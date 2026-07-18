Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NoVA mom's avatar
NoVA mom
8h

My daughter was vx injured from the meningitis shot right before starting college. Had developed an anaphylactic reaction to secondary marijuana smoke …and after all the epi pens , antibiotics for pneumonia etc - now seems to be developing type 1 diabetes over the last 2 years. It is controlled through diet right now - but she is 33 wks pregnant. Will be interesting to see what her body does after the baby is born. The baby will not be injected with anything!!!

Reply
Share
Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
3h

This information has been available for all that time and is still ignored by the medical establishment and big Pharma. It's all about Money - not the health of little children.

I know why God sent the flood.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture