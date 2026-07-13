Author’s Note

This essay operates in two registers. Where the establishment’s own evidence is examined, the establishment’s language appears: “autoimmune,” “immune-mediated,” “T-cell response,” “genetic susceptibility.” These are the words their own case reports, package inserts, and legal filings use. Using their language when quoting their own evidence against them is the point.

Where the essay states what is actually happening in the body, the language shifts to the terrain framework: chemical injury, toxic burden, sensitization following the mechanism Charles Richet identified in 1901, the body’s cleansing and repair response to damage. The body does not attack itself. It responds to insult. When injected foreign proteins and metals produce depigmentation at anatomical sites where those compounds were delivered, this is not the body confused about its own tissue. It is the body responding to what has been put into it.

The reader will see both registers in what follows. Which is operating at any given moment should be clear from context.

The FDA-archived prescribing information for Benoquin Cream 20 percent, the monobenzone product approved to treat vitiligo, contains a single sentence that collapses the framework in which vitiligo is called idiopathic. Under Clinical Pharmacology, the label states: “The histology of the skin after depigmentation with topical monobenzone is the same as that seen in vitiligo; the epidermis is normal except for the absence of identifiable melanocytes.”¹

The FDA’s own document, on the FDA’s own product, says the chemical produces a condition histologically identical to the disease of unknown cause.

The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases states that the cause of vitiligo is unknown.² A 2010 paper in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, peer-reviewed and uncontroversial within its own literature, gives a different account. The authors of Chemical leucoderma: Indian scenario, prognosis and treatment write: “Chemical leucoderma is an industrial disorder in developed countries and the common causative chemicals are phenols and catechols.”³ The same paper documents that a range of compounds are toxic to melanocytes, including mercury, arsenic, hydroquinone, monobenzone, para-tertiary butyl phenol, and the synthetic azo dyes that have replaced traditional mineral-based pigments across the global textile and cosmetics industries.³

Three documents. One says the cause is unknown. One names the chemicals that cause it. One confirms that the pharmaceutical version of one of those chemicals produces the identical histological picture. The reconciliation offered by the establishment is taxonomic: depigmentation with identified chemical cause is classified as “chemical leucoderma” and removed from the vitiligo category. The cases that remain, patients whose chemical exposure has not been investigated, are then declared idiopathic. Where a chemical cause is found, the case is no longer vitiligo. Where no cause is found, the establishment concludes the cause is unknown.

This essay examines what depigmentation actually is, what causes it, and the pharmaceutical product sold as treatment for it.

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The Condition

Vitiligo presents as white patches of skin, sharply demarcated from surrounding pigmented tissue. The patches result from the loss of melanocytes, the cells in the basal layer of the epidermis that synthesize melanin. The condition affects roughly half a percent to two percent of the global population, occurs across all ethnic groups, and appears most often on the face, hands, feet, and around body orifices.⁴

Melanocytes are metabolically demanding cells. They produce melanin through a multi-step enzymatic process that consumes tyrosine, copper, and substantial energy, generating reactive oxygen species as a by-product. Their survival depends on robust antioxidant reserves, particularly glutathione. Damage those reserves, expose the cells to compounds that compete with or mimic their substrates, deplete the cofactors they require, and they die.

The vulnerability is documented in dermatology, toxicology, and occupational health. If melanocytes are highly vulnerable to chemical insult, and if the modern environment contains an expanding catalog of compounds that produce exactly that insult, then melanocyte death in patches of skin warrants investigation as a consequence of exposure rather than diagnosis as a disease of unknown origin.

The Chemical Evidence Already on the Record

The 2010 chemical leucoderma paper names phenols and catechols as the most common occupational causes.³ Phenols are petrochemical derivatives used in disinfectants, plastics, resins, adhesives, photographic chemicals, rubber processing, and pharmaceuticals. Catechols are structurally similar compounds present in dyes, antioxidants, and photographic developers. Both classes are absorbed through skin, and both are documented melanocyte toxins.

The list extends well beyond these two classes. Mercury appears in historical and contemporary skin-lightening creams, in dental amalgam, in certain vaccine preservatives, and in contaminated seafood.³ Arsenic contaminates groundwater across large regions of the Indian subcontinent, Bangladesh, and parts of South America, and remains a contaminant of multiple industrial processes.³ Hydroquinone, the active ingredient in skin-lightening creams sold worldwide, is designed to inhibit melanin production and produces permanent depigmentation with long-term use.³ Azo dyes, synthetic colorants now ubiquitous in textiles, food, and cosmetics, have replaced traditional mineral and vegetable dyes.³ Para-tertiary butyl phenol, used in adhesives, plastics, and footwear soles, causes depigmentation in workers exposed occupationally and in consumers wearing shoes manufactured with it.⁵

None of this is speculative. The compounds have been named and the exposures documented for decades. The clinical presentation of chemical leucoderma is indistinguishable from “idiopathic” vitiligo, which is precisely what the FDA label states about monobenzone.

The convergent cellular pathway is oxidative stress. Melanocyte death is preceded by elevated reactive oxygen species, depleted glutathione, mitochondrial dysfunction, and impaired antioxidant capacity in the affected skin.⁶ The chemical literature documents that phenols, catechols, mercury, and arsenic produce precisely that cellular state. The dermatology literature documents that this cellular state precedes melanocyte death. Both literatures exist. The establishment declines to assemble them.

The Leprosy Exhibit

The strongest single piece of population evidence that vitiligo is chemically caused appears in a place the dermatology establishment does not direct readers to look. A 2000 paper in the International Journal of Leprosy observed: “Vitiligo frequently occurs in lepromatous patients, an observation rarely reported in the literature.”⁷

Leprosy is officially attributed to Mycobacterium leprae, a bacterium classified by germ theory as the causative agent of an infectious disease. Vitiligo is officially attributed to unknown causes. By establishment taxonomy, the two conditions have no relationship to each other.

And yet they co-occur. In leprosy-endemic regions, particularly India, where roughly sixty percent of global cases are recorded, the two conditions appear in the same populations with what the establishment itself describes as high frequency.⁷

Both conditions appear in populations exposed to the same chemicals. The regions where leprosy is endemic are the regions of heaviest arsenic contamination in groundwater, mercury exposure from artisanal mining, agricultural pesticide use, and the displacement of traditional pigments by synthetic azo compounds. Arsenic and mercury are both neurotoxic and both melanocyte-toxic. What the establishment calls the “rarely reported” co-occurrence of leprosy and vitiligo is what shared chemical exposure produces when the same compounds damage different cell types in the same populations.

The bacterium found in leprosy lesions, under a terrain framework, is the caretaker responding to damaged tissue rather than the invader that caused the damage. Béchamp’s phrase applies: flies at the garbage heap, not the source of the garbage. Even within the establishment’s own germ-theory framework, the vitiligo-leprosy co-occurrence is sufficient to demolish the “unknown cause” claim for vitiligo. Two papers, in two journals, document what causes both. The dermatology establishment does not assemble them because doing so would force the question it cannot answer: if vitiligo is chemically caused in leprosy patients, what is the basis for declaring it idiopathic in everyone else?

The Body Does Not Attack Itself

The dermatology establishment classifies vitiligo as an autoimmune disease. The story it tells: something in the body’s defense network, for reasons never identified, mistakenly targets and destroys melanocytes, treating the body’s own pigment-producing cells as foreign. Treatment involves immunosuppressive drugs designed to dampen this errant self-attack.⁸

Peter Duesberg identified the theoretical problem three decades ago in Inventing the AIDS Virus: “The autoimmunity hypothesis, however, suffers several fatal flaws. For one thing, autoimmune reactions have been poorly documented in any disease, not to mention AIDS. In fact, they may never occur in an otherwise healthy person.”⁹

The body does not turn on itself. It is a self-regulating organism that, when harmed, initiates repair. What the establishment labels the immune system attacking its own tissue is the body’s cleansing and repair response to injury, with the injury rendered invisible by a framework that does not look for it. Herbert Shelton identified the actual cause more than a century ago: “Inflammation in any part of the body arises out of the same cause: toxemia.”¹⁰ When primary elimination pathways cannot keep pace, the body discharges through secondary routes. The skin, its largest organ, becomes one of the most important of these routes. Dr Henry Bieler put it plainly in Food Is Your Best Medicine: “Toxic blood must discharge its toxins or the person dies, so nature uses substitutes.”¹¹ Eczema, acne, psoriasis, hives, and depigmentation all represent the skin doing the work of elimination that overburdened internal organs cannot complete.

The clustering pattern the establishment observes is the fingerprint of shared insult, not evidence of a defense network attacking multiple unrelated tissues simultaneously. Vitiligo clusters tightly with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, Addison’s disease, type 1 diabetes, and pernicious anemia, grouped by mainstream medicine as the “autoimmune polyendocrine cluster.” Five different tissues (melanocytes, thyroid, adrenal cortex, pancreatic beta cells, gastric parietal cells) are said to be under attack from the same confused defense network for reasons unknown. Under the terrain framework, the clustering is expected rather than mysterious: shared exposure to injected aluminum, mercury, chemical leucoderma sources, and pharmaceutical damage produces damage across the tissues most vulnerable to each specific insult. Different tissues, one exposure history.

The autoimmune frame inverts the causal arrow. The body’s response to chemical injury is relabeled as the disease. The injury becomes invisible, and the patient is prescribed drugs that suppress the response while doing nothing about the cause. A 2002 review in Toxicology documented over seventy medications that produce conditions labeled autoimmune, conditions that resolve when the medication is removed.¹² Conditions that resolve when the drug stops were never diseases. They were drug injuries with a repair response attached, given a diagnostic label that converted pharmaceutical injury into chronic illness.

The same logic applies to vitiligo. Melanocytes are not being attacked by anything. They are dying because they have been poisoned, because their antioxidant capacity has been overwhelmed, because the synthesis pathway they depend on has been disrupted by compounds that should not be in human tissue. The repair response cannot succeed while the exposure continues. The melanocytes are casualties of chemical injury.

Monobenzone: The Drug That Causes the Condition It Treats

The clearest exhibit of pharmaceutical-chemical collapse in dermatology is the compound monobenzyl ether of hydroquinone. Generically, monobenzone. Marketed as Benoquin.

Monobenzone is a phenolic compound structurally derived from hydroquinone, the skin-lightening agent banned or restricted in numerous jurisdictions for its toxicity. Workers exposed to monobenzone occupationally, in rubber manufacturing, in photographic chemical processing, in the production of certain industrial adhesives, develop depigmentation that can be permanent.⁵ ¹³

The FDA-approved use of monobenzone is to treat extensive vitiligo by depigmenting the patient’s remaining healthy skin. The archived Benoquin label (NDA 08173, ICN Pharmaceuticals) states the indication clearly: the drug is applied to normal skin surrounding vitiligo lesions in patients whose depigmentation covers more than fifty percent of the body surface. The label describes the mechanism candidly: monobenzone “may cause destruction of melanocytes and permanent depigmentation.”¹

The label’s most consequential language appears twice, once in Precautions and once in Adverse Reactions. Under Adverse Reactions: “Areas of normal skin distant to the site of Benoquin Cream 20% application frequently have become depigmented, and irregular, excessive, unsightly, and frequently permanent depigmentation has occurred.”¹ The chemical does not stay where it is applied. Patients applying it to their hands develop depigmentation on their faces, their backs, their legs. The pattern of destruction is unpredictable, permanent, and systemic.

And under Clinical Pharmacology, the sentence that ends the framework: monobenzone-induced depigmentation is histologically identical to vitiligo, with the epidermis normal except for the absence of identifiable melanocytes.¹

The same molecule, applied to skin, produces the same cellular damage regardless of who is holding the bottle.

When monobenzone causes depigmentation in a rubber worker, the dermatology literature classifies it as occupational chemical leucoderma, a recognized industrial injury. When monobenzone is sold by a pharmaceutical company to a vitiligo patient, the identical depigmentation is therapy. The mechanism and cellular damage are identical. The label acknowledges this in writing. The distinction exists at the level of marketing.

A single recognizable case clarifies what this looks like in practice. Michael Jackson, the most famous vitiligo patient in the world, was confirmed by autopsy to have suffered from the condition.¹⁴ For decades, public commentary on his changing appearance held that he was “bleaching his skin” out of vanity or racial self-hatred. Journalists, comedians, and members of his own family repeated the narrative. It was wrong in a specific and revealing way.

