name: MARTY D WAFFLer,

PhD🎓 Applied Assumptions

📝 PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY

Proven track record in transforming laboratory artefacts, computational guesses, and grant-funded assumptions into peer-reviewed reality.

💼 CAREER OVERVIEW

📅 2022–Present

👔 Chief Executive Officer

Center for Ridiculous Assumptive Predictions (CRAP)

🏆 Key Achievements

🧪 Settled the DNA existence debate by poisoning biological material until it produced a phosphorus-rich white precipitate.

💡Concluded that assaulting biological material with seventeen consecutive toxic steps in vitro accurately replicates conditions in vivo

🧬 Eliminated direct observations by 100%, while increasing investor confidence by 1000%.

📈 Monetized multi-decade assumption-stacking speculation into evidence.

🏅 Received the Golden Pellet Award for Distinguished Excellence in Interpreting Whatever Settled at the Bottom.

™️ Patented the revolutionary Speculation-to-Certainty™ Pipeline.

📅 2010–2022

🧬 Senior Genetic Reductionist

Everything Is Genes Corporation (EIGC)

🏆 Key Achievements

🧬 Elevated DNA from a theoretical unobserved molecule into a universal explanation for billable human misfortune.

🎯 Rerouted victims from exploring compensation claims for environmental injury, pharmaceutical harm, and industrial poisoning toward belief in inherited predispositions and personal genetic destiny.

💰 Built the industry's first Self-Repairing Hypothesis™ Platform, enabling falsified theories to automatically absorb and monetize contradictory evidence.

🏅 Received commendation for discovering Problem Gene X, Problem Gene Y, and Problem Gene Whatever-Was-Needed-For-The-Grant.

📅 2003–2010

🧾 Director of Forensic and Ancestral Outcomes

Institute of Genetic Guesswork (IGG)

🏆 Key Achievements

📀💻 Algorithmically traced the origins of indigenous African populations to an ancient clan in the Scottish Highlands.

🐕 Expanded human ancestral lineages to include certified heritage reports for dogs, cats, and safari animals from samples submitted by pranksters and investigative journalists attempting to expose the testing racket.

⚖️ Refined forensic DNA testing protocols capable of acquitting the guilty whilst simultaneously securing convictions against the innocent.

🎭 Mandated rigorous pre-test background checks in order to mitigate the "accuracy" collapse observed in blinded samples.

👨‍👦 Empowered paternity-testing inclusivity by enabling offspring to maintain statistically meaningful relationships with multiple unrelated fathers.

📅 1997–2003

🔄 Principal Circular Reasoning Engineer

Forgone Conclusions Biotechnologies Ltd.

🏆 Key Responsibilities

🔬 Led the Predetermined DNA Extraction Confirmation Unit.

➡️ Extracted DNA because DNA exists.

⬅️ Confirmed DNA exists because DNA was extracted.

📅 1993–1997

💻 Computational Reality Architect

Genome Rendering & Invention Corporation (GRIC)

🏆 Key Achievements

📊 Converted terabytes of fragmented data into complete genetic narratives.

🌳 Built phylogenetic trees capable of supporting entire careers.

📈 Developed software capable of turning uncertainty into publication-ready figures.

🎲 Led the launch of the award-winning Guess-O-Matic™ Genome Assembly Suite.

🧩 Faithfully rendered complete genomes from data sets missing DNA. 🧬

🎓 EDUCATION

📚 Bachelor of Pseudoscience (BPSc)

University of Made Up Entities

Major: Applied Assumptions

📖 Honours Thesis

"From Biological Material Breakdown to Scientific Certainty: A Journey Through Twenty Toxic Processing Steps"

🏅 Graduated Magna Cum Assumptione

🎓 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

School of Circular Logic & Advanced Confirmation Bias

📖 Dissertation

"Evidence Generated Through the Strategic Application of Prior Belief: A Framework for Funding-Compatible Inquiry" 💰

🏆 Awarded with distinction after all reviewers independently cited one another as primary evidence.

🏅 AWARDS & HONOURS

🏆 Awarded The 2017 New Gene Mutation Discoverer Award

📈 For exceptional discovery throughput achieved via dynamic reduction of evidentiary requirements.

🏆 BAYER 2018 Book of the Year Award

For ROUND UP — a bestselling legal thriller exploring how criminal enterprises race to discover genetic predispositions precisely where organophosphate exposure had previously been suspected.

🏆 Mo Murder-nas 2021 Genetic Cover for Vaccine Injury Award

🏆 For exceptional achievement in identifying hereditary causes of adverse events occurring immediately after injection. 💉🧬📊

🏛️ PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

🎩 Chair Emeritus, Academy of Predetermined Outcomes

🧪 Fellow, Society for the Prevention of the Scientific Method

🔄 Lifetime Chair, Committee for Circular Reasoning Enforcement

👨‍🔬 MARTY D WAFFLer, PhD

"Turning the artefacts of Angry Chemistry into scientific certainty™ since 1993." 😄

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