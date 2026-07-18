A note on language before reading. This essay operates in two registers. When reporting what mainstream medicine has documented in its own studies, registries, and diagnostic assays, it uses the establishment’s vocabulary (autoimmune, antibody, immune response) in quotation and attribution. When stating what those findings mean, it uses different vocabulary (injection injury, sensitization, inflammatory repair) because it operates from a paradigm in which the body does not attack itself. The register shifts are deliberate.

A note on scope. This essay is a work of research and analysis. It is not medical advice. Present-day management of Type 1 diabetes, including insulin therapy, glucose monitoring, and dietary approaches, is a matter for the person concerned and their own trusted counsel. What follows examines how the condition arose, in individuals and in populations. The historical and epidemiological record is the subject.

Four Weeks

Jane’s family was staying in a hotel when one of her children became ill with vomiting and diarrhea. In the closed quarters of a small room, the whole family developed the same symptoms. Two weeks later they were home. Everyone had recovered. Her oldest son, eleven years old, was showing new symptoms.

He started drinking a lot. Way more than normal. He was not sleeping well because he had to get up so often to use the bathroom. He could not make it through a five-minute car ride without needing to stop.¹

The symptoms deteriorated over the next few days. Jane happened to have a blood glucose meter at the house. She checked her son.

Blood sugar of 753.

She called the doctor and left for the children’s hospital emergency room. Type 1 diabetes. Her son’s pancreas had stopped making insulin. He had gone from a healthy eleven-year-old to a boy dependent on daily injections to keep him alive, in under four weeks.¹

The story sits at the top of Forrest Maready’s chapter on Type 1 diabetes in Crooked, and it is not unusual. Jane found other mothers with the same account. A sudden episode of vomiting and diarrhea. A perfectly healthy child. A few weeks later, a diagnosis. She met a woman whose two siblings had both become acutely ill within days of each other and both been diagnosed with Type 1 within weeks.¹ A twenty-two-year-old woman wrote to Maready to describe her own case. The last thing before her diagnosis was a lingering, month-long wet cough followed by a course of antibiotics.¹

Something happens in those four weeks. The account that follows is simpler than the establishment version, and better supported by the evidence, including the establishment’s own. Type 1 diabetes is injection injury to the pancreas. The four weeks between the acute illness and the diagnosis are the last stretch of a longer process. The pancreas has been damaged. The damage has a source. Its documentation in the medical literature runs back to the 1970s.

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A Newly-Named Disease

The condition medicine calls Type 1 diabetes was, until recently, known as juvenile diabetes. The name reflected a fact. Insulin-dependent diabetes appeared almost exclusively in children. It was rare enough in adults that a separate label was created for the childhood form. Physicians did not, at that time, need a name for what they now call latent autoimmune diabetes in adults, because there was no adult form of the disease worth naming.

Type 2 diabetes is different. It has been described for centuries. Physicians in the nineteenth century wrote of the sweet urine of what they called diabetes mellitus and understood it as a condition of adulthood, often associated with excess. Type 1 has no such lineage. It appears in the historical record as a childhood phenomenon that emerged, then multiplied.

Etienne Lanceraux, one of the founding physicians of modern diabetology, wrote in the 1880s about the confusion the disease category was already generating:

A disease corresponds to a special cause, to a particular course, to constant anatomical lesions. But nothing like this exists for diabetes mellitus: its cause is unknown, its course so variable, that some patients could live 40 years and more, while others die after only 2 or 3 years.¹

Lanceraux was writing before the mass injection of children had begun. The compulsory vaccination laws of the late nineteenth century covered smallpox, unevenly enforced across American states. Everything else (polio, DTP, MMR, Hib, hepatitis B, rotavirus, chickenpox, HPV) was still decades or a century away. A child born in 1880 could expect at most one injection through the whole of childhood, and often not even that.

The trajectory since then is documented. By 2018, the United States had more children living with Type 1 diabetes than any country in the world, including India, whose population is four times larger.² Prevalence in American children grew by twenty-one percent between 2001 and 2009 alone.² A Colorado study covering the mid-1990s through 2010 found a 5.7 percent annual increase in new cases, with particularly high rates in the five-to-nine age group.² Diagnosis before age ten confers a thirty-fold greater risk of serious cardiovascular outcomes compared to the general population, and life expectancy for those diagnosed young is about ten years shorter than for those diagnosed later.² A disease Lanceraux could describe as etiologically incoherent has become, for tens of thousands of American children, the fact around which the rest of childhood organizes itself.

Any account of Type 1 diabetes that cannot explain what changed between Lanceraux’s era and ours is not an account. It is a description.

The Pattern

Jane, reaching out to other mothers whose children had suddenly developed Type 1, encountered the same sequence repeatedly. Healthy child, acute illness, weeks later, diagnosis. Sudden vomiting and diarrhea preceded so many of the diagnoses that it seemed to her like a signature.

What Jane saw as an environmental pattern the medical literature calls autoimmune. The label supplies a category, not a cause.

If the cause were unknown in the way the establishment claims, the disease should be scattered randomly through populations. It should be independent of when injections are given, in what combinations, or at what ages. It should be independent of geography, once genetic variation is controlled for.

The evidence shows the opposite.

Sweden Removed a Vaccine

For decades, Sweden gave every newborn the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine at birth. In April 1975, Sweden discontinued the practice. Newborns after that date received no BCG at birth. The rest of the pediatric vaccine schedule was unchanged.

David Classen and John Barthelow Classen, in a 1997 paper published in Infectious Diseases in Clinical Practice, compared the cohorts.³ The 1973 and 1974 BCG-at-birth cohorts showed cumulative Type 1 incidences of 320.69 and 302.75 per 100,000 children. The 1976 and 1977 no-BCG cohorts showed 351.39 and 336.49.

Comparing 1974 (last BCG) with 1976 (first no-BCG), the difference was 48.64 cases per 100,000, with a p value of 0.0057.³ Removing BCG at birth was associated with roughly forty-nine additional Type 1 cases per 100,000 Swedish children.

The Classens did not claim BCG was preventing diabetes in some direct pharmacological sense. Their argument was about timing. Something about receiving an injection in the first days of life, they proposed, appeared to protect against later Type 1. When that early injection was removed, Type 1 rose. When early injections were replaced with injections given later, at two months, six months, or older, Type 1 rose further.

Sweden alone is a signal. What follows is a pattern.

Finland’s Age-Stratified Experiment

Finland made a series of changes to its childhood vaccine schedule beginning in the 1970s. A large Haemophilus influenzae and meningococci trial in 1974. A more antigenic pertussis reformulation in 1976. MMR added in 1982 at fourteen months and six years. Hib conjugate trialed in 1986 and added to the standard schedule in 1988.³

Finland also maintained a rigorous national diabetes registry with better than ninety-nine percent case ascertainment.³ Finnish children became, without knowing it, one of the most closely watched pediatric populations in the world for Type 1 outcomes across a period of rapid vaccine schedule expansion.

In the zero-to-four age group, Type 1 incidence rose from 11.8 cases per 100,000 in 1970-1976 to 29.2 by 1990-1992. A 147 percent increase over roughly two decades of vaccine schedule expansion, tracking the pertussis reformulation (rising to 19.3 by the late 1970s), the MMR addition (reaching 26.0 by the late 1980s), and Hib entering the standard schedule (29.2 by the early 1990s).³ P value under 0.0001. The curve does not drift upward. It steps.

The five-to-nine age group, receiving vaccines later, showed a 40 percent increase over the same period. The ten-to-fourteen age group, whose earliest injection exposures preceded the schedule changes, barely moved.

One further detail from Finland. When the MMR vaccine was introduced in late 1982, it was given selectively. The zero-to-four age group received it. The five-to-nine age group received it. The ten-to-fourteen age group did not. Following the 1982 rollout, Type 1 incidence rose in the zero-to-four group and the five-to-nine group. It did not rise in the ten-to-fourteen group.²

The vaccine, the year, the country, the climate, the food supply, and the schools were held constant across the three age groups. One variable moved: which age groups received the injection. Type 1 followed the injection. Finland ran a natural experiment with an internal control on its own children, without setting out to run it.

New Zealand After 1988

In 1988, New Zealand launched a national hepatitis B vaccination program. Within a few years, more than seventy percent of children under sixteen had been vaccinated, most beginning after six weeks of life.³ New Zealand had good Type 1 diabetes surveillance in Christchurch, ascertaining more than ninety-nine percent of cases.³

Averaged across 1982 through 1987, the pre-program Type 1 incidence in Christchurch was 11.2 cases per 100,000. Averaged across 1989 through 1991, post-program incidence was 18.1 per 100,000, with a p value of 0.0008.³ Data presented publicly by Dr. Scott indicated that the elevated rate persisted through at least 1994.³

The rise appeared on a two-to-four-year timeline consistent with what Classen documented in every other population studied. No other variable in New Zealand in 1988 changed to a degree that could account for a sixty percent rise in a chronic childhood condition. The genetic composition of the population did not shift in eighteen months. The climate did not shift. The food supply did not shift materially. What shifted was that most children in New Zealand were now being injected with hepatitis B vaccine starting after six weeks of life.

One Island, Two Rates

Ireland provides the natural experiment that closes the door on the genetic-predisposition frame. The island of Ireland is politically divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Genetically, historically, culturally, and geographically, the two jurisdictions share a single population. The Irish Sea, the climate, the food supply, the schools, and the general character of daily life are as comparable across the border as any two neighboring nations in Europe.

Two things differ. First, the Republic of Ireland gave BCG within the first two months of life as of the late 1980s. Northern Ireland gave BCG at school age. Second, Type 1 diabetes rates differed accordingly. Not slightly. Sharply.

Republic of Ireland: 6.8 cases per 100,000 in 1988. Northern Ireland: 16.6 cases per 100,000 in 1988.³ The same population, on the same island, subjected to two BCG schedules across a political border, produced two Type 1 rates. The Republic’s rate was less than half of Northern Ireland’s rate.

The cross-country pattern in Classen’s Table 2 confirms it. Countries giving BCG before two months (Ireland, France, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland) had mean Type 1 incidence of 7.4 per 100,000. Countries giving BCG at school age (Northern Ireland, Oxford, Scotland, Denmark, Norway, Malta) had mean incidence of 19.02.³ Earlier BCG, lower Type 1 rates. Later BCG, higher Type 1 rates.

Genetic explanations for the Ireland comparison require the reader to believe that Irish genetics stop at Newry. They do not.

The Randomized Data

Natural experiments are one form of evidence. Randomized and cohort data provide another.

In 2002, John Barthelow Classen and David Classen published a study in the journal Autoimmunity covering more than 240,000 children.⁴ Those receiving four doses of the Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine had fifty-four more Type 1 cases per 100,000 by age seven, compared to children receiving no Hib doses. A twenty-six percent increase, with cases clustered roughly three to four years after Hib vaccination. Dose-response in a sample of a quarter of a million children.⁴

Denmark provides the polio parallel. In 2008, Classen published data on all children born in Denmark between 1990 and 2000.⁵ Those receiving all three recommended oral polio doses had a Type 1 incidence of 20.86 per 100,000. Those unvaccinated for polio had an incidence of 8.27. The rate ratio was 2.52 (95 percent confidence interval 2.06 to 3.08), meaning the vaccinated group developed Type 1 at more than two and a half times the rate of the unvaccinated group.⁵ Different country, different vaccine, same relationship.

The Markers Rise

In 1975, C.A. Sinaniotis and colleagues published a letter in Archives of Disease in Childhood documenting a case of childhood diabetes following mumps vaccination.⁶ They were among the first to record what would become a well-established pattern.

In 1984, Otten and colleagues, working in Germany, examined what medicine calls islet cell antibodies, laboratory proteins used in the diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. Otten reported that these markers appeared at the onset of Type 1 in children. They also appeared approximately three weeks after mumps vaccination, and after episodes medicine identifies as mumps illness.⁷ Their conclusion, published in Behring Institute Mitteilungen, was that mumps vaccination may not prevent diabetes and may even provoke it.

In 2003, J. Wahlberg and colleagues reported in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences that IA-2A markers, laboratory proteins the establishment considers sensitive predictors of subsequent Type 1, were significantly higher in one-year-old children who had received a Hib vaccine.⁸ The markers medicine associates with the development of Type 1 diabetes rise in one-year-olds after vaccination. The establishment’s own diagnostic tools track what the injections do to the pancreas.

A recent case report described a fourteen-year-old boy diagnosed with Type 1 within weeks of a diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis booster. Several years later he was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus.² Two conditions the establishment classifies as autoimmune, one patient, one booster.

In 2016, a community-randomized trial of the human papillomavirus vaccine chose to assess safety and new-onset autoimmune disease by comparing the HPV arm with a group receiving the hepatitis B vaccine, rather than using a genuine placebo.² Type 1 diabetes was the most common new-onset autoimmune disease in both arms. Because rates were similar between the two, investigators concluded no increased risk from HPV. Both arms produced Type 1 diabetes. That was the finding they did not report. The correct comparison would be to a group receiving no injection. That comparison was not made.

The Hygiene Hypothesis

The establishment’s preferred alternative explanation for the rise in Type 1 diabetes is the hygiene hypothesis. It proposes that modern children, less exposed to childhood infections due to improved sanitation and reduced contact with farm animals, develop dysregulated immune systems that attack the pancreas. The rise in Type 1 tracks the rise in cleanliness.

The hypothesis is plausible in the abstract. It fails against the specifics.

Hygiene changes gradually across a population, over decades. The rises documented in Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, and Ireland are not gradual. They are step-wise, following the specific years in which specific vaccines were added, removed, or shifted in timing. Hygiene did not change dramatically in Finland in 1982, when MMR was introduced. Nothing about the Christchurch environment shifted between 1987 and 1989 to account for the doubling of Type 1 in children. And whatever hygiene explains, it does not explain the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Finland age-stratified experiment forecloses the hygiene account directly. All three Finnish age groups shared the same hygiene environment in 1982. Only the vaccinated ages saw Type 1 rise. The Ireland comparison forecloses it further. The Republic and the North share sanitation infrastructure, family size norms, and antibiotic prescribing patterns to a degree no other pair of European jurisdictions matches. Their Type 1 rates differ by a factor of nearly two and a half. The variable that explains the difference is not hygiene.

The hygiene hypothesis explains, at best, the general shape of a chronic-disease rise across an industrialized century. It does not explain the specific temporal, geographic, and dose-response patterns the vaccine-diabetes evidence documents.

The Debunking

Any reader who searches for information on Classen will find his work characterized as discredited by mainstream fact-checkers, mainstream diabetes researchers, and mainstream medical journalists. The dismissal is real. What it addresses is worth examining.

Fact-check articles typically cite the following: Classen’s papers appear in journals with lower impact factors than the top-tier medical publications; his findings are not endorsed by the CDC, the WHO, or the American Diabetes Association; and mainstream diabetes researchers dispute his conclusions. These are institutional facts. They are not engagements with his data.

The data Classen presents is drawn from national diabetes registries the establishment itself commissioned, funded, and maintains. The Finnish, Swedish, New Zealand Christchurch, and Danish registries are products of the same public health apparatus that later dismissed Classen’s use of them. The 240,000-child Hib data is drawn from a randomized trial funded and conducted by the Finnish government.

Debunking Classen without engaging his numbers requires refuting the registries themselves. That refutation does not exist. The debunking is institutional: mainstream bodies do not agree with Classen’s interpretation. It does not say Classen’s numbers are wrong. The numbers come from those very same institutions.

The Labels Fail to Hold

Type 1 diabetes was, until recently, called juvenile diabetes. That name is fading. Adults are now diagnosed with what looks like Type 1 diabetes. Medicine calls this latent autoimmune diabetes in adults, or LADA.² Children are now diagnosed with what looks like Type 2 diabetes. Some present with symptoms of both simultaneously, a condition medicine calls double diabetes.² A label of Type 1.5 has been introduced for adults with a mixture of features.

