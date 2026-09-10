This essay engages the machinery of pharmacology in its own vocabulary. Terms like therapeutic index, LD50, plasma level, and drug metabolism appear throughout because these are the words the industry uses when it explains what it is doing. The argument is that this vocabulary conceals what is actually happening, which is the metered administration of substances the body works continuously to expel. Where the essay reports what pharmacology claims for itself, it uses pharmacology's terms. Where the essay states its own analytical position, it does not. The two registers alternate throughout. The reader is not required to accept the terrain framework to see the concept collapse on its own terms, but the essay lands where it lands, and the closing section says so directly.

A note on this essay’s origins: The framing of pharmacology as toxicology, and specifically the argument that pharmacokinetics reveals what the framework actually is, developed in conversation with the work of Dr Mark Bailey and Dr Andrew Kaufman, particularly their 2026 discussion on the True Health Report titled “Modern medicine: toxic or therapeutic?” The essay’s evidence and analysis are the author’s own, but the anchoring insight that the two branches of pharmacology name the toxicology of the body’s rejection response belongs to them.

The Clinic

Warfarin is prescribed to several million patients in the United States. Most of them, once every four to six weeks, sit in a chair in a clinic while a technician takes a blood sample. The sample is sent to a laboratory that runs a test called the International Normalized Ratio. The ratio measures how long the blood takes to clot compared to a reference standard. For a patient on warfarin, the target range is typically 2.0 to 3.0.

If the ratio comes back below 2.0, the prescriber increases the dose slightly and asks the patient to return in a week. If the ratio comes back above 3.0, the prescriber decreases the dose slightly and asks the patient to return in a week. If the ratio comes back above 5.0, the prescriber may pause the drug entirely, administer phylloquinone as an antidote, and monitor the patient for signs of hemorrhage.

The clinic is called an anticoagulation clinic. The apparatus is presented to patients as therapeutic monitoring. What is being monitored is how close the patient sits to a dose that will cause them to bleed to death.

Warfarin was first synthesized in 1948 at the University of Wisconsin. Karl Link’s laboratory had been working on the anticoagulant properties of coumarin, a compound produced when sweet clover spoils. During the 1920s, cattle across the American Midwest and Canadian prairies had been dying of internal hemorrhage after eating moldy silage. Link’s group isolated the responsible molecule, dicumarol, and derivatives followed. The most potent of these was named warfarin, after the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation that held the patent. It was registered as a rodenticide in 1948 and remains an active ingredient in commercial rat bait. Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides such as brodifacoum and difethialone, which work by the same mechanism, have largely replaced it in commercial pest control because they require fewer feedings to reach lethality.¹

Warfarin was approved for human use in 1954. President Eisenhower was prescribed it in 1955 after his heart attack. The FDA’s own current labeling for warfarin acknowledges that the drug has a “narrow therapeutic index” and requires frequent monitoring.² The label lists more than fifty drug and food interactions that shift the INR outside the target range. It warns that fatal and nonfatal hemorrhage from any tissue or organ is the primary risk of therapy. The most recent United States surveillance data from the 2013-2014 period attributed approximately 228,000 emergency department visits per year to anticoagulant-related bleeding events, with warfarin the leading contributor.³

Warfarin blocks a liver enzyme the body uses to produce active clotting factors. Within days, the active pool depletes and blood takes longer to form clots. In a rat that has consumed warfarin bait, the result is internal hemorrhage within four to seven days. In a human on warfarin therapy, the result is intended to be a clotting time that sits somewhere between the point where a spontaneous stroke becomes likely and the point where a spontaneous hemorrhage becomes likely.

The body does not recognize warfarin as anything it needs. From the moment the pill is swallowed, the liver begins metabolizing the molecule for excretion. This is why the drug wears off if not redosed daily. The INR test monitors the equilibrium between the dose the patient is receiving and the dose the body is throwing out. The clinic is not measuring the drug’s effect on the patient. It is measuring the balance the prescriber has struck between how much poison enters and how much the body succeeds in removing.

There is a name for the space between those two points. It is called the therapeutic window.

