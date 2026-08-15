Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
9h

Butcher coats

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RedStateNW's avatar
RedStateNW
8h

"Gender-Affirming Care" = Pediatric Mutilation & Castration. Entirely barbaric.

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