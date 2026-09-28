Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6h

My man! Here’s a supplementary article to this one. I recently wrote about why we need to remain athletic — even into our 50s, 60s, and 70s — and it ties perfectly into what you’ve written here.

We can and should continue getting stronger as we age, even though modern society seems designed to steal our strength and vitality away from us.

Very timely piece. Here’s my article on aging and remaining athletic:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-you-should-be-athletic-at-any

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Isabella Reid's avatar
Isabella Reid
5h

Thank you! Sitting, and living in fear, for 25 years.... I can barely walk. No.... not an easy fix with hip surgery.

Living in "near fetal position" in fear for 20 years ( emotional fear/reality of rejection and abandonment) has one leg much shorter than the other and no hip rotation. My psoas is much shorter and tighter. I broke my ankle twice in the 18 months leading to my mom's death 20 years ago.

After a year of not working/sitting or walking too much, my hip is starting to rotate. My leg is getting longer again. My vision is to be able to squat and sit crosslegged again. Walk with grace and ease. I figure about 3-4 years to stretch, strengthen, dance, and find my rhythm.

After college, it took me 3 years of dance classes everyday to have a body that moved in all directions with grace and ease. Especially spinning ( turns) in ballet and dance give one's brain really valuable information.

Instead of getting a PhD in molecular biology, I decide learning how to move with grace and ease and to be able to do a "double turn" in dance was of paramount importance. Swimming and body surfing need agility and strength! Your knowledge that you share so generously is so soothing and always makes instant sense. Everything "clicks" as I have said before. Your mind is a gift to us.

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