The label proliferation is not diagnostic refinement. It is a two-category taxonomy failing under the pressure of cases that will not fit it. Each new label is an admission that the previous categories were containers, not explanations.

The autoimmune category itself was constructed to contain what medicine could not otherwise explain. It expanded from a narrow definition (measurable proteins detected against specific tissue) to a container for over one hundred conditions. Type 1 diabetes was one of the first entries. Asthma is under discussion for inclusion.⁹ The category is a filing system for unexplained damage, not the discovery of a mechanism.

The Mayo Clinic states plainly that the cause of Type 1 diabetes is unknown.¹⁰ This is the mainstream establishment position. Every other patient-facing source in the establishment agrees. The cause is unknown. The categories are decomposing. The rate is rising.

What has changed since Lanceraux is that children are now injected repeatedly, on a schedule that begins within hours of birth and continues through adolescence. When those injections are given early, given late, added, withdrawn, or given selectively by age group, Type 1 diabetes rates rise or fall accordingly. The correlation is not incidental. It is the pattern.

What Richet Documented

The mechanism by which injection produces later damage was documented over a century ago. It was awarded a Nobel Prize. Then it was buried.

Charles Richet was a French physiologist working at the turn of the twentieth century. In 1901, while studying certain marine toxins, Richet injected an animal with a small dose of foreign protein. The animal survived. He waited a period of weeks and injected the same animal with a second dose. The second dose, which should have been non-lethal, produced a violent and often fatal reaction.

Richet named this phenomenon anaphylaxis, from the Greek meaning against protection. The first injection had not protected the animal against the second. The first injection had made the animal more vulnerable to the second. The body had been sensitized. Subsequent exposures to the same foreign material produced escalating responses.¹¹

Richet developed the mechanism across a decade of experiments. He documented that injection of foreign protein could produce sensitization even at very low doses. He documented that the sensitized state persisted for weeks or months. He documented that the second exposure did not need to be identical to the first for the reaction to occur. Cross-reactive proteins could trigger the sensitized response.

In 1913, Richet received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for this work.¹¹

Then the mechanism was erased. Medical textbooks continued to teach anaphylaxis but restricted the term to acute allergic reactions with immediate, dramatic presentation. The broader implications Richet had documented, that any injection of foreign protein sensitizes the body to escalating future response, were quietly dropped. In the 1950s, the term autoimmunity was coined to name a subset of the phenomenon Richet had already described. The new label carried no memory of the injection origin.

What Richet described is what medicine now calls autoimmune disease. Injection produces sensitization. Sensitization produces escalating response to subsequent exposures. The response lands wherever the sensitized proteins direct it. In the case of proteins that cross-react with pancreatic tissue, the response lands at the pancreas. The autoimmune destruction of beta cells the establishment describes is Richet’s mechanism operating at the pancreas.

Where the Aluminum Goes

Richet explains the response. The question that remains is why the response lands at the pancreas.

Vaccines administered to children contain more than the antigen against which they are ostensibly targeted. The great majority contain aluminum salts as adjuvants, added to provoke the sensitization response Richet described. Without the aluminum, the antigen alone produces little response. With the aluminum, the response is enough to generate what the establishment calls immunity, and also enough to generate the sensitization Richet documented.

Injected aluminum behaves differently from ingested aluminum. Christopher Exley, professor of bioinorganic chemistry at Keele University, documented in a 2016 paper in Morphologie that significant amounts of aluminum adjuvant are collected from injection sites, transported throughout the body, and delivered in potentially acute amounts to target tissues.¹⁵ Oral aluminum is very poorly absorbed. Only a tiny fraction of what is swallowed reaches the bloodstream. Injected aluminum bypasses that filter entirely, reaching the blood, the lymphatic system, and the tissues directly.

Maready’s synthesis in Crooked provides the mechanistic insight for where the aluminum ends up. Injected aluminum does not disperse randomly through the body.¹ It accumulates where the body is directing repair activity. When the body is quiet, aluminum sits in storage sites, largely in lymphatic tissue and in the brain. When the body is dealing with acute inflammation somewhere, aluminum is directed to that site.

A child receives injections containing aluminum in the first year of life. The aluminum enters storage. The child develops normally. At some later point, perhaps age eleven, the child develops an acute inflammatory episode at the gut. The body mounts a response at the gastrointestinal tract. Repair activity is elevated. Stored aluminum is called out of storage and directed to the site of activity. The pancreas, adjacent to the gastrointestinal tract and richly innervated with the same repair signaling, becomes a target.

Aluminum accumulates at the pancreas. The pancreatic tissue is damaged. The body responds with inflammation, which is its attempt to repair injury. The inflammation is directed at the pancreas because the damage is at the pancreas.

The autoimmune destruction of beta cells the establishment describes is the inflammatory repair response to accumulated toxic material at the pancreas. The pancreas is being repaired by a body that recognizes it has been damaged.

The pattern Jane observed becomes explicable at this point. The acute illness did not cause the Type 1. The acute inflammatory episode triggered the redirection of stored aluminum, some fraction of which lands at the pancreas. The child was carrying the material all along. The acute illness was the signal that mobilized it.

The Pancreas as Target

The establishment’s own studies confirm that injected material reaches the pancreas.

M.C. Honeyman and colleagues published in the journal Diabetes in 2000 that what mainstream virology calls rotavirus infection was associated with pancreatic islet damage in children at risk of developing Type 1.¹² Laboratory markers of pancreatic damage rose following what they identified as rotavirus exposure. Honeyman’s proposed mechanism was molecular mimicry: proteins associated with rotavirus were sufficiently similar to pancreatic proteins that the body’s response to the first crossed over onto the second.

The observation is what matters: material entering the body reached the pancreas and damaged it. The rotavirus vaccine, licensed for infant use starting at age two months, introduces that same class of proteins by injection.

Ilaria Capua and colleagues published in the Journal of Virology in 2013 that what mainstream virology calls Influenza A grows in human pancreatic cells and causes pancreatitis and a form of diabetes in an animal model.¹³ The pancreas is a preferred site for the material medicine calls Influenza A. Given this, one would expect influenza vaccination in humans to produce pancreatic effects. A 2014 study in the British Medical Journal found exactly that: the influenza A/H1N1 vaccine given to pregnant women was associated with significantly higher rates of gestational diabetes across a study of over 86,000 pregnancies.¹⁴

Otten’s 1984 finding, in which diabetes markers rose about three weeks after mumps vaccination, and Wahlberg’s 2003 finding, in which IA-2A markers rose in one-year-olds vaccinated with Hib, extend the pattern. The establishment’s own diagnostic assays, applied to children after routine vaccinations, register damage at the pancreas.

The Compensation Window

Why did Jane’s son look healthy for weeks and then not?

The pancreas has redundant capacity for insulin production. A healthy pancreas contains far more beta cells than it needs to maintain normal blood sugar. Progressive loss of beta cell function can occur over months or years while the remaining cells compensate. The child looks fine. Blood glucose is normal. Nothing about the child’s appearance signals that damage is accumulating.

Compensation is not linear. When beta cell function falls below a critical threshold, the remaining cells cannot maintain glucose homeostasis. The threshold is reached rapidly relative to the timescale of the underlying damage. From the outside, this looks like sudden onset. From the inside, it is the last stretch of a long process.

Jane’s son had been developing Type 1 diabetes for months or possibly years before the acute illness. His pancreas had been losing function progressively. The compensation window had been keeping him clinically normal. The acute illness did not cause his diabetes. It pushed his pancreas past the threshold at which compensation could continue. What appeared to be four weeks from healthy to insulin-dependent was actually years of accumulating damage plus four weeks of failed compensation.

