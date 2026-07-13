Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
14h

Vitiligo is also a manifestation of a poor light environment. When we don’t receive enough sunlight, we can no longer make enough melanin, a pigment found not only in our skin, but all throughout our body. This is why avoiding electrosmog (invisible light from EMF) and embracing sunlight are critical if you don't want to look like Michael Jackson:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/205501518/is-depression-caused-by-sunglasses

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
13h

I believe it’s on the manufacturer’s insert as a POSSIBLE ADVERSE EVENT for a coupe of the childhood vaccines.

“Here’s a lifetime case of vitiglio. Good thing you didn’t get that itchy rash and fever for 10 days with the chicken pox!” 🙄🙄🙄

You can read these manufacturer’s inserts at JusttheInserts.com and some of them are also on the CDC website.

*Take special note of Sections 6.1 and 13.0.

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