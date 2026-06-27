This essay is research and analysis, not medical advice. Wound care and vaccination decisions are personal matters and should be made with full knowledge of the available evidence and, where relevant, in consultation with practitioners the reader trusts.

In August 1919, the Journal of Hygiene published W. J. Tulloch’s “Report of Bacteriological Investigation of Tetanus carried out on behalf of the War Office Committee for the Study of Tetanus.”¹ Tulloch was a lecturer in bacteriology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the committee. He had spent the war years on the wounds of British soldiers, where he classified bacterial cultures and isolated Bacillus tetani from wound tissue.

His central finding sits in the bacteriological section of the report. Twenty percent of wounds in soldiers without tetanus produced B. tetani cultures at some point during the healing process.¹

One in five wounds in soldiers without tetanus carried the bacterium said to cause tetanus.

The finding has never been retracted. It has only been ignored.

The passage was surfaced for the present generation by Dawn Lester, co-author of What Really Makes You Ill?, in a June 2026 article that paired Tulloch’s finding with Mark Bailey’s confirmation from inside the contemporary terrain tradition.²

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What You’ve Been Told

The story repeated to a child who steps on a rusty nail goes like this. Clostridium tetani, a bacterium living in soil and animal feces, enters through the wound. It multiplies in the oxygen-deprived deep tissue. It releases a neurotoxin called tetanospasmin. The toxin travels up the nerves to the spinal cord and the brain. The result is muscle rigidity, lockjaw, back-arching spasms, respiratory failure, death. The vaccine prevents this by training the immune system to neutralize the toxin in advance. Children receive it three to six times before age twelve. Adults receive a booster every ten years, or whenever they cut themselves on something dirty.

This story has three problems. Each is independently sufficient to call the entire arrangement into question. Stacked, they constitute one of the more durable deceptions in modern public health.

Deception One: Tetanus Does Not Pass Between People

Tetanus does not pass from person to person. No documented case exists of one person catching it from another. The CDC does not list it among communicable diseases. There is no campaign warning of tetanus among classmates or coworkers, because no person-to-person transfer has ever been documented. Every justification offered for the mass vaccination of children against measles, mumps, pertussis, or any other condition the establishment classifies as infectious rests on the claim that transmission from the unvaccinated to the vulnerable creates a collective risk. That argument cannot be made about tetanus, and has never been seriously attempted.

The vaccine is justified, when justified at all, on individual risk. Each child receives the shot because each child might be cut by something. This is a different argument and a far weaker one. It places the entire weight of the case on two questions: how large is the risk, and how safe is the product. With no public health interest available to add weight to either side, the answers to those questions become the whole calculation.

Deception Two: Tetanus Is Vanishingly Rare

In 1947, the United States made tetanus a nationally notifiable disease. That first year, the recorded incidence was 0.39 cases per 100,000 population.³ The country’s population was approximately 144 million. The math yields roughly 560 cases nationally in a year in which no childhood vaccination program existed and no antibiotics were yet in widespread civilian use.

The case fatality rate that year was 91 percent.⁴ Roughly 510 deaths in a country of 144 million. The risk of dying of tetanus in 1947 was approximately 1 in 282,000.

These were the pre-vaccine numbers. They were already low, and they had been falling for decades before the vaccine arrived. The CDC’s own surveillance literature notes that reported cases and deaths from tetanus started to decline in the early 1900s, before any vaccination program existed.⁵ The decline tracked improvements in sanitation, wound care, and the introduction of antiseptics like carbolic acid and iodine. The vaccine arrived on a trajectory already pointed at the floor.

Today, the United States reports approximately 30 cases of tetanus per year in a population of 335 million.⁶ The case fatality rate has fallen to 13.2 percent,⁷ which works out to roughly four deaths per year.

The fatality rate drop is sometimes attributed to vaccination, but the timing tells a different story. The 91 percent rate of 1947 fell as mechanical ventilation, intensive care units, and intravenous fluid management became standard hospital practice over the 1950s and 1960s. The first ICUs were established in response to the polio epidemic, and the ventilator technology developed for polio patients was what kept tetanus patients alive through the period of severe muscle spasm. The vaccine did not change the lethality of the condition; medicine learned to manage the respiratory failure that had previously killed most patients.

