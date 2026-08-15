Boston Children’s Hospital went from diagnosing almost no eleven-year-olds with central precocious puberty in 2017 through 2019 to diagnosing fifty in a single year. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia diagnosed nearly 250 minors with the same condition at age 10 or older between 2017 and 2024, including teenagers aged 14 to 18 — an age at which precocious puberty cannot exist by definition. These findings appear in Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of “Gender Medicine,” a 2026 report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The pattern documented is not scattered clinical error. It is the systematic misuse of two diagnostic codes — E34.9 (endocrine disorder, unspecified) and E30.1 (central precocious puberty) — to secure insurance reimbursement for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that insurers would not have covered under the actual diagnosis. The report’s own nationwide claims analysis found nearly $50 million billed under the endocrine code and $11 million under the impossible precocious puberty code, for children in the wrong age bands, between 2015 and 2025.

The report was commissioned by HHS and produced by contributors drawn from the Independent Women’s Forum, the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and independent medical practice. Two of the physician contributors carry particular weight for what the document documents. Dr. Eithan Haim, a general surgeon in Texas, anonymously exposed Texas Children’s Hospital’s secret transgender program in May 2023, disclosures that led to the passage of state legislation, a Texas Attorney General investigation, and eventually the $10 million healthcare fraud settlement the report describes. Dr. Quentin Van Meter is a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist with 46 years of continuous clinical experience, trained at Naval Regional Medical Center Oakland and Johns Hopkins. The other contributors include Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a psychiatrist and bioethicist who has testified before the U.S. and California Senates, and attorneys who have worked on the litigation the report cites. The document’s investigative work rests on primary sources — DOJ court filings, WPATH training slides, published clinic FAQs, whistleblower testimony under oath — not on secondary interpretation.

The document appeared at the moment the federal apparatus for promoting these interventions was being dismantled. The Biden administration had spent four years using executive orders, HHS guidance, CMS rulemaking, DOJ litigation, and EEOC enforcement to expand access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors — often over state legislative objection and always without FDA approval of the drugs for these uses. Over 225 hospital systems built pediatric gender clinics during this window. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the Endocrine Society, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics published guidelines that appeared to represent independent medical consensus. In June 2025 the Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti closed the constitutional route the federal government had used to override state protections. The Texas Children’s Hospital settlement followed in May 2026, the Cleveland Clinic settlement in June, and this report in the second half of the same year. The document was produced when institutional cover was collapsing and the underlying evidence could finally be examined.

The full summary unpacks three findings that together explain how the scheme operated. First: the mechanism by which four ostensibly independent medical societies published converging guidelines that were in fact drafted by an overlapping network — seven of ten Endocrine Society guideline authors were WPATH-affiliated, seven of eight APA task force members were WPATH-affiliated, and the AAP’s 67,000 general members became retroactive “supporters” of a 2018 statement written by a single person and approved by a 13-member board without their input. Second: the specific coaching infrastructure — WPATH training slides, Fenway Health’s public FAQ, the Campaign for Southern Equality’s “Trans in the South” toolkit listing which fabricated diagnoses insurers would accept — that trained clinicians nationally in the coding fraud, published openly until Dr. Haim exposed the toolkit at a Congressional hearing and the page came down. Third: the pattern across eight patient accounts in which children carrying trauma, autism, sexual abuse histories, or documented online grooming were converted into surgical patients within one-hour appointments, and then abandoned by the same institutions when they attempted to reverse course. Layla Jane’s mastectomy at Kaiser San Francisco occurred one month after her thirteenth birthday. She could not sue because her parents had signed an arbitration agreement as part of her health coverage, and the arbitrator ruled the statute of limitations began running when she was 13.

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30 Q&As

Question 1: What does the report mean by “sex-rejecting procedures,” and why does it deliberately reject the term “gender-affirming care”?

Answer: The report uses “sex-rejecting procedures” to describe puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries performed on children who express discomfort with their sex. The chosen terminology is not neutral, and it is not meant to be. “Gender-affirming care” was the industry’s marketing language — a phrase engineered to make interventions sound like compassion and to make refusal sound like harm. The report treats that framing as the euphemism it always was. What is being affirmed is not the child; what is being rejected is the child’s actual body.

