Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
3h

I have yet to meet an ex-military person who would recommend to youth today to join into the armed forces. Vets I speak with all seem to mention various chemical exposures, and the 'forever wars' that we are embroiled in with increasing frequency. Once you see how these wars are truly bankers wars, you cannot unsee it.

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PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
4h

The only thing this essay neglects is the role the father plays. From what I understand the health of the placenta is greatly influenced by the health of the father who the article states was also a physician presumably carrying a substantial toxic load in adherence to vaccine schedules. It takes two to tango in creating a child, so to speak, why leave his role out of it?

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