Mark Slifka of Oregon Health and Science University, working from establishment data and squarely inside the vaccine-promoting frame, has placed the death risk at “approximately 1 in 100 million.”⁸

Slifka is a professor at the Oregon National Primate Research Center and the lead author of three studies, published in 2016, 2020, and 2025, finding that the standard ten-year booster is medically unnecessary because the immunity claimed for the vaccine lasts at least 30 years.⁹ He is not a critic of vaccination. He is recommending fewer vaccinations because the underlying disease is so rare that the establishment’s own modeling can no longer justify the current schedule. The American adult vaccination program, on Slifka’s own analysis, is roughly two-thirds wasted motion.

One in a hundred million is a number that defeats the cost-benefit case before the case begins. There are not enough deaths to be prevented to justify any intervention that carries any risk at all. The risk-to-benefit calculation does not require a precise count of vaccine adverse events. Whatever the rate is, applied across the 15 million American adults who receive tetanus boosters each year, the resulting absolute number of injuries will exceed four.

And the four deaths attributed to tetanus annually are themselves not what they appear. The reason has to do with the wound.

Deception Three: The Bacterium Is Not the Cause

In April 2026, the CDC published an open admission that quietly dismantles the entire causal claim about tetanus. From the agency’s Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases, Chapter 16: tetanus is diagnosed by clinical pattern recognition because “no diagnostic tests exist that can support or rule out” the diagnosis.¹⁰

There is no test. There has never been a test. Tetanus is what a doctor calls a patient whose presentation looks like tetanus and who does not seem to have anything else going on. The diagnosis is pattern recognition resting on physician judgment, applied to symptoms that occur for many other reasons. Strychnine poisoning is so close to the tetanus picture that the two were historically distinguished only by context, and strychnine was a common ingredient in patent medicines and tonics through the early twentieth century. Certain pharmaceutical adverse events present in much the same way, and severe acute mineral imbalance affecting nerve function can look similar. The historical case counts that anchor every claim about vaccine effectiveness are clinical impressions, not laboratory confirmations, and they were recorded under definitions that have shifted across decades.

This matters because it means the question “did this patient have tetanus” was answered in 1947 the same way it is answered today: by a clinician’s judgment about whether the case fit a pattern. The dramatic decline in reported cases since 1947 measures, at minimum, three things mixed together: any real change in the underlying condition, changes in the criteria clinicians use to label it, and the systematic under-reporting that accompanies any condition for which diagnosis has become unfashionable.

Set that aside. Assume the historical case counts are roughly accurate. The deeper problem is what is actually happening in a wound that develops the clinical syndrome.

W. J. Tulloch’s 1919 finding is the structural evidence. B. tetani in 20 percent of wounds without tetanus, recoverable during the process of repair. The bacterium was present and the wounds healed without tetanus developing.

Mark Bailey, working in the terrain tradition more than a century after Tulloch, confirmed the pattern in his own research and in private correspondence with Dawn Lester, who had asked him directly: the bacterium is found in wounds without tetanus and is absent in wounds with full tetanus. The organism is ubiquitous in soil and on most surfaces humans contact daily. Millions of wounds occur each day. Virtually none develop tetanus.²

The bacterium fails the first of Koch’s postulates: it is not consistently present in cases of the disease, and it is consistently present in cases without the disease. Robert Koch himself proposed this postulate as the minimum required to establish that an organism causes a condition. C. tetani does not pass it.

Henry Bieler, the American physician whose 1965 Food Is Your Best Medicine shaped a generation of terrain practitioners, framed bacteria as scavengers that “attack and devour the weakened, injured and dead cells.”¹¹ John Tilden, writing decades earlier, identified the mechanism that makes wounds dangerous: it is not the presence of bacteria but the failure of drainage. A wound whose waste products cannot escape becomes septic. The septic condition reflects the trapped material breaking down inside the body rather than outside it.¹² This was understood in the late nineteenth century by surgeons who watched wounds closely.