This is why the temporal signal in the Classen papers appears at two-to-four years post-injection. The damage begins with injection. The clinical presentation waits until compensation fails. In cases with heavier or more concentrated exposure, the timeline can be shorter. In the fourteen-year-old with the DTaP booster, it was weeks.

The dramatic clinical presentation of Type 1 diabetes has led many observers, including physicians, to conclude that the disease arrives suddenly. This is an artifact of the compensation window. The clinical presentation is sudden. The underlying arrival was years earlier and quieter, in one or more of the injections the child received.

1880

Lanceraux, writing in 1880:

A disease corresponds to a special cause, to a particular course, to constant anatomical lesions. But nothing like this exists for diabetes mellitus: its cause is unknown, its course so variable, that some patients could live 40 years and more, while others die after only 2 or 3 years.¹

He was describing a rare disease in a nearly unvaccinated population. He was noting that even at the low prevalence of his era, the cause was unknown and the course was so variable that individual outcomes could not be predicted.

What Lanceraux could not identify was the practice medicine was about to begin: the mass, repeated injection of children with foreign material combined with aluminum adjuvants.

Since 1880, the childhood injection schedule has expanded from at most one injection to more than seventy doses of injected pharmaceutical product by age eighteen in the United States. Type 1 diabetes has expanded from a vanishing rarity to a childhood epidemic. The natural experiments in Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and Ireland document a consistent pattern. The randomized data on Hib and the Danish polio cohort confirm it. The establishment’s own diagnostic assays register damage at the pancreas following the relevant injections. Charles Richet described the mechanism in 1901, won the Nobel Prize for it in 1913, and watched the finding quietly renamed as autoimmunity after his death.

The Mayo Clinic still says the cause of Type 1 diabetes is unknown. Lanceraux wrote the same thing in 1880. What has changed between them is not the establishment’s knowledge, which has increased, or the establishment’s data, which has become overwhelming. What has changed is the willingness to name what the registries, the trials, the diagnostic assays, and the founding physician’s admission all point toward.

Jane’s son went from blood sugar in normal range to blood sugar of 753 in four weeks. His pancreas had stopped making insulin. He was eleven years old. He had received the full American childhood vaccine schedule. The acute illness did not cause his diabetes. It exposed a pancreas that had been failing for years.

Type 1 diabetes is what it looks like: injection injury to the pancreas.

How to Explain This to a Six-Year-Old

Inside your belly is a machine called the pancreas. Its job is to make a helper called insulin. Insulin lets your body use the sugar from your food, so you have energy to run and play.

Doctors give children shots called vaccines. Vaccines have tiny bits of metal in them called aluminum. When the metal is put into your body, it goes to hiding places and waits.

One day your tummy might get sick and you might throw up. Your body gets busy fixing what’s wrong. When your body is fixing something, it calls the hidden metal out of hiding to help. The metal travels toward the place that needs fixing. Your pancreas sits close to your stomach, and sometimes the metal lands there instead.

When metal lands on your pancreas, it hurts the little parts inside that make insulin. Your body tries to fix the hurt. But if a lot of metal has been landing there for a long time, the pancreas gets too hurt to fix.

When the pancreas cannot make enough insulin anymore, doctors call this Type 1 diabetes. Children with Type 1 diabetes have to take insulin shots every day for the rest of their lives to stay alive.

Doctors say they do not know why some children get Type 1 diabetes. But the story of the metal, the vaccines, and the sick day has been in the medical books for over a hundred years.

