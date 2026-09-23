Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

Sounds like this should be given out all over the world, so young people can see what vaccines are! Of course for most it will already be too late, because they have been jabbed since birth (and some even before birth - through their expecting mother's jabs).

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

People must learn how their own bodies work...and they would never take toxic medication. The human body was designed to run on a fuel called ...natural unprocessed food, which has nutrients, which NOURISH every organ, gland and cell. Our bodies are just like automobiles...put the wrong items in the gas fuel tank and it will break down the engine. . Children should be taught in first grade the importance of eating the right health-creating food...

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