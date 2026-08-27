Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

Wow — sounds like the Rockefeller clan single handily took down the European Empire.

I knew those guys were bad and clearly took over the US, but Europe? These guys are something else: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/donating-to-a-good-cause-how-billionaires

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Sepp Hasslberger's avatar
Sepp Hasslberger
1h

This one is important. It re-writes 20th century history up to present time in a different key.

Much of what has been happening in the last century and presently becomes logically comprehensible in a way that has not been accessible so far.

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