Jackson’s longtime dermatologist Arnold Klein documented the timeline publicly during his July 8, 2009 appearance on CNN’s Larry King Live, immediately following Jackson’s death. Klein had treated Jackson from 1983 onward. He described observing early patches of depigmentation on Jackson’s skin around that year and formally diagnosed vitiligo in 1986. Klein had earlier diagnosed Jackson with lupus erythematosus based on a butterfly rash and scalp lesions. Klein explained why Jackson’s skin ended pale: “his became so severe, that the easier way is to use certain creams that will make the dark spots turn light so you can even out the pigments totally.”¹⁵ Asked directly by King whether the decision was to go light, Klein confirmed: “Well, yes, that’s ultimately what the decision had to be, because there was too much vitiligo to deal with.”¹⁵ He described the treatment: “we basically used creams that would even out the same color and we destroyed the remaining pigment cells.”¹⁵

Klein rejected the racial-bleaching narrative directly. Asked whether Jackson wanted to be white, Klein said: “No. Michael was black. He was very proud of his black heritage.”¹⁵

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s autopsy report confirmed the diagnosis and provided physical corroboration of Klein’s account. Among Jackson’s medications at his Carolwood residence, investigators recovered Benoquin 20% cream, a compounded preparation combining monobenzone with kojic acid and retinoic acid, hydroquinone 8% lotion, and UVA sunscreen. Microscopy of the affected skin documented an absence of melanocytes.¹⁴ ¹⁶

The bleaching interpretation collapsed the distinction between cosmetic vanity and FDA-approved dermatological therapy. The dermatology establishment, watching the world’s most famous patient receive its own approved treatment, declined to correct the public record. Explaining that Jackson had been prescribed a chemical that destroys melanocytes systemically would have raised the question the establishment cannot answer: if the destruction of melanocytes by chemical exposure is the treatment, what was the original disease?

Pharmaceutical Causation

Monobenzone is the most dramatic case of pharmaceutical depigmentation but not the only one. A range of medications are documented in the dermatology literature to induce vitiligo, with the condition often resolving when the medication is withdrawn.

Imatinib (Gleevec) and related tyrosine kinase inhibitors used in cancer treatment have produced depigmentation in case reports.¹⁷ Interferon-alpha has a documented association with vitiligo onset and progression.¹⁸ The TNF-alpha inhibitors adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept, prescribed for conditions already labeled autoimmune, have produced new-onset vitiligo in patients receiving them; one labeled-autoimmune condition treated, another produced.¹⁹ Topical imiquimod, prescribed for genital warts and certain skin cancers, has produced documented cases of permanent depigmentation at and beyond the application site.²⁰

Intralesional corticosteroids belong on the same list, with a particular irony. Triamcinolone acetonide injected into skin for inflammatory conditions is documented to cause hypopigmentation and depigmentation at and around the injection site.²¹ The first-line treatment for limited vitiligo is topical corticosteroids. The injectable form of the same drug class causes the very lesion the topical form is prescribed to treat.

The pattern repeats across the conditions labeled autoimmune. Drugs prescribed to manage chronic conditions produce additional conditions that are then labeled separately, given their own diagnostic codes, and prescribed their own additional drugs. The patient accumulates diagnoses. The cumulative pharmacological burden, and its role in producing each successive condition, is not assembled.

Injection-Associated Cases

The pharmaceutical logic extends to any melanocyte-toxic compound delivered under the skin, not just those applied on it. Case reports have accumulated in the dermatology literature documenting vitiligo onset following injection. The picture is uneven and worth reporting honestly, because the strengths and gaps in this literature matter.

The strongest and most consistently reported association is with BCG. Beisland and Holsen 2004, in the Scandinavian Journal of Urology and Nephrology, documented a 63-year-old man who developed vitiligo following intravesical BCG immunotherapy for superficial bladder cancer.²² Donaldson and colleagues in 1974 had documented a parallel pattern: melanoma patients receiving intradermal BCG as an immunoadjuvant developed uveitis and cutaneous vitiligo.²³ The BCG association is documented across four decades of case reports.

The strongest recent case involves HPV vaccination. Wang and Sun 2025, in Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics, documented a 22-year-old woman with no personal or family history of what mainstream medicine calls autoimmune disease who developed segmental vitiligo following the standard three-dose regimen of the nine-valent HPV vaccine (Gardasil-9). Erythema and pruritus appeared over her right eyebrow within days of her second dose. Within one week after her third dose, a large hypopigmented patch emerged in the same facial area and rapidly extended to the ipsilateral forehead and nasal bridge. Diagnosis was confirmed by dermoscopy, Wood’s lamp examination, and reflectance confocal microscopy. The authors themselves characterize the case as demonstrating “a temporal association rather than proven causation” and describe it as hypothesis-generating.²⁴

The vaccine-injury legal record contains a case that is worth naming precisely. In Olschansky v. Secretary of Health and Human Services (2019), the petitioner alleged that HPV vaccinations administered in June 2014 and January 2015 caused his vitiligo. The government did not concede causation. The case was settled with a joint stipulation awarding $38,696.72 through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.²⁵ The government’s denial and the settlement co-exist in the record. What the settlement establishes is that the temporal and evidentiary link was substantial enough that the compensation program paid rather than litigating.

