Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
10h

Whether it is The Prep Act or NCVIA/1986, you have not been "saved." You have been "sacrificed." For money. We have thrown out the Constituional right to due process. There is no country without justice.

Even if you are lucky enough not to have had your life permanently altered ( we were not lucky) by the irreparable harm these measures have worught, you have not escaped the consequences.

Want to know where we are headed? Russia, without the vodka.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853/text

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4388

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
10h

The PREP Act is legalized murder.

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