The terminology matters because language does the ideological work before the drugs and knives arrive. Calling a mastectomy on a thirteen-year-old girl “top surgery” and framing testosterone injection as “care” reshapes the conversation before evidence enters it. The report’s insistence on precise language — sex-rejecting procedures, chemical and surgical mutilation — restores what the marketing had erased. A healthy adolescent’s breasts are removed. A healthy adolescent’s puberty is chemically halted. These are the events. Naming them accurately is the first act of the accountability the report is trying to establish.

Question 2: How did pediatric gender clinics change the financial calculus of pediatric departments that had historically operated on the thinnest margins in medicine?

Answer: Pediatrics has long been the lowest-paid medical specialty. Pediatric departments in large academic medical centres traditionally generated thinner margins than adult cardiology, oncology, or orthopedics, and wielded correspondingly less internal influence. A typical pediatric encounter treats an ear infection or a rotavirus admission — one visit, one bill, done. Eighty-two percent of pediatric patients between 2008 and 2013 had no chronic conditions at all. That model does not produce revenue at the scale hospital administrators reward.

Gender clinics inverted that equation. They introduced a new category of patient: physiologically healthy children converted, by intervention, into lifelong dependents of the medical system. Once a child is placed on puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, the Endocrine Society’s own 2017 guidelines call for clinical assessment every three to six months, laboratory monitoring every six to twelve months, and bone density scans every one to two years — for decades. WPATH’s SOC-8 recommends similar cadences continuing through adulthood. Each visit generates a billable encounter, each lab a facility fee, each escalation a surgical revenue line. Pediatrics, endocrinology, plastic surgery, urology, and gynecology all gained continuous revenue where none had existed. In an era of squeezed reimbursements, gender clinics became the growth engine.

Question 3: What is the “captive patient” model, and how does it differ from typical pediatric care?

Answer: A captive patient is one whose entry into treatment forecloses their exit from it. A child arriving at a gender clinic does not receive a one-time intervention; they enter a pipeline. Puberty blockers require ongoing administration. Cross-sex hormones require quarterly assessment and continuous prescription. Surgical procedures require staged operations, revision surgeries for complications, and follow-up care. Complications from earlier procedures — urethral strictures, fistulas, loss of sensation, cosmetic failure — generate additional operating-room time, hospital stays, and further billing. Indirect services embed the patient deeper: fertility preservation, voice therapy, hair removal, mental health counselling for the psychological consequences of the interventions themselves.

The contrast with ordinary pediatric care is stark. A well-child checkup, an ear infection, a broken arm — these are self-limiting events. The child gets better and stops needing the hospital. The captive patient never stops needing the hospital. Insurance reimbursement — private, Medicaid, or Medicare — flows in a predictable, high-margin stream for decades. The model mirrors chronic disease management for diabetes or HIV, with one critical difference: those patients were sick when they arrived. The captive patient walked in physically healthy and was made chronically dependent by the treatment itself.

Question 4: What are the documented lifetime costs of these interventions per patient, and what does the aggregate scale look like across US hospitals?

Answer: Cross-sex hormones alone entail average yearly payer costs ranging from $545 for androgens to $735 for estrogens to $16,385 for GnRH puberty blockers. Lifetime totals for a patient starting as a minor reach $25,000 to $75,000 without any surgery. Compare that with average annual healthcare spending for children under 18 — roughly $3,000. Once surgery is added, individual lifetime spending easily exceeds $100,000 and approaches $170,000. Top surgery averages $12,680 per procedure. Mammoplasty averages $17,426. Vaginoplasty reaches $53,645 across staged procedures. Phalloplasty averages $133,911, before the revisions that complications routinely require.

Scaled across thousands of patients, the aggregate becomes significant. Watchdog analyses tracking billed charges for minors from 2019 onward estimate nearly $120 million in total hospital and clinic billings nationwide, encompassing 5,747 surgical procedures and 8,579 courses of hormones or blockers. Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York billed over $8.2 million; Boston Children’s Hospital, $6.5 million — well over a million per year at each institution across the 2019 to 2023 window. In pediatric departments where margins are traditionally thin, this new patient cohort — young, insured or Medicaid-eligible, and requiring perpetual follow-up — became a strategic growth line that subsidised lower-margin services and elevated the internal power of endocrinology and surgical specialties.