The Derivation

The concept originated in 1927. John Trevan, working at the Wellcome Research Laboratories in London, published a paper in the Proceedings of the Royal Society titled “The Error of Determination of Toxicity.”⁴ Trevan was solving a practical problem in the standardization of biological compounds. He needed a reproducible way to measure the potency of a substance across batches and across species. He proposed the LD50: the dose required to kill half the animals in a test population.

The LD50 is a statistical convenience. It is more reliable than trying to identify the minimum lethal dose, which varies enormously between individual animals. Trevan calculated LD50 values for cocaine, morphine, and digitalis in mice, rats, and cats. His paper does not claim that the LD50 has any therapeutic meaning. It claims that it is a stable point on the mortality curve that allows different laboratories to compare results.

The ED50 came later. It is the dose that produces the intended effect in half the test population. The therapeutic index is the ratio of the LD50 to the ED50. A therapeutic index of 100 means the lethal dose is one hundred times the effective dose. A therapeutic index of 2 means the lethal dose is twice the effective dose. The FDA classifies drugs with a narrow therapeutic index as a distinct regulatory category with tighter standards for generic substitution and dose management. Warfarin is on that list.⁵

The framework’s own machinery admits what it is. The ceiling is the lethal dose; the floor is the effective dose. Between them lies the range within which the drug may be administered without killing half of a test population, a sublethal band plotted below the line where fifty percent of animals die.

The terminology drifted from “index” to “window” over the second half of the twentieth century. Index is a ratio. Window is a spatial metaphor. When a patient is told they are being kept “within the therapeutic window,” they are being told they are inside a room. The room has walls. Inside the room they are safe. Outside the room something bad happens. The metaphor is inaccurate at the level of what the numbers describe. There is no room. There is a curve, and the patient is being maintained at a point on the curve that is closer to the lethal end than to the ineffective end, and the closer the two ends sit to each other, the more precarious the maintenance is.

The pharmaceutical industry understood this. In the late 1990s and 2000s, several manufacturers began developing anticoagulants that would replace warfarin. The pitch to prescribers was explicit: the new drugs would have a wider therapeutic window and would not require monitoring. Dabigatran, marketed as Pradaxa by Boehringer Ingelheim, was the first to reach the United States market. The FDA approved it in October 2010 on the basis of the RE-LY trial, which compared dabigatran to warfarin in 18,113 patients with atrial fibrillation.⁶ The label carried no INR monitoring requirement. Prescriptions surged. By 2012, dabigatran was generating $1.2 billion in annual sales for Boehringer.

In July 2014, the British Medical Journal published an investigation by Deborah Cohen documenting that Boehringer Ingelheim had withheld internal analyses from regulators.⁷ The company’s own scientists had concluded that measuring dabigatran plasma levels and adjusting doses would reduce major bleeding events by an estimated 30 to 40 percent. The internal documents recommended monitoring. The public label did not. Boehringer took the position that publishing the monitoring data would undermine the drug’s competitive advantage against warfarin, whose entire selling point of comparison rested on the burden of monitoring. Cohen’s investigation established that the company knew both that the drug had a therapeutic window and that monitoring would reduce harm. Neither fact reached the label.

A reversal agent for dabigatran did not become available until October 2015. Idarucizumab, marketed as Praxbind, was FDA-approved five years after dabigatran had been introduced to the market. During those five years, patients hemorrhaging on dabigatran had no reliable way to stop the bleeding. The factor Xa inhibitors that followed dabigatran (rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban) had no reversal agent until andexanet alfa was approved in May 2018.⁸ Between 2011 and 2018, the FDA received tens of thousands of adverse event reports for the direct oral anticoagulants, including a substantial number of hemorrhagic deaths.⁹

The industry solved the therapeutic window problem by removing the monitoring rather than by removing the window. The window remained. The patient could no longer see it. When the plasma level drifted above the range that had been calculated in the trials, no test flagged it. When the patient bled out, no reversal agent existed. The framework had been improved by making its failures invisible.

What the Framework Cannot See

The window can see only what the trials measured. What the trials did not measure sits below the framework, invisible to it, accumulating in the patient across years.