References

Maready, F. (2018). Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. Feels Like Ghosts LLC. Chapter on Type 1 Diabetes. See also endnotes 250-255 for cited primary sources including Knip et al., Environmental Triggers and Determinants of Type 1 Diabetes, Diabetes 2005; Honeyman et al., Diabetes 2000; Capua et al., Journal of Virology 2013; and the Lanceraux quotation via Ionescu-Tîrgoviste, Diapedia 2014. Children’s Health Defense Team. (2018). “Type 1 Diabetes on the Rise in Young Children: Is Anyone Paying Attention?” Children’s Health Defense, August 14, 2018. Retrieved from childrenshealthdefense.org. Classen, D.C., & Classen, J.B. (1997). “The Timing of Pediatric Immunization and the Risk of Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus.” Infectious Diseases in Clinical Practice, 6(7), 449-454. Classen, J.B., & Classen, D.C. (2002). “Clustering of Cases of Insulin Dependent Diabetes (IDDM) Occurring Three Years after Haemophilus influenza B (HiB) Immunization Support Causal Relationship between Immunization and IDDM.” Autoimmunity, 35(4), 247-253. Classen, J.B. (2008). “Risk of Vaccine Induced Diabetes in Children with a Family History of Type 1 Diabetes.” The Open Pediatric Medicine Journal, 2, 7-10. Sinaniotis, C.A., Daskalopoulou, E., et al. (1975). “Diabetes mellitus after mumps vaccination.” Archives of Disease in Childhood, 50(9), 749-750. Otten, A., Helmke, K., et al. (1984). “Mumps, mumps vaccination, islet cell antibodies and the first manifestation of diabetes mellitus type I.” Behring Institut Mitteilungen, 75, 83-88. Wahlberg, J., Fredriksson, J., et al. (2003). “Vaccinations may induce diabetes-related autoantibodies in one-year-old children.” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 1005, 404-408. Thomas, P. (2022). Vax Facts: What to Consider Before Vaccinating. Chapter on Family History and Special Considerations. Mayo Clinic. “Type 1 diabetes.” Patient information page, mayoclinic.org. Richet, C. (1913). Nobel Lecture, “Anaphylaxis.” Delivered December 11, 1913. Available at nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1913/richet/lecture/. See also Fraser, H. (2011). The Peanut Allergy Epidemic. Honeyman, M.C., Coulson, B.S., Stone, N.L., et al. (2000). “Association between rotavirus infection and pancreatic islet autoimmunity in children at risk of developing type 1 diabetes.” Diabetes, 49(8), 1319-1324. Capua, I., et al. (2013). “Influenza A Viruses Grow in Human Pancreatic Cells and Cause Pancreatitis and Diabetes in an Animal Model.” Journal of Virology, 87(1), 597-610. Trotta, F., Da Cas, R., Spila Alegiani, S., Gramegna, M., Venegoni, M., Zocchetti, C., & Traversa, G. (2014). “Evaluation of safety of A/H1N1 pandemic vaccination during pregnancy: cohort study.” BMJ 348:g3361. doi:10.1136/bmj.g3361. See also Geehr, E. (2023). Unavoidably Unsafe. Exley, C. (2016). “The toxicity of aluminium in humans.” Morphologie, 100(329), 51-55.

Additional Sources

For readers who want to follow the injection-injury framework further:

On injection sensitization and the Richet mechanism

Fraser, H. (2011). The Peanut Allergy Epidemic: What’s Causing It and How to Stop It. Skyhorse.

Richet, C. (1913). Nobel Lecture, “Anaphylaxis.” Available in full at nobelprize.org.

On aluminum adjuvants and trafficking

Cowan, T., & Fallon Morell, S. (2020). The Contagion Myth. Skyhorse. Chapter on vaccines and aluminum.

Exley, C. Peer-reviewed work on aluminum bioinorganic chemistry, Keele University.

Shoenfeld, Y., et al. Research on ASIA syndrome (autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants).

On vaccine schedule effects on chronic disease

Maready, F. (2018). Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained. Feels Like Ghosts LLC.

Kennedy, R.F., & Hooker, B. (2022). Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak. Skyhorse.

Miller, N.Z. (2016). Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies. New Atlantean Press.

On the terrain framework and the body as self-repairing

Lester, D., & Parker, D. (2019). What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong.

Shelton, H. (1968). Natural Hygiene: Man’s Pristine Way of Life.

Williams, U. (2022 ed.). Terrain Therapy (edited by Samantha Bailey).

On autoimmunity as toxic injury

Huggins, H., & Levy, T. (1999). Uninformed Consent: The Hidden Dangers in Dental Care. Hampton Roads.

Cowan, T. (2019). Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Chelsea Green.