For hepatitis B vaccination, no dedicated peer-reviewed case report of new-onset vitiligo specifically caused by hepatitis B vaccination could be located in the major dermatology journals during the preparation of this essay. The literature contains the association at the aggregate level rather than as isolated case reports. Zafrir and colleagues 2012 in Lupus analyzed 93 US patients who developed what the establishment calls immune-mediated disease a mean of 43.2 days after hepatitis B vaccination, with 86 percent fulfilling the criteria for what Yehuda Shoenfeld and Nancy Agmon-Levin have termed Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants (ASIA).²⁶ The ASIA framework covers a wide range of injection-triggered conditions produced by aluminum adjuvants; vitiligo is not tracked as a separate outcome in this dataset. The pattern is documented; the specific vitiligo signal is not.

For MMR vaccination, no dedicated peer-reviewed case report of new-onset vitiligo specifically following MMR could be located during preparation. This is a genuine gap in the case-report literature, and the essay reports it as a gap rather than filling it.

The largest recent body of vaccine-associated vitiligo case reports concerns the COVID-19 injections. Macca et al. 2022 cataloged 16 cases; Kasmikha et al. 2023 reviewed 17 patients; Pathak et al. 2025 analyzed 128 cases from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.²⁷ ²⁸ ²⁹ This essay does not engage the COVID injection question. The reader with interest in that literature can find it. What the accumulation demonstrates for the argument here is that vaccine-associated vitiligo case reports are being published, at scale, in the peer-reviewed literature, and they are being published because the temporal associations are real.

Charles Richet identified the underlying mechanism in 1901 and received the 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the work. Injection of foreign proteins into deep tissue creates sensitization. The body, exposed for the first time to substances bypassing the normal mucosal and digestive barriers, responds with increasing intensity to subsequent exposures.³⁰ Vaccine adjuvants are designed to provoke this response. Aluminum adjuvants attract inflammatory cells to the injection site. Mercury preservatives, where still used, are documented melanocyte toxins. The injection delivers, into deep tissue, the categories of compounds that, when applied to skin in occupational settings, produce documented depigmentation.

Aluminum Adjuvant Persistence

The mechanism by which injected compounds produce damage far from the injection site has been documented by the French INSERM researcher Romain Gherardi and colleagues since 1998. Their foundational 2001 paper in Brain identified focal inflammatory lesions at prior intramuscular vaccine injection sites in patients presenting with diffuse myalgia, chronic fatigue, and cognitive dysfunction. Electron microscopy and atomic absorption spectrometry confirmed the macrophage inclusions to be aluminum hydroxide from prior aluminum-containing vaccines.³¹ In the fifty biopsy-positive patients, all fifty had received such vaccines (hepatitis B in eighty-six percent) a median of thirty-six months before biopsy. The condition was named macrophagic myofasciitis. Persistence has been documented from three months post-injection to eight years, with rare cases at ten years.³² Gherardi’s 2013 translocation study in BMC Medicine demonstrated that aluminum particles migrate in a CCL2-dependent manner from muscle to draining lymph nodes, blood, spleen, and brain.³³ The macrophage that swallows the aluminum crystal cannot digest it; the crystal ruptures the phagolysosomal membrane; the cell is locked in chronic activation and carries its cargo through the lymphatic system to distant tissues. Christopher Exley at Keele University has quantified the downstream result: aluminum in postmortem brain tissue reaches abnormally elevated concentrations in patients with severe neurological conditions, co-located in microglia and inflammatory cells.³⁴

Two honest points must be made about this literature. The direct link between aluminum adjuvant and vitiligo specifically is not established in the peer-reviewed literature. What Gherardi and Exley establish is that the injected material persists, translocates, and produces measurable pathology in distant tissues; the application to melanocyte damage is an inference from the general mechanism.

The literature is also genuinely contested. Papers by Christopher Shaw and Lucija Tomljenovic on aluminum adjuvant neurotoxicity have been retracted.³⁵ The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has characterized elements as “seriously flawed,” and the French health agency AFSSAPS disputes the systemic-disease interpretation of MMF while accepting the localized inflammatory reaction.³⁶ The retractions and institutional disputes do not eliminate what remains documented. Gherardi’s foundational biopsy microscopy, the atomic absorption spectrometry, and Exley’s postmortem tissue measurements stand. The mechanism of biopersistence and translocation, at the primary-observation level, remains in the record. This essay makes a narrower claim: injected compounds documented to persist in tissue and damage cells wherever they lodge are legitimate suspects when a patient develops depigmentation in the demographic window during which they received those injections.

The Streetlight

The dermatology establishment has identified specific chemical causes of depigmentation. The mechanism is understood at the cellular level. The clinical presentation of chemical leucoderma is indistinguishable from idiopathic vitiligo, which the FDA label for monobenzone confirms in writing. The same establishment, presented with a patient whose vitiligo has no obvious occupational exposure, declares the cause unknown.

The taxonomy is the streetlight. The cases the framework can solve are placed under the light. The cases it cannot solve, because solving them would implicate cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food additives, household chemicals, or injection-delivered compounds, are placed in darkness and labeled idiopathic.

The establishment’s next move is genetic predisposition. Twin concordance studies, familial clustering, and candidate genes bearing names like NLRP1 and PTPN22 are cited as evidence that vitiligo is partly heritable.³⁷ In clinical practice, the framing functions as a thought-terminating device. If the condition is inherited, the search for environmental causation is foreclosed.

The data the establishment cites does not support the claim. Concordance for vitiligo in identical twins runs around 23 percent.³⁷ If inherited sequences determined the condition, both twins would present with it in almost every case. They do not. Familial clustering reflects shared exposure at least as readily as shared inheritance. The mother who dyes her hair, keeps aluminum antiperspirant in the family bathroom, cooks with the same processed foods, and drinks the same tap water her daughter drinks produces the same chemical loading in both. When both develop vitiligo, the family history is real. It is not evidence of inherited defect. It is evidence of inherited exposure.

A related establishment argument concerns segmental vitiligo, the dermatomal or one-sided distribution that appears in a minority of cases, cited as evidence of neural or heritable causation because dermatomes follow nerve distributions. What follows nerve distributions also follows the vascular and lymphatic patterns that share the same anatomical territory. A patch of skin whose blood, nerve supply, and lymphatic drainage form a unit is a patch of skin whose antioxidant reserves, chemical clearance, and metabolic support all rise and fall together. The dermatomal distribution is not evidence for neural causation. It is evidence for how the body compartmentalizes the tissue it must repair.

The framing itself is the deception. Instead of asking what in the environment is destroying melanocytes, the framework asks what in the patient makes them vulnerable. The compound responsible for the destruction is removed from the question. What is described as heritable vulnerability is a body responding correctly to a compound it was not designed to encounter. The patient is not defective. The framework that calls the condition heritable is the framework that permits the industries responsible for the exposure to continue selling their products.

The Pharmacology of Suppression

The mainstream treatment catalog for vitiligo follows the pharmaceutical logic applied to conditions labeled autoimmune: suppress the response, ignore the cause, manage the patient indefinitely.

Topical corticosteroids (clobetasol, betamethasone, fluticasone) are first-line treatment for limited vitiligo. Long-term use produces skin atrophy, telangiectasias, striae, hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis suppression with extensive application, and rebound disease on withdrawal.³⁸ The injectable form of this same drug class is separately documented to cause the very lesion the topical form is prescribed to treat.²¹

Topical calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus, pimecrolimus) are immunosuppressants originally developed for organ transplantation. The FDA added a boxed warning to both drugs in 2006 citing concerns about lymphoma and skin cancer with long-term use.³⁹

Phototherapy (narrowband UVB and PUVA) exposes the patient’s skin to ultraviolet radiation. PUVA substantially increases skin cancer risk; cumulative exposure correlates with squamous cell carcinoma incidence in PUVA-treated patients.⁴⁰

JAK inhibitors (ruxolitinib cream, sold as Opzelura, approved by the FDA for vitiligo in July 2022) are the newest entry. The systemic versions carry boxed warnings for serious infections, malignancy, thrombosis, and cardiovascular death. Long-term safety data for the topical version is limited. Opzelura’s list price sits around $2,000 per 60g tube.⁴¹ The business model requires the condition to remain chronic.