Cumulative toxicity

Amiodarone was approved by the FDA in 1985 as a treatment of last resort for life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. Within a decade it was being prescribed for atrial fibrillation, sinus tachycardia, and prophylaxis after cardiac surgery. It is now one of the most commonly prescribed antiarrhythmic drugs in cardiology.¹⁰

The molecule contains two iodine atoms, giving it an iodine content of approximately 37 percent by weight.¹¹ A patient on the standard 200 milligram daily maintenance dose is receiving approximately 75 milligrams of organic iodine per day. A typical dietary iodine intake from food sources sits in the range of a few hundred micrograms per day. The amiodarone patient is receiving a load hundreds of times larger than any diet supplies, embedded in a lipophilic ring structure that the body cannot readily clear.

The elimination half-life of amiodarone is approximately 58 days.¹² A drug’s half-life determines how long it takes for the body to eliminate half of a given dose. A drug with a 58-day half-life takes many months to reach steady state, and roughly ten months to be substantially eliminated after discontinuation. A patient on amiodarone accumulates the drug in body tissues for roughly half a year before the daily dose administered equals the daily amount eliminated. The therapeutic window, calculated for plasma concentration, has no relationship to the tissue burden that determines the drug’s actual harm.

The deposition pattern is documented. Corneal microdeposits appear in more than 90 percent of patients on long-term amiodarone therapy and are visible on slit-lamp examination.¹³ Thyroid dysfunction, both hypothyroid and hyperthyroid presentations, occurs in 15 to 20 percent of long-term users.¹⁴ Hepatic enzyme elevations occur in a substantial minority.¹⁵ The blue-gray skin discoloration that develops in a subset of long-term users, once seen, is diagnostic.¹⁶ The most serious cumulative harm is pulmonary toxicity, ranging from acute lung inflammation to progressive scarring of lung tissue. Reported incidence varies with cumulative dose and duration of therapy, and the mortality rate for those who develop severe amiodarone-induced pulmonary toxicity has been estimated in the range of 20 percent.¹⁷

None of this appears in the therapeutic window calculation. The window is expressed as plasma concentrations between roughly 1.0 and 2.5 micrograms per milliliter. A patient can be inside the plasma window every day of the year and still accumulate a tissue burden that produces pulmonary fibrosis in year three.

The framework was designed for the acute measurement and has no capacity to see the chronic accumulation. Lithium presents the same problem on a different timescale. Its narrow window is monitored monthly, and its long-term users still develop chronic kidney disease at rates far above the general population.¹⁸ Statins, prescribed to more than 40 million Americans, are dosed by table with no individual monitoring because the industry cannot admit that cumulative dose matters.

Warfarin produces the same problem at a subtler level. The liver enzyme it blocks activates not only clotting factors but also proteins that inhibit calcium deposition in arteries and bone. Long-term warfarin use has been associated with accelerated arterial calcification and reduced bone density, effects that accumulate across years of therapy inside the standard INR range.¹⁹ The INR test does not measure these harms. It measures only the coagulation endpoint the framework was designed to see.

The oncology cousin of the therapeutic window is called the maximum tolerated dose. In chemotherapy protocol design, the MTD is defined as the highest dose that produces acceptable acute toxicity in phase I trials. The endpoints for “acceptable” are dose-limiting toxicities: severe neutropenia, mucositis, cardiac events, neurological damage severe enough that the protocol pre-specifies dose reduction. The MTD is set at the dose immediately below that ceiling. The reasoning is identical. The dose that kills the patient at a rate the trial calls unacceptable is the ceiling; the dose administered is the highest one below it that the patient will survive. The oncology literature does not disguise the compound. The phrase in the textbook is “cytotoxic agent.” The therapeutic window’s linguistic cover is not needed because the field has already conceded that the drugs are poisons and moved on to arguing about which poisons are less bad. Doxorubicin’s cumulative cardiac toxicity threshold at approximately 400 to 500 milligrams per square meter of body surface area is the textbook example.²⁰ Below that threshold, individual cycles can be tolerated. Above it, the incidence of congestive heart failure rises sharply. The MTD is calculated per cycle; the cardiac damage arrives at the lifetime dose the framework was never designed to see.

Drug-drug interaction

Warfarin returns to the argument here. Its interaction profile demolishes the window concept in a way no other drug quite matches.

The FDA-approved warfarin label lists more than 250 drugs, foods, and herbal preparations that alter the INR.²¹ The list includes most antibiotics (metronidazole, ciprofloxacin, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole potentiate the INR by factors of two to four), amiodarone (which potentiates warfarin by roughly a factor of two to three through inhibition of CYP2C9, the enzyme that clears warfarin), the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (which increase bleeding through platelet-serotonin effects independent of the INR), the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (which damage the gastric mucosa while the anticoagulant potentiates the resulting bleed), and dietary compounds that shift the phylloquinone available for the clotting cascade. A patient stable on warfarin for two years can be pushed into hemorrhagic range by five days of an antibiotic prescribed for a dental procedure.

The pharmacokinetic machinery underneath this instability is the cytochrome P450 enzyme system. CYP3A4 metabolizes roughly half of all prescription drugs. CYP2D6 metabolizes another quarter. CYP2C9, which metabolizes warfarin, is inhibited by amiodarone, fluconazole, and several of the antibiotics named above.²² When two drugs compete for the same CYP450 enzyme, one drug’s plasma level rises and the other drug’s plasma level falls. Neither drug is being administered outside its therapeutic window. Together they produce a plasma profile that no trial ever tested.

The grapefruit case is the illustration the framework cannot dismiss. Grapefruit juice, in normal quantities, irreversibly inhibits intestinal CYP3A4 for approximately 24 hours. The plasma levels of statins, calcium channel blockers, and dozens of other drugs metabolized by CYP3A4 can rise by 200 to 500 percent following grapefruit consumption.²³ A piece of fruit can push a patient from the middle of the therapeutic window into acute toxicity. The window was calculated as if the patient’s metabolism were a fixed variable. It is not.

The 2023 American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria, the standard reference for potentially inappropriate medications in elderly patients, catalogs the drugs that should not be used in older adults and the interactions that should not be permitted.²⁴ The document runs to more than sixty pages. The typical patient over 75 in the United States takes between five and ten prescription drugs concurrently. No clinical trial has ever tested the specific combinations these patients receive. The therapeutic windows for each individual drug were established in populations selected to exclude the confounders. The window has no meaning in the polypharmacy environment where the patient is actually being dosed.

Pregnancy and fetal exposure

The pregnancy category system was built to prevent a recurrence of the thalidomide disaster. Between 1957 and 1961, thalidomide was prescribed to pregnant women in West Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and dozens of other countries as a safe hypnotic and antiemetic. Approximately 10,000 children were born with phocomelia and related limb malformations before the drug was withdrawn.²⁵ The animal reproductive testing that had been performed on the compound had used rodent models that do not develop phocomelia from thalidomide exposure. The pregnancy category system that emerged from the disaster, the FDA A/B/C/D/X classification, was framed as the regulatory answer to the problem.

The problem was not solved. It was institutionalized.

Sodium valproate, marketed as Depakote by Abbott and later AbbVie in the United States and as Depakine by Sanofi in France, was introduced in the 1960s as an anticonvulsant. By the mid-1980s, its teratogenicity was documented in the medical literature. A 1982 letter by Robert and Guibaud in The Lancet identified an association between first-trimester valproate exposure and spina bifida.²⁶ Subsequent studies established a broader syndrome: neural tube defects, craniofacial abnormalities, cardiac malformations, hypospadias, and a distinctive developmental profile including autism spectrum diagnoses in a substantial percentage of exposed children.²⁷

Valproate continued to be prescribed to pregnant women for another three decades. The neurologists prescribing it were operating inside standard therapeutic drug monitoring, checking plasma levels every three to six months, adjusting doses to keep patients within the 50 to 100 microgram per milliliter therapeutic range that had been established for seizure control in adult patients. The fetus was never the endpoint of the calculation. The plasma level in the mother that controlled her seizures was the level at which the developing fetal neural tube received the drug across the placenta.

In 2020, the Paris Civil Court ordered Sanofi to compensate families affected by fetal valproate syndrome. The French health minister acknowledged that thousands of French children had been affected by the drug between the 1960s and the 2010s.²⁸ Sanofi has since been named in criminal investigations. The therapeutic window that produced this outcome was not miscalculated. It was calculated correctly for what it was designed to measure, which was seizure control in the adult patient. It was applied in a context where what it measured was not what mattered.

Warfarin crosses the placenta. Fetal warfarin syndrome, documented since the late 1970s, includes nasal hypoplasia, stippled bone development visible on X-ray, developmental delay, and eye abnormalities.²⁹ First-trimester exposure has been estimated to produce embryopathy in a substantial percentage of pregnancies. The mother’s INR was inside the therapeutic range calculated for stroke prevention. The therapeutic range for the mother’s clotting was the toxic exposure for the fetus.

Diethylstilbestrol carries the same lesson at longer range. DES was prescribed to pregnant women from the late 1940s until 1971 to prevent miscarriage. The mothers were dosed inside the therapeutic range established for estrogen effect. Between 15 and 22 years later, their daughters began appearing in clinics with clear-cell adenocarcinoma of the vagina, a cancer that had been so rare in young women before the DES exposure that its appearance in the 1970s produced its own literature.³⁰ Third-generation effects, in the granddaughters of DES-exposed women, are now documented. The therapeutic range had no capacity to see harm that would manifest a generation later. No trial that established a therapeutic range has ever run for a generation.

Long-latency damage

Rachel Brummert was prescribed levofloxacin in 2006 for what was diagnosed as a sinus infection. She was 38 years old. Some months later she experienced her first tendon rupture. Over the next several years she experienced ten more. She developed peripheral neuropathy, muscle wasting, and cognitive impairment. In 2015 she testified before the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee about the damage caused by a single course of a fluoroquinolone antibiotic prescribed for a condition that would have resolved without treatment.³¹

The FDA had added a boxed warning for tendon rupture to the fluoroquinolone class in 2008.³² In 2016, the agency expanded the warning, concluding that the drugs’ association with “disabling and potentially permanent side effects of the tendons, muscles, joints, nerves, and central nervous system” outweighed their benefits for the common conditions for which they were being prescribed, and recommending that they be reserved for patients with no alternative treatment options.³³ In 2018, the agency added a warning about aortic aneurysm and dissection.³⁴ Later in 2018, the agency added mental health effects, including psychosis, to the class warnings.³⁵

Each of these warnings acknowledged damage that appeared months to years after the drug was completed. The trials that established fluoroquinolone dosing had run for 7 to 14 days. The tendon rupture that appeared six months after a completed course was structurally invisible to a 14-day trial. The aortic aneurysm that dissected two years after the antibiotic was completed was structurally invisible to a 14-day trial. The framework that established the therapeutic dose had been applied to an endpoint (antimicrobial effect over the treatment period) that had no relationship to the endpoints that determined the drug’s actual harm.

Fluoroquinolones are still first-line antibiotics for a range of conditions in most developed countries. The Brummert testimony, the 2008 boxed warning, the 2016 expanded warning, the 2018 aortic aneurysm warning, and the 2018 mental health warning have not changed the framework. The framework continues to be used because it produces prescriptions.

Proton pump inhibitors present the same problem in a mass-exposure population. Omeprazole was approved in 1988 as a short-term treatment for peptic ulcer disease with a recommended maximum duration of eight weeks. It is now taken by an estimated 15 million Americans, many of them for 10 to 20 years. The therapeutic window for PPIs was calculated for acute gastric acid suppression over weeks. The long-latency harms now documented in the establishment literature include cobalamin depletion, magnesium depletion, chronic kidney disease, dementia risk elevation, fracture risk elevation, and pneumonia risk elevation.³⁶ These harms were structurally invisible to the eight-week trials that established the framework.

Warfarin’s own long-latency signature is calciphylaxis, a condition in which calcium deposits form in small blood vessels and produce painful skin necrosis that is often fatal. Onset typically occurs months to years after warfarin is started.³⁷ No parameter within the therapeutic window predicts it. The mechanism traces to the same enzyme blockade that produces the vascular calcification described above, extended to the microcirculation of the skin. The patient dies from a rare complication of the drug that has been keeping them alive from a stroke that may or may not have occurred, at doses inside the range the framework calls therapeutic.

The Reframe

The framework rests on a sentence. The sentence is the dose makes the poison. It is attributed to Paracelsus, the sixteenth-century Swiss physician who set the principle down in his 1538 Seven Defenses.³⁸ Every pharmacology textbook cites it in the opening chapters. Every prescriber has been trained to reach for it when the toxicity of a compound is raised. The therapeutic window is the machinery built on top of that sentence. If dose alone determines whether a substance is poisonous, then a low enough dose transforms any substance into a non-poison, and the physician’s task becomes calibration of the dose.

The sentence has a domain in which it is true. Substances the body itself uses do become harmful at extreme doses. Water in sufficient volume causes fatal hyponatremia. Oxygen at high partial pressure damages the lungs. Sodium at high concentration destabilizes cellular function. The compounds essential to metabolism have upper limits beyond which they injure the organism. This bidirectionality of dose response is not in dispute for substances the body’s own machinery uses.

The extension modern pharmacology draws from the sentence is a different claim. It uses the principle to license the administration of arbitrary foreign chemicals to populations for years or decades, at doses calibrated to sit inside a sublethal band. That water becomes toxic at high doses does not entail that a molecule the body has no use for becomes therapeutic at low ones. The framework kept the sentence and generalized it beyond its warrant.

The twentieth-century version of Paracelsus’s principle is called hormesis. The term was introduced by Southam and Ehrlich in 1943 for the observation that low doses of antifungal compounds stimulated the growth of the fungi the compounds were meant to kill.³⁹ Since the 1980s, Edward Calabrese at the University of Massachusetts has championed hormesis as a general dose-response pattern across pharmacology, toxicology, and radiation biology, producing hundreds of papers documenting U-shaped and J-shaped curves in which low doses of a substance appear to produce beneficial effects that higher doses do not.⁴⁰ Defenders of the framework reach for hormesis as evidence that the sublethal band is not merely tolerable damage but a zone of active benefit.

The hormesis literature is real. Its extension as a general vindication of chronic pharmaceutical administration is not. Hormesis is best documented for stressors the body’s own machinery responds to: exercise, heat, cold, mild caloric restriction, low-dose radiation. Low-level stress in these categories provokes the body’s adaptive systems, and the adaptation produces a stronger organism. This is a description of the body’s response capacity, not evidence that arbitrary foreign chemicals have hidden therapeutic effects at low doses. For foreign chemicals, most of the documented curves come from cell culture and short-term animal exposures in which the “beneficial” endpoint is a proxy such as cell proliferation, enzyme induction, or survival in a stressed culture, with no established relationship to the health of a whole organism dosed chronically for years. And even where the biphasic curve is real for a foreign chemical, it does not describe how the therapeutic window is actually calculated. Warfarin’s therapeutic range is not the hormetic zone of warfarin. It is the range where the anticoagulant effect sits between the ineffective dose and the hemorrhagic dose. There is no separate low-dose zone at which warfarin produces some other benefit. The framework borrowed the name and applied it to a class of drugs where the biphasic curve does not exist.

The therapeutic window is a coherent concept only if the compound being administered is presumed to have therapeutic value at some dose. Applied to a substance the body works continuously to expel, the concept has no meaning.

Herbert Shelton, writing in the middle of the twentieth century, stated the correction in a form that has not been improved since. In Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life, Shelton wrote: “Poisons are such qualitatively and not merely quantitatively.”⁴¹ The proposition is that a substance chemically incompatible with the tissues does not become compatible in a smaller quantity. What changes with a smaller quantity is the speed and extent of the damage. The damage itself is a property of the substance’s relationship to the living organism.

Russell Trall, whose work Shelton built on, had made the deeper mechanical point a century earlier. Drugs do not act on the body. The body acts on the drug, working to eliminate a substance it recognizes as incompatible with its tissues.⁴² Vomiting is not a side effect of a substance that acts on the stomach; vomiting is the stomach’s rejection of a substance it will not accept. Diarrhea is not the action of a laxative; diarrhea is the bowel’s expulsion of a substance the bowel is refusing to absorb. The “action” of every drug, when examined at the mechanical level, is the body’s action against the drug. The drug is inert. The body is the actor.

Once these two propositions are held together, the therapeutic window concept collapses. It is not describing a range in which a drug is safe. It is describing a range in which the body’s rejection response has been calibrated to be tolerable enough that the patient continues taking the drug. The patient on warfarin bleeds slightly, or bruises easily, or notices that a cut takes longer to close, and the prescriber calls this the therapeutic range. The patient on amiodarone develops corneal deposits, a slightly slower thyroid, a mild hepatic enzyme elevation, and the prescriber calls this within acceptable limits. The window is the calibration of harm at a level the patient can tolerate. It is a definition of tolerable damage.

The frame does not apply universally.

Insulin administered to a patient with type 1 diabetes is a molecule the pancreas produces. Its administration to a patient whose pancreas no longer produces it is replacement of an endogenous compound the body itself makes. It is being used pharmacologically in the strict sense (a dose is being administered to produce a physiological effect), but the effect is not the introduction of a foreign chemical to alter cellular function. It is the restoration of a molecule the body’s own machinery uses.

The same reasoning applies to adrenaline administered for anaphylaxis, to thyroid hormone administered after thyroidectomy, and to a small number of other replacements of endogenous compounds. These are not the uses in question. What is in question is the framework applied to foreign chemical compounds administered to alter cellular function, prescribed to populations for years or decades at doses calibrated to produce tolerable levels of harm. That class of drugs constitutes almost the entirety of what the pharmaceutical industry sells.

Warfarin is not insulin. Warfarin is a rat poison, working by the same mechanism as the compounds sold in commercial rodenticide, metered to a sublethal band in the human patient by a monitoring apparatus that calls itself an anticoagulation clinic. The clinic is not monitoring therapy. It is monitoring the calibration of a poison to a dose that damages the patient without killing them faster than they die of the condition the poison was prescribed for. Calling that calibration a therapeutic window is a linguistic feat, not a scientific finding.

The framework served a purpose. It made the pharmaceutical industry legible to itself and to its regulators. It produced a language in which the administration of substances the body rejects could be discussed as if it were the administration of substances the body needed.

Beneath the language, the conditions the drugs were prescribed to manage remain unexplained. What produced the atrial fibrillation in the warfarin patient, the arrhythmia in the amiodarone patient, the seizures in the valproate patient, the symptoms for which Rachel Brummert was prescribed levofloxacin, is not what the framework asks. It calibrates the poisoning of the patient to a level the patient can tolerate, and the question of what made the patient sick goes unexamined. The therapeutic window is what the framework built in place of an answer to that question.

There is no answer. There is only the window.

How to Explain It to a 6 Year Old

Imagine your grandma has a bad heart. The doctor gives her a special pill. He says she has to take it every single day.

The pill is made from the same kind of chemical that people use to clean the toilet. The doctor knows this. Everyone who makes the pill knows this. It says so on the little paper folded inside the box.

If your grandma takes too much of the pill, her insides will burn and she could die. If she takes too little, the pill won’t do what the doctor wants it to do. So every month, your grandma goes to a special clinic. A nurse pricks her finger and takes a tiny bit of blood. The nurse tests the blood to see how close your grandma is to burning her insides.

If she’s getting close, the doctor tells her to take a little less of the bleach. If she’s not close enough, the doctor tells her to take a little more.

The doctor calls this “keeping her in the safe range.”

The safe range isn’t safe. It’s the amount of bleach your grandma can take every day without falling over that same day. Some days people get the amount wrong. Some of those people go to the hospital. Some of them don’t come home.

Grandma keeps taking the pill anyway, because the doctor is very kind and has a nice office and a serious face when he says the long word for what he is doing.

References