Question 5: What are ICD and CPT codes, and why does the accuracy of coding matter for insurance reimbursement and fraud liability?

Answer: ICD codes document the clinical reason for treatment — the diagnosis. They come from the International Classification of Diseases, currently in its tenth revision, developed collaboratively by the World Health Organization and ten international centres. CPT codes document what the doctor did — the procedure or service. They are promulgated and copyrighted by the American Medical Association. Together, these codes are the common language doctors and insurers use to communicate: the CPT tells the insurer what happened, the ICD tells them why it happened. If the treatment is medically necessary for the diagnosis, the insurer is more likely to reimburse. If not, coverage is denied.

CMS guidelines mandate that doctors code all documented conditions at the highest level of specificity supported by the medical record. HIPAA administrative simplification rules require the use of standardised codes in electronic transactions. When a provider submits false diagnostic codes to secure reimbursement from a federal program like Medicaid or Medicare, they may be liable under the False Claims Act, which carries treble damages plus fines. When they defraud a private insurer, they may be liable under 18 U.S.C. §1347, which criminalises health care fraud regardless of whether the payer is public or private. State false claims statutes add additional exposure. Recent enforcement makes the stakes concrete: Independent Health paid up to $98 million in 2024 for submitting invalid diagnosis codes; Sutter Health paid $90 million in 2021 for unsupported diagnosis codes. The government’s position in announcing the Sutter settlement was direct — providers seeking reimbursement must submit accurate information to ensure proper payment.

Question 6: How is the diagnostic code E34.9 (Endocrine Disorder, Unspecified) being used as a substitute for gender-related diagnoses, and what evidence documents this substitution?

Answer: E34.9 is a diagnostic code for an unspecified endocrine disorder — meant to be used during early workup when the underlying pathology is unknown, before laboratory or imaging tests establish a specific diagnosis. Gender dysphoria is not an endocrine disorder. It produces no hormonal abnormalities. The only endocrine disorders these children have are the ones their doctors create through the interventions themselves. Yet E34.9 is being used, systematically, to describe children with gender dysphoria in order to secure insurance coverage for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones that would otherwise be denied.

The evidence is unusually clear. A 2016 CMS Office of Minority Health study identified E34.9’s predecessor code as “frequently used by the transgender community to combat the perceived stigma of a GID diagnosis” and named it among the most commonly used non-transgender-specific diagnosis codes. A 2023 University of Iowa study analysed 1,480 patients diagnosed with unspecified endocrine disorder and found only 71 — 4.7% — had an actual endocrine condition. Ninety-six percent were gender-expansive. Leor Sapir’s Manhattan Institute analysis documented a 30% rise in E34.9 diagnoses among minors from 2020 to 2022, a trend not plausibly explained by a genuine surge in endocrine disorders. The report’s own claims analysis found nearly $50 million billed for puberty blockers in patients aged 9 to 17 under E34x codes, with no gender diagnosis and no precocious puberty diagnosis on the claim. Of that, over $40 million was billed specifically under E34.9. The pattern is not incidental. It is architecture.

Question 7: What is central precocious puberty, and why is the E30.1 code appearing on claims for adolescents aged 13 to 17 an indicator of fraud?

Answer: Central precocious puberty is a rare condition with well-defined diagnostic criteria. The traditional threshold for diagnosis is puberty beginning before age 8 in girls or 9 in boys. Treatment with puberty blockers is generally discontinued at age 10 or 11 — the point at which puberty would ordinarily begin. The purpose of the drug in genuine cases is to postpone puberty until the natural age. Puberty occurring within the normal time range is not precocious. It is simply puberty. By definition, no patient over the age of 13 can carry a legitimate diagnosis of central precocious puberty, and no patient of that age should be receiving puberty blockers under that indication.

