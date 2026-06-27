Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
Jun 27

Not trying to be confrontative: is it Bacillus tetani or clostridium tetani or both?

I read the data several years ago regarding actually contracting tetanus. Based on those numbers, I have opted out taking the shot.

Your summary far exceeds what I knew, though. Thank you for tge education.

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STH's avatar
STH
Jun 27

I dutifully got TDap every ten years until I read a Forbes article that said they lasted at least thirty years. My last one was 2010. My naturopath runs a tetanus titer with my other bloodwork every few years. It still shows antibodies. Which shut up my primary care physician. But I’ve since fired her anyway for pushing the Covid death shot. Haven’t missed her!

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