Daniel Roytas catalogs the line of surgical observation that culminated in the early twentieth century. Lawson Tait, writing in 1887, noted that bacteria proliferate in the dead and dying tissue of an abscess but do not invade the healthy surrounding tissue. When the abscess was drained, the bacteria evacuated the area without antiseptic treatment, having been consuming the necrotic tissue rather than attacking the body.¹³ Hugh Cabot, Professor of Surgery, addressing a major medical association in 1921 about his First World War battlefield experience, reported that the wounds were almost never bacteria-free even after surgical closure. What determined healing was not the elimination of bacteria but the complete excision of devitalized tissue.¹³ Cabot’s conclusion, reached on many battlefield wounds: germs grow on dead tissue and clotted blood, not in tissue of a normal condition.

Thomas Cowan, in The Contagion Myth, ties the clostridium toxin appearance to the anaerobic conditions of damaged tissue rather than to bacterial invasion of healthy tissue.¹⁴ A deep puncture wound creates a closed environment where oxygen does not reach. Tissue inside that environment dies. Bacteria that can survive without oxygen proliferate in the dead tissue and produce metabolic byproducts. Some of those byproducts have effects on nerve function. What occurs is bacterial activity in dead tissue, generating waste products that the body absorbs because the wound’s geometry prevents normal drainage.

What is called tetanus is the cascade that follows. Severe tissue destruction, often with embedded foreign material, in an anaerobic environment, in a body whose terrain is already compromised, produces a toxic load that affects nerve function. The clinical syndrome of muscle rigidity and spasm is the body’s response to that load. B. tetani, if present, is a participant in the breakdown of the dead tissue, not the cause of the cascade.

Ulric Williams, the New Zealand physician whose work appears in Terrain Therapy, provides a clinical illustration that puts the pieces together. T. J. was a 65-year-old butcher who ran a skewer into his hand at four in the morning on a Friday. Thirty hours later his hand and arm were swollen to twice their normal size with livid streaks running back and front. The lymph glands at his elbow and armpit were tender and swollen. His temperature was over 103. The conventional reading would have been acute blood poisoning, probably from a clostridial organism, treated with antibiotics if available or amputation if not.

Williams’s treatment was neither. No food, water with orange juice, an enema, a heroic dose of salts the following morning, another enema, rest with the hand raised, cold packs on the arm. Twenty-four hours later all inflammation had subsided. The following day T. J. returned to work.¹⁵

The wound was the same wound either way. What differed was whether the terrain was supported in clearing the breakdown products or whether the response was suppressed and the toxic load allowed to accumulate. In Williams’s framing the entire cascade is reversible by removing the load and supporting elimination.

The Vaccine Examined

The product that descends from this misunderstanding is the DTP family of vaccines: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis combined, more recently as DTaP for children and Tdap for adolescents and adults. There is no tetanus-only pediatric vaccine. A parent who accepts the case for tetanus vaccination but rejects pertussis or diphtheria has no separated product available. The T rides in on the back of the D and the P, and the bundling itself reveals what the program is really doing.

The DTP vaccine contains, depending on the formulation, aluminum compounds, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, polysorbate 80, phenoxyethanol, neomycin, polymyxin, streptomycin, residual bovine serum, residual yeast, and traces of latex from the vial stoppers.¹⁶ Each is a known pharmacological agent with documented effects. Aluminum is a recognized neurotoxin. Formaldehyde is a carcinogen the WHO categorizes as Group 1. Polysorbate 80 increases blood-brain barrier permeability and is selected by pharmaceutical companies for exactly that property when they need to deliver compounds across the barrier. None of these ingredients has been tested in the combinations and quantities that infants receive on the standard schedule, because the establishment’s own definition of a controlled trial cannot ethically be applied to comparing vaccinated infants to truly unvaccinated controls.