Yet the claims data shows exactly that pattern at scale. Pennsylvania alone recorded a 2,100% increase in reimbursement for puberty blocker claims using the E30.1 code between 2013 and 2017. The state spent $76 million on puberty blockers for patients 18 and under between 2020 and 2024, with over 1,000 claims for children aged 14 to 18 — children who cannot, by definition, have precocious puberty. The report’s own nationwide analysis found nearly $11 million billed for puberty blockers in patients aged 13 to 17 carrying a precocious puberty diagnosis on the same claim. At the institutional level, Boston Children’s Hospital went from diagnosing almost no 11-year-olds with central precocious puberty in 2017 through 2019 to diagnosing 50 in 2022. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia diagnosed almost 250 minors with precocious puberty at age 10 or older between 2017 and 2024, including teenagers aged 14 to 18. A rare condition does not do that. A code being used to launder gender-related prescriptions does.

Question 8: What did the Manhattan Institute analysis, the Pennsylvania data, and the report’s own claims analysis reveal about the scale of miscoded billing?

Answer: Three independent data streams converge on the same conclusion. Leor Sapir’s Manhattan Institute analysis of all-payer claims data documented a 30% rise in E34.9 endocrine disorder diagnoses among minors between 2020 and 2022 — a rise that has no plausible biological explanation. The trend reflects, in Sapir’s words, a greater willingness of gender clinicians to use endocrine disorder codes instead of gender identity codes. He concludes the practice was deliberate, well documented, and pursued with a confidence that neither the medical establishment nor the insurance industry would challenge it. Reporter Meg Brock’s investigation of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services data revealed a 2,100% increase in reimbursement for puberty blocker claims using the precocious puberty code between 2013 and 2017, along with more than 1,900 claims for children aged 10 to 13 and over 1,000 claims for children aged 14 to 18 during the 2020 to 2024 window.

The report’s own nationwide claims analysis, drawn from an all-payer database covering 2015 to 2025, confirms these findings extend well beyond individual states or institutions. Nearly $50 million was billed to public and private insurance for puberty blockers in patients aged 9 to 17 under endocrine disorder codes, with no gender diagnosis and no precocious puberty diagnosis on the claim. Over $40 million of that flowed specifically under E34.9. A separate cohort analysis found nearly $11 million billed for puberty blockers in patients aged 13 to 17 carrying precocious puberty diagnoses — an age at which the diagnosis is medically impossible. Combined with conservative estimates of null-field claims not captured in the source data, tens of millions of dollars have been spent by private and public health insurance based on demonstrably false diagnostic codes. The three data streams tell one story: this is not scattered error. It is a national pattern.

Question 9: What did the DOJ discover at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Boston Children’s Hospital regarding precocious puberty diagnoses?

Answer: At the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, DOJ court filings revealed that between 2017 and 2024, nearly 250 minors received a first-time diagnosis of central precocious puberty at age 10 or older — including numerous teenagers aged 14 to 18. The declaration in support of the government’s investigation stated the finding plainly: this is well beyond the age at which children are typically diagnosed with precocious puberty. The declaration also documented the mechanism: providers using the incorrect diagnosis or billing code — endocrine disorder unspecified instead of gender dysphoria to prescribe cross-sex hormones, or precocious puberty instead of gender dysphoria to prescribe puberty blockers. The government’s investigation into CHOP included allegations of fraudulent billing practices to secure insurance coverage.

At Boston Children’s Hospital, the pattern was even sharper. Government filings noted no clear explanation for why the hospital would go from diagnosing almost no 11-year-olds with central precocious puberty in 2017 through 2019 to diagnosing 50 eleven-year-old patients with it in 2022. The chart included in the declaration shows a single-year spike that has no biological or epidemiological explanation — precocious puberty does not surge that way. What surged was the willingness to apply the code to children who did not have the condition. Both hospitals were subpoenaed by the DOJ as part of a federal investigation into fraudulent billing practices. Boston Children’s is also, notably, a close clinical partner of Fenway Health, which has openly acknowledged using vague diagnosis codes to secure insurance coverage.

Question 10: How did WPATH’s own training presentations coach providers on which codes to use, and what did Dr. Nick Gorton admit about the “linkage of ICD to CPT”?

