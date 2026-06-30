Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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NachoPillow's avatar
NachoPillow
Jun 30

I had read about "The Scam of Tamiflu - by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny" on Substack (June 2024) and this added to my belief that our healthcare system is more a la "Josef Mengele" rather than "Hippocrates" ("Do not harm"), along with the works of Karen Kingston, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watts, Dr. Meryl Nass and Dr. Garth Nicolson (Gulf war vets & vaccines). Many people are more focused on health insurance and prescriptions, than understanding their own body, root causes and cures. The system ensures the business has continuity, capturing new patients at an early age via childhood vaccines and public school education (lack of critical thinking period).

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Jun 30

What Is Tamiflu?

A herd culling bioweapon.

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