In 2019, Peter Gøtzsche, the veteran pharmaceutical investigator who co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration, prepared an expert report on the DTP vaccine for litigation purposes. His conclusion was that the vaccine should not be used outside a randomized trial and that no one should receive it without informed consent stating it “is likely to increase total mortality.”¹⁷

Mark Bailey notes in The Final Pandemic that the same applies to the adult Tdap product. There are no randomized controlled trials that support the CDC’s recommendation of a booster every ten years, or every five years for a severe or dirty wound. Practitioners who promote these injections are almost universally unaware that there is no sound evidence behind their use, and that the recipient is exposed to documented adverse events for a non-existent benefit.¹⁸

Heather Berman is the kind of recipient. In 2017, not knowing what she would later come to know, she went to urgent care for a cut on her finger. The clinic administered a tetanus shot. She developed multiple sclerosis. She is now half numb from the waist down. She spoke about it at a freedom rally in August 2021, in a clip that as of mid-2023 had been viewed only 82 times because the channel that hosted it has been heavily suppressed.¹⁹ The cut on her finger, in a healthy 1947 wound-management framework, would have been washed with soap and water and allowed to bleed freely. The risk of clinical tetanus from that cut, under any framework, was effectively zero. The vaccine was administered against a risk that wasn’t there. The consequences are visible.

Peter Aaby, the Danish researcher who has spent decades documenting the DTP vaccine’s effects in West African populations, summarized his findings in 2017: children who received DTP had ten times the risk of dying from causes unrelated to diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis compared to DTP-unvaccinated children. The vaccine, on Aaby’s data, may kill more children from other causes than it saves from the three target conditions.²⁰

That is the establishment’s own data, generated by a researcher with over 300 peer-reviewed publications and Denmark’s highest research honor. It has produced no policy change.

What to Actually Do With a Wound

The terrain-tradition principles for wound management have not changed since the nineteenth century, because they reflect the actual mechanics of how the body handles tissue damage.

Open the wound. Bleeding is desirable; blood flushes the wound from the inside. A wound that closes over the surface while sealing in damaged tissue and foreign material is the geometry that produces the anaerobic environment in which the clostridial cascade can develop. Wash thoroughly with soap and water. If the wound is deep and contaminated, irrigate. In Pasteur’s day, carbolic acid cauterization prevented hundreds of cases of the post-wound neurological cascade that was then called hydrophobia. Modern wound care has access to better tools but the principle is identical: get oxygen to the wound and remove contamination, then let the body do the rest.

Remove dead tissue. Cabot’s First World War lesson is the principle: bacteria proliferate on dead tissue, not on living tissue. The clinical procedure is debridement, the removal of dead and damaged tissue from the wound site. A wound with no devitalized tissue is a wound the body can finish. A wound with dead tissue locked inside it is the wound that becomes dangerous regardless of whether the patient is vaccinated.

Support the terrain. Williams’s protocol on T. J., which included fasting, water, drainage, the limb raised, and cold packs, is a reasonable starting framework for any acute septic presentation. The body’s elimination organs are loaded with the breakdown products from the wound. Feeding adds further load while fasting reduces it. Water with clean acidic juice supports kidney function. Enemas accelerate bowel transit, and cold reduces the rate of further tissue breakdown.

Avoid the suppressive interventions that interrupt the body’s response. Anti-inflammatory drugs interrupt the repair process. Antibiotics destroy the broader microbial community on which the body’s terrain depends. Pharmaceutical sedation suppresses the very symptoms the body is producing to direct attention to the affected area.

None of this requires a vaccine. None of it requires a hospital visit for an ordinary cut. The standard of care for a wound was reasonably well understood before tetanus was nationally notifiable, and the rate of clinical tetanus was already low and falling.

The Bacterium and the Vaccine

Clostridium tetani exists and is present in soil, animal feces, and on the surfaces of objects exposed to either. The bacterium can be cultured from wounds and from the intestines of healthy humans. None of this implicates it in the cascade that the medical establishment labels tetanus.

The vaccine that descends from blaming the bacterium is administered to children in a combined product they cannot opt out of, contains ingredients with documented neurological effects, was never tested against an inert placebo, and is required at a schedule of repeat injections that the establishment’s own immunology now indicates is unnecessary even by establishment standards. The adult version is given for wounds that pose a risk so small that the math itself becomes absurd: roughly 1 death per 100 million person-years, distributed against an injection given roughly 15 million times annually in the United States alone.