Answer: The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the organisation that publishes the standards of care governing this entire field, held a 2021 training presentation titled “Insurance Coverage and Coding Considerations in Gender Affirming Primary Care” delivered by Dr. Madeline Deutsch and Dr. Stephen Rosenthal. The presentation included a slide titled “Other encounter diagnostic codes” recommending E34 for endocrine disorder unspecified and E23/E29 for hypogonadism. A subsequent slide, titled “Care of Transgender/Gender Diverse Adolescents,” listed E34.9 — endocrine disorder, unspecified — as an ICD 9/10 code to use alongside F64.0 for gender dysphoria. The organisation setting the standards for the field was, in the same breath, coaching its members on which alternative codes to submit.

Dr. Nick Gorton, a prominent WPATH member, stated the underlying problem plainly in a lecture titled “Insurance Coverage of Gender Affirming Healthcare: WPATH SOC8 Updates.” His slide read: “Linkage of ICD to CPT can be problematic.” The problem he was referring to was the natural discordance between the procedures providers wanted to perform and the mental health diagnosis codes that would trigger insurance denial. His solution, elaborated in a separate published account, was to enter alternative codes — pelvic pain, for example — to secure coverage for a hysterectomy that would have been rejected under a gender dysphoria code. The admission is significant because it is not an outsider’s characterisation. It is the organisation’s own senior figures documenting, in training materials distributed to clinicians nationally, that the coding was engineered to circumvent insurer scrutiny.

Question 11: What did Fenway Health, QueerDoc, and Planned Parenthood publicly state about their coding practices, and what does this admission reveal about the industry-wide pattern?

Answer: Fenway Health — one of the country’s most prominent gender clinics, a close academic affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and a clinical partner of Boston Children’s Hospital — openly stated on its public FAQ that it can sometimes use a more vague diagnosis code such as hormone disorder, while acknowledging in the same passage that it is not legal to use codes that may be considered clinically inaccurate under the Federal False Claims Act. The organisation went on to state it is working with policymakers and Massachusetts insurers to recognise alternative codes to reduce potential risk to patients. The admission is remarkable: an institution acknowledging that its current coding practice carries fraud exposure and that it is seeking legal cover for the practice rather than abandoning it.

Dr. Crystal Beal’s QueerDoc telemedicine clinic stated on its website that some providers use the code E34.9, endocrine disorder unspecified, and that E34.9 can sometimes be used for labs, prescriptions, and visits. Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania stated it typically uses code E34.9, occasionally F64.9, to meet the needs of insurance companies and patients. Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania acknowledged using the endocrine disorder code while noting the wording of many of these codes was troublesome. QueerDoc was subpoenaed by the DOJ in 2025 for documents relating to whether or how to code or bill for treatment of gender dysphoria using alternative diagnoses or alternative ICD codes. What these admissions reveal is that the miscoding is not the isolated conduct of rogue providers. It is public policy at named institutions, published on official websites, with legal counsel apparently having weighed in on how far the language can go. This is what an industry looks like when fraud has become standard practice.

Question 12: What was the Campaign for Southern Equality’s “Trans in the South” toolkit, and what happened after Dr. Eithan Haim exposed it during Congressional testimony?

Answer: The Campaign for Southern Equality published a resource guide titled “Trans in the South: A Guide to Resources and Services” containing a section called “Insurance Coding Alternatives For Trans Healthcare.” The guide included two tables. The first listed diagnosis codes commonly rejected by insurance — the gender-related F64 codes. The second listed codes commonly accepted by insurance for the same treatments — E34.9 for endocrine disorder to justify hormone replacement, N62 breast hypertrophy to justify mastectomy, N65 deformity of reconstructed breast for further mastectomy or reconstruction, N94.1 dyspareunia for hysterectomy, N92.6 irregular menses for hysterectomy or IUD, N83.2 ovarian cyst for removal of ovaries, R10.2 pelvic pain for hysterectomy or removal of ovaries, N50.819 orchialgia for orchiectomy. The alternative diagnoses were chosen for their diagnostic subjectivity — pain and menstrual complaints rely on patient reporting rather than laboratory testing, making them harder for insurers to challenge.

Dr. Eithan Haim, one of the report’s contributors and the whistleblower who exposed Texas Children’s Hospital’s secret transgender program, presented the toolkit to Texas Representative Brandon Gill during a Congressional hearing in April 2025. His characterisation was direct: this document is a template for how to commit medical fraud. It teaches doctors how to bill insurance companies for interventions without revealing they are being used for gender dysphoria. How do you do a mastectomy without raising red flags? You bill it as breast reduction. His testimony noted that people go to prison for this. In the days following the hearing, the Campaign for Southern Equality webpage displaying the toolkit was taken down. The removal is telling. If the toolkit represented legitimate clinical guidance, there was nothing to hide. Its disappearance after Congressional exposure confirms what its authors understood about what they had published.

Question 13: What did nurse Vanessa Sivadge witness at Texas Children’s Hospital, and what specific fraud mechanisms did she document?

Answer: Vanessa Sivadge worked as a nurse in the gender clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital and went public as a whistleblower in June 2024. Her allegations were specific and severe: TCH was illegally billing Medicaid for transgender procedures despite a 2019 Texas Health and Human Services Commission rule barring Medicaid coverage of sex-change operations, hormones, and blockers. She named two pediatric endocrinologists, Dr. Paul David and Dr. Richard Roberts, the co-medical directors of the Transgender Care Program. The core question her testimony answered was how the hospital had been bypassing the Medicaid exclusion without triggering claims review.

Her testimony to the Texas House Judiciary Subcommittee documented the mechanisms. The hospital misdiagnosed patients to justify the treatments — labelling a biological male with an estrogen deficiency to justify prescribing estrogen, labelling a biological female with a testosterone deficiency to justify prescribing testosterone. The hospital falsified medical records by listing the patient’s preferred gender identity on the record instead of the birth sex, creating a web of confusion that made the fraudulent billing difficult to detect. Omitting the gender-related F64.0 diagnosis from Medicaid claims fraudulently concealed the actual reason for the hormone interventions from claims analysts. The scheme was not a coding shortcut. It was a coordinated system of falsified diagnoses, falsified sex records, and misdirected billing designed specifically to defeat the state’s prohibition. Sivadge’s allegations became the seed from which the Texas Attorney General’s investigation grew — and from which, ultimately, the $10 million TCH settlement emerged.

Question 14: What was the “wean protocol” at Children’s Health Texas, and how was it designed to evade the state’s SB-14 ban?

Answer: Texas SB-14 took effect on September 1, 2023, prohibiting sex-rejecting interventions for minors. The Texas Attorney General’s Office alleged in a February 2025 lawsuit that Children’s Health System of Texas and Dr. Jason Jarin, a pediatric gynecologist at UT Southwestern, developed what they called a “wean protocol” ostensibly to comply with the law while in reality subverting it. The petition alleged Dr. Jarin met repeatedly with hospital leadership under the framing of crafting compliance measures, when the actual work was crafting pretextual protocols to justify continued illegal prescription of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to children.

The mechanics were elaborate. The protocol weaned patients over long periods with miniscule interval dose changes designed to maintain the same or similar physiological effect until the patients reached 18 years of age — meaning the drugs continued to work as before, with the paperwork suggesting compliance with a taper. Medical exceptions were determined based on the hormonal reference range for the patient’s opposite sex rather than their actual sex, ensuring that patients would consistently qualify for continued treatment. Broad, pretextual, and medically unsupported exceptions were created for “bone health” and “mental health stability” that ensured patients would never actually have to wean at all. The Attorney General’s Office filed additional healthcare fraud claims in December 2025 alleging that false, misrepresentative, and misleading billing codes constituted billing fraud to secure Medicaid reimbursement for services Texas law and Texas Medicaid explicitly do not allow. The protocol reveals how the fraud adapted when the law changed: the same drugs, the same doses, delivered under new paperwork engineered to survive audit.

Question 15: What did the Texas Children’s Hospital settlement in May 2026 establish, and why is it a landmark in pediatric medicine?