Monobenzone, the depigmentation “treatment,” works by completing the destruction of the patient’s remaining pigmentation. Its FDA label acknowledges that the histology it produces is identical to vitiligo.¹

Every step in the catalog assumes the cause cannot be identified. The investigation of cosmetic ingredients, household chemical exposures, pharmaceutical history, dietary exposures, and injection history that would identify the causative compound in individual cases is not pursued. The patient is processed through the protocol. The protocol does not work. The condition persists or progresses. The patient is told this is the nature of vitiligo.

What the Body Is Doing

The skin processes, where it can, the chemical burden the body has accumulated. Patches of depigmentation are not malfunction but the visible footprint of melanocyte casualties in a body whose primary elimination organs, the liver, kidneys, lungs, and bowels, have been overburdened to the point where the skin must take on vicarious elimination. The patches appear where they appear because chemical deposition is not uniform and because local antioxidant capacity has been exceeded at those sites. Melanocytes, with their high metabolic demand and intrinsic oxidative load, function as canaries in the coal mine of dermal chemical exposure.

What the establishment calls immunological activity at the affected sites is the necessary biological response to tissue injury, not the cause of the injury. The four causal categories operate together. Toxic exposure is the dominant cause: the chemicals named in the dermatology literature and the chemicals it declines to name, prominent among them the injected aluminum and mercury delivered under the skin through the vaccination schedule during the demographic window when vitiligo characteristically begins. Depletion of the whole-food cofactors that support cellular repair reduces the cellular threshold and accelerates damage. Electromagnetic radiation exposure increases oxidative stress systemically. Psychological and emotional strain operates through the same oxidative pathway, depleting reserves and impairing the body’s cleansing capacity.

Patients themselves observe the pattern the establishment declines to investigate. They describe vitiligo appearing or worsening after starting a new medication, changing a cosmetic product, moving into a home with new chemical exposures, or receiving a specific injection. These accounts appear in patient support forums far more consistently than in the case-report literature. The dermatology establishment does not begin from there. The patient who wants an answer must conduct the investigation themselves.

A Practical Approach

What follows is not medical advice but the practical implication of the framework. If vitiligo is chemical injury, recovery requires systematic identification and removal of the chemical burden, paired with restoration of the body’s capacity to repair.

Identify and remove the source. Cosmetics and personal care products carry a substantial fraction of daily melanocyte-toxic exposure: skin-lightening creams (often containing hydroquinone or mercury), hair dyes (azo compounds), sunscreens (oxybenzone and related compounds), antiperspirants (aluminum), nail polishes and removers (phenolic compounds, formaldehyde, toluene), perfumes, and soaps and shampoos with phenolic preservatives. Household chemicals add to the load: cleaning products, disinfectants, air fresheners, paint, varnish, adhesive, and solvent. Air fresheners and disinfectant sprays deliver phenolic compounds through inhalation directly to the bloodstream, bypassing hepatic detoxification.

Dental amalgam is a continuous mercury source. Mercury vapor outgases from amalgam fillings over the life of the filling.⁴² Mercury is a documented melanocyte toxin. Removal should be considered in patients with extensive amalgam and progressive vitiligo, performed by a dentist trained in the proper protocol; poorly conducted removal produces substantial acute exposure that can worsen the underlying problem.

Pharmaceutical and injection history warrant explicit review. The medications named in this essay (interferons, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, TNF-alpha inhibitors, topical imiquimod, and intralesional corticosteroids) have documented associations with vitiligo. The case-report literature documents vitiligo onset following intravesical BCG and HPV vaccination, with the broader ASIA framework extending the pattern to other aluminum-adjuvanted injections. Patients and parents should not be dismissed when they identify a temporal association. The pattern is in the published literature.

Diet and water finish the inventory. Processed food carries the full catalog of azo dyes, synthetic preservatives, and petrochemical-derived additives. Municipal water contains chlorine, chloramines, fluoride, pharmaceutical residues, agricultural runoff, and industrial contaminants. The shift to whole food (meat, vegetables, fruit, eggs, and dairy from animals not industrially raised) and filtered water for drinking, cooking, and ideally bathing removes a substantial fraction of chronic chemical load.

Restore the body’s capacity to repair. The cellular vulnerability that allows chemical injury to produce visible damage is worsened by depleted reserves. Restoration comes through whole food, not through pills. Organ meats, particularly liver, deliver the whole-food matrix the body actually uses in the proportions food provides: zinc, copper, selenium, iron, and the range of bioavailable compounds the standard Western diet has stripped out. Pastured eggs deliver sulfur-containing amino acids, choline, and a full cofactor matrix. Wild-caught seafood, with attention to mercury content, provides selenium, zinc, and the long-chain fatty acids that support membrane integrity. Bone broth provides minerals in their food matrix. Fermented foods support the microbial ecology of the gut that supports cleansing capacity. Sulfur-rich whole foods (garlic, onion, cruciferous vegetables, eggs) support glutathione synthesis. Weston Price documented fourteen distinct traditional populations across the globe with virtually no chronic disease, eating wildly different diets, none of them taking supplements. What their diets shared was whole-food density and the absence of industrial processing.

Address sleep, strain, and electromagnetic load. Sustained psychological strain depletes the reserves the body needs to manage chemical insult. Sleep restores glutathione and supports the body’s repair processes. Sustained exposure to non-native electromagnetic fields (mobile phones held against the body, prolonged wireless device use, sleeping near active electronics) increases systemic oxidative stress. Practical reduction (wired connections where possible, devices away from the body, sleeping spaces clear of active electronics) is low-cost and contributes to the broader restoration of cellular reserves.

Be patient. Chemicals accumulated over years or decades are not cleared in days. Documented cases of vitiligo reversal, where removal of identified causative compounds has produced repigmentation, describe timelines of months to years. The framework’s claim is that the body, given the inputs it requires and the chemical burden it was designed to handle, will repair what can be repaired. Long-standing damage may exceed what the body can restore.

What the framework does not promise matters more than what it does. It does not promise that the patient is locked into a lifetime pharmaceutical regimen because the cause of their condition is unknown. The cause is not unknown. The cause is documented in chemical, occupational, toxicological, and pharmacological literature that the dermatology establishment, working within a framework structured to preserve its therapeutic catalog, will not assemble. The patient can.

Closing

The FDA-archived Benoquin label states that the histology of monobenzone-induced depigmentation is the same as that seen in vitiligo. The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases states that the cause of vitiligo is unknown. Both documents are on the public record. The dermatology establishment has chosen which document its patients are shown. The patient can read both.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Your skin has tiny paint factories called melanocytes. They make the color that gives your skin its color. Like all hard workers, they need good food, rest, and clean air to do their job.

Some chemicals (the kind in certain creams, certain dyes, certain medicines, and certain factories) are very mean to these tiny paint factories. The chemicals make them sick. If the chemicals keep coming, the factories die. When enough of them die in one spot of your skin, that spot stops making color and turns white.

The doctors who look at the white spots have a name for them. They call it vitiligo. And they say they don’t know why it happens.

But other doctors, in other books, wrote down exactly which chemicals kill the paint factories. The chemicals are real. The way they kill the factories is understood. The white spots those chemicals make look exactly like the white spots called vitiligo.

The strangest part is this. There is a cream that doctors sometimes give to people with very big white spots. The cream is made of one of the chemicals that kills the paint factories. The paper that comes in the box says the cream makes skin look exactly like it does in vitiligo. The cream is supposed to make the rest of the person’s skin turn white too, so the color all matches.

A famous singer named Michael Jackson had vitiligo. People said he was making his skin white on purpose because he was vain. He wasn’t. His doctor said, on television, that he gave Michael the cream that kills paint factories. The cream did what it does.

To help the paint factories live and stay healthy, you stop putting mean chemicals on the skin and you eat good food that makes the body strong: meat from healthy animals, eggs, vegetables, fruit, and clean water. You sleep well. You don’t worry all the time. The body, when it gets what it needs, fixes what it can fix.

Truth Be Told: I’ve Accepted an Invitation to Speak on The Unvaccinated On September 17th, I’ll be giving a one-hour presentation titled The Unvaccinated as part of a six-hour livestream called Truth Be Told. This is the first time I have accepted an invitation to an event, and I have been honoured with the opening act. The livestream begins at 12pm EST. Vaccination is the subject closest to my heart, and this is another opportunity to spread the word. The format will preserve the pen name. Jamie Andrews (Decentralized Science Projects) and Agent131711 (Dinosaurs) will also be presenting. Jamie’s Virology Control Studies work led to an interview here last year. Agent’s research shaped my essays on vitamin D and dinosaurs. Tickets are here. The code UNBEKOMING is $5 off and applies automatically at that link. Replay available afterwards. Hope you can make it.

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