Heather Berman’s MS is the kind of cost the math does not contain. Multiply her case by the unknown number of similar cases that have been recorded under other labels and never connected to the shot, and the calculation gets darker.

W. J. Tulloch reported in August 1919 that one wound in five carries the bacterium without producing the disease. The Centers for Disease Control, in 2026, acknowledges that there is no test for the disease and the diagnosis is purely a clinical impression. Mark Slifka, the establishment’s own modeling authority on tetanus immunity, has placed the death risk at 1 in 100 million.

Three things are now established: the bacterium does not cause the disease, the disease is so rare that the death risk approaches 1 in 100 million, and the vaccine has never been justifiable on a public health basis because tetanus does not pass between people.

That is what tetanus is, and what the vaccine is for.

Author’s Note

Within the establishment register, the case against the current tetanus vaccination schedule is now made by establishment-credentialed researchers using establishment data. Slifka’s three studies argue that immunity from the vaccine lasts at least 30 years, which would make the ten-year booster a $1 billion annual waste. Gøtzsche has called for a halt to the DTP vaccine pending evidence the establishment has never produced. Aaby has documented ten-fold mortality differences in the African population studied. The CDC has acknowledged in print that there is no diagnostic test for the disease and the diagnosis is purely clinical pattern recognition. None of this is contested terrain-tradition material. It is the establishment’s own statements about its own product.

Within the terrain register, what is happening in a wound diagnosed as tetanus is severe tissue destruction in an anaerobic environment, producing a cascade of breakdown products and bacterial metabolic byproducts that affect nerve function. The body’s response of spasm, rigidity, and autonomic disturbance is the body responding to the toxic load. The cascade is preventable by removing the load. Bacteria including C. tetani are present in the wound as scavengers responding to the dead tissue, not as invaders of healthy tissue. The vaccine targets neither the wound nor the cascade. It introduces a set of pharmacologically active compounds into a healthy body in anticipation of a condition that the body’s terrain, properly supported, would not develop.

Both registers converge on the same conclusion: the vaccine is unnecessary, the diagnosis is mostly a label for a misunderstood cascade, and the bacterium has been blamed for a phenomenon it did not cause.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Imagine a kid steps on a nail. The nail goes deep into the foot. The skin closes back over the hole. Inside the foot, where you can’t see, there’s now a little pocket with no air and some pieces of the nail and some dirt. The pocket gets sick. The body has trouble cleaning it because the way out is too small. The pocket gets sicker. The poisons from the sick pocket spread into the rest of the body. Now the kid has a bad sickness called lockjaw.

For a long time, doctors thought the sickness came from a tiny bug that lived in the dirt on the nail. They made a shot to fight the tiny bug. They gave the shot to every kid in case any kid ever stepped on a nail.

Then some other doctors looked very closely at the wounds of soldiers in a big war. They found the tiny bug in lots of wounds where there was no sickness at all. The bug was just there, cleaning up. It wasn’t the cause of the sickness. The sickness came from the closed-over pocket and the dead bits inside it, not from the bug.

If a kid does step on a nail, the right thing to do is open the wound, let it bleed a little, wash it carefully, take out any dead bits, and let the air get in. That’s how you stop the closed pocket from forming. No shot is needed. No shot helps with this. Doctors who try to give the shot afterwards are giving it after the moment when it would help, even if the shot worked, which it doesn’t.

And the kid who never steps on a nail, and most kids never do, doesn’t need any of it.

References

¹ Tulloch, W. J. “Report of Bacteriological Investigation of Tetanus carried out on behalf of the War Office Committee for the Study of Tetanus.” Journal of Hygiene, Vol. 18, Issue 2, August 1919, pp. 103–202. DOI: 10.1017/S0022172400007439.

² Lester, Dawn. “Bacterial Toxins, Tetanus & Sepsis.” Dawn’s Writings (Substack), June 16, 2026. Includes private correspondence from Mark Bailey to Dawn Lester quoted with permission.

³ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Tetanus Surveillance — United States, 2001–2008.” MMWR Weekly, April 1, 2011. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6012a1.htm

⁴ Medscape. “Tetanus: Background, Pathophysiology, Etiology.” https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/229594-overview

⁵ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Tetanus Surveillance and Trends.” https://www.cdc.gov/tetanus/php/surveillance/index.html

⁶ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Tetanus Surveillance — United States, 2009–2023.” MMWR Surveillance Summaries, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/ss/ss7501a1.htm

⁷ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Tetanus Surveillance — United States, 2001–2008” (same as note 3).

⁸ Slifka, M., quoted in Infection Control Today, “OHSU Study Says Tetanus Shots Needed Every 30 Years, Not Every 10.” https://www.infectioncontroltoday.com/view/ohsu-study-says-tetanus-shots-needed-every-30-years-not-every-10

⁹ Slifka, M., et al. OHSU studies on duration of tetanus and diphtheria immunity, published 2016, 2020, and 2025. https://news.ohsu.edu/2016/03/22/study-shows-tetanus-shots-needed-every-30-years-not-every-10 ; https://news.ohsu.edu/2025/07/15/review-suggests-ending-adult-boosters-for-tetanus-diphtheria

¹⁰ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Chapter 16: Tetanus.” Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases, April 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/surv-manual/php/table-of-contents/chapter-16-tetanus.html

¹¹ Bieler, Henry G. Food Is Your Best Medicine. 1965. Quoted in Lester, Dawn and Parker, David. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. 2019.

¹² Tilden, John H. Toxemia Explained: The True Interpretation of the Cause of Disease. FQ Classics, 2007 (originally 1926).

¹³ Roytas, Daniel. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Scientific Evidence That Challenges the Germ Theory of Disease. 2023. Chapter on saprophytic bacteria, citing Tait (1887, 1890) and Cabot (1921).

¹⁴ Cowan, Thomas S. The Contagion Myth: Why Viruses (including Coronavirus) Are Not the Cause of Disease. Skyhorse, 2020.

¹⁵ Williams, Ulric. Case quoted in Terrain Therapy. 2022.

¹⁶ Australian Government Department of Health. “Ingredients in vaccines used in the National Immunisation Program.”

¹⁷ Gøtzsche, Peter. “Expert Report: Effect of DTP Vaccines on Mortality in Children in Low-Income Countries.” June 19, 2019. https://vaccinescience.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Expert-Report-Effect-of-DTP-Vaccines-on-Mortality-in-Children-in-Low-Income-Countries.pdf

¹⁸ Bailey, Mark. The Final Pandemic: An Antidote to Germ Theory. 2023.

¹⁹ Berman, Heather. Speech at freedom rally, August 2021. Cited in Unbekoming. “Tetanus: On Heather Berman.” Lies are Unbekoming (Substack), July 31, 2023.

²⁰ Aaby, Peter, et al. “The introduction of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis and oral polio vaccine among young infants in an urban African community: a natural experiment.” EBioMedicine, 2017. Discussed in Kennedy, Robert F. Jr.’s foreword to Engelbrecht, Torsten, Köhnlein, Claus, Bailey, Samantha, and Scoglio, Stefano. Virus Mania. 3rd edition, 2021.

Additional Sources

Bailey, Sam, and Mark Bailey. A Farewell to Virology. 2022.

Cowan, Thomas. Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. 2016. Cancer and the New Biology of Water. 2019.

Engelbrecht, Torsten, Claus Köhnlein, Samantha Bailey, and Stefano Scoglio. Virus Mania. 3rd edition, 2021.

Gober, Mark, with Sam Bailey, Mark Bailey, and Stefan Lanka. An End to Upside Down Medicine: Contagion, Viruses, and the Germ Theory of Disease. Waterside, 2023.

Lanka, Stefan. The Misinterpretation of the Antibodies. 2020.

Lester, Dawn, and David Parker. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. 2019.

Shelton, Herbert M. Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life. Various editions.

Tilden, John H. Impaired Health: Its Cause and Cure. 1938.