Answer: On May 15, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Texas Children’s Hospital would pay a $10 million fine — the second largest healthcare fraud settlement in the history of pediatric medicine — for billing Texas Medicaid for unallowable and illegal gender-transition interventions, including through the use of false diagnosis codes. The settlement resolved allegations rooted in the whistleblower testimony of Vanessa Sivadge and the investigative work of Dr. Eithan Haim. It stands as the first major financial penalty imposed on a major children’s hospital for the specific pattern of miscoded billing this report documents.

The settlement’s terms extended well beyond the fine. TCH agreed to terminate the employment of five doctors who performed the interventions. The hospital amended its bylaws to trigger automatic relinquishment of privileges for any physician who violates Texas’s prohibition on sex-rejecting procedures — meaning any doctor who resumes the practice loses hospital access without further process. The settlement established the country’s first Detransition Clinic, funded entirely by TCH for its first five years, free of charge to patients. Less than a month later, on June 5, 2026, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation reached a monetary settlement resolving allegations of false billings to public and private payers for sex-rejecting procedures on minors, committing $2 million to provide restorative care for detransitioners regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The landmark is not simply that a hospital paid. It is that the settlements created, for the first time, funded infrastructure for the people the system harmed — and established that the physicians responsible could lose their careers for continuing.

Question 16: How did the Biden administration use federal civil rights law, executive orders, and agency guidance to promote sex-rejecting procedures across the healthcare system?

Answer: Hours after taking office on January 20, 2021, President Biden issued an executive order declaring it federal policy to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity, directing federal agencies to implement the policy through orders, regulations, guidance documents, and enforcement actions. The entire administrative machinery of the federal government was then turned toward expanding sex-rejecting procedures. HHS reinterpreted Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act — the healthcare nondiscrimination provision — to hold that refusing to provide access to these procedures constituted sex discrimination, opening providers and insurers to federal investigation. The March 2022 guidance document stated that categorically refusing to provide treatment based on gender identity was prohibited discrimination and that restrictions on medically necessary care likely violated Section 1557. CMS approved Colorado’s essential health benefits benchmark plan requiring insurance coverage of the full range of interventions, with Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure calling Colorado a model for other states to follow.

The reach extended to nearly every federal agency. HHS’s Office of Population Affairs issued guidance endorsing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and top and bottom surgeries starting in early adolescence — despite FDA never having approved any of these drugs for these purposes. The DOJ sent a letter to state attorneys general reminding them of federal protections for youth seeking the procedures, and filed statements of interest in lawsuits challenging state prohibitions. The EEOC took the position that excluding coverage from employee health plans constituted both sex and disability discrimination. The DOJ argued in prison litigation that denying access to the procedures was cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called denial of these procedures “violence.” OPM directed federal employee health carriers to cover the interventions. The Department of Defense provided taxpayer-funded coverage for military service members. HHS’s April 2024 HIPAA rule was designed, in the agency’s own acknowledgement, to make it more difficult for law enforcement to investigate whether reproductive health care was unlawful. The apparatus was not incidental. It was coordinated, aggressive, and coextensive with the reach of federal authority.

Question 17: What did the NIH-funded Olson-Kennedy study reveal, and why was some of its data suppressed from publication?

Answer: The National Institutes of Health paid nearly $10 million for a study on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for youth, led by Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy. The study’s puberty blocker data was intentionally suppressed by the researcher. The reason was not scientific. She told The New York Times in October 2024 that she had withheld the findings out of concern that they would support state laws prohibiting sex-rejecting procedures for minors. The data, in other words, was unfavourable to the interventions — and that unfavourability was itself the reason for suppression. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform launched an investigation into the suppression of taxpayer-funded research.

The study data that was published on cross-sex hormones fared no better under scrutiny. The lead author declared the results provided a strong scientific basis that gender-affirming care is crucial for the psychological well-being of patients. The methodological reality contradicted the announcement. The study’s hypothesis was retroactively changed after inconsistent findings emerged. The study failed to report findings for six of the eight variables in the original preregistered hypothesis. The study contained multiple confounding variables, including participant use of psychotherapy that the analysis did not adequately control for. Most gravely, two of the 315 study participants died by suicide after starting cross-sex hormones — a finding that would, in any other therapeutic context, prompt immediate re-