Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 21

Author's Note

TMJ dysfunction. Multiple readers point out that temporomandibular joint dysfunction, chronic jaw clenching often combined with forward head posture, produces tinnitus through mechanical irritation of the auditory nerve where it passes adjacent to the jaw joint. This belongs in the essay as a distinct pathway and is not addressed in the published version. The mechanism is real, the prevalence is real, and the conventional medical response of antidepressants is exactly the suppression the essay describes elsewhere. Jaya Jeff Sims reports resolving tinnitus more than 50% of the time through manual therapy on the muscles of the neck, jaw, and scalp. This is consistent with the same mechanism. I will integrate it in a future update.

Mercury and amalgam. STH reports tinnitus resolution through Andy Cutler-protocol chelation over a year or two. This fits the terrain reading precisely. Mercury is named in the essay as one of the chemical ototoxins NIOSH documents, but the specific role of dental amalgam, mercury vapor released chronically during chewing and deposited in central nervous tissue, deserved more attention than it received.

DMSO. Multiple readers are using DMSO for tinnitus with reported improvement. A Midwestern Doctor's protocols are an excellent practical reference. My own book on DMSO covers the substance in depth. For inner-ear applications, MWD's writing is the strongest specific guidance currently in circulation.

Living with it. Richard Noakes describes living in silence and treating the ringing as a familiar companion rather than an enemy. This is honest territory the essay does not enter. For people whose damage is permanent, accommodation is sometimes the only path. The essay's argument is that the damage was preventable. That argument does not help the person already injured. Acceptance is its own answer.

Thank you all.

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richard noakes
Jun 20

I had Tinnitus for many years - mine was caused by working with industrial forklifts in a brick works where we were not allowed to wear hearing suppressors because of the possibility of killing someone, if we ran them over.

I found that by living in silence, the noises in my ears and hence in my head became bearable and eventually went away and now I live in silence - but the other way was to mentally accept the noises as being my friend and being there all the time and finding comfort in that, because there was no obvious way to get rid of them otherwise.

I was told that deep sea divers had the same results as those I had.

I can't wear hearing aids now, because they amplify sound which causes my Tinnitus to flare up again, so I have Industrial Deafness and I live in silence.

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