Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
8h

Quoted from Herbert Shelton: “Poisons are such qualitatively and not merely quantitatively.” [End quote] Article comment: "The proposition is that a substance chemically incompatible with the tissues does not become compatible in a smaller quantity. What changes with a smaller quantity is the speed and extent of the damage. The damage itself is a property of the substance’s relationship to the living organism." True, in spades.

And countless studies have proven that dose *does not correlate to reaction* in a linear manner. In other words; the organism can be reactive to both low levels of substance as well as high levels of same. This is true both in biological/chemical reactions, as well as with electromagnetic induction. No one wishes to address the destruction of *millions of specie* via electromagnetic broadcast. Let's all fall asleep, permanently...

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Ted's avatar
Ted
5h

"Grandma keeps taking the pill anyway, because the doctor is very kind and has a nice office and a serious face when he says the long word for what he is doing."

This is literally true for the aging population, and a nontrivial contributing factor in the explosive need for managed care facilities. The cruel irony, is that those facilities then administer unnecessary polypharmacy, uncritically.

Particularly concerning, is the effect of polypharmacy on cognition. The human condition is rife with cruel paradoxes, and this is one of them. Once the capacity for critical thinking has been pharmaceutically dulled, the harms become unavoidable.

I have many examples, but the one that highlights this paradigm the most obviously, is the recent overprescribing-contributory death of a teacher in my family with a hospital administration degree, and the rapid decline of another family member who is a retired psychology professor.

Both had the training and experience to avoid the worst excesses, but their regimens began at a small scale and then their training and experience meant nothing as their critical thinking skills slowly waned.

Examples are everywhere we look, as the boomer generation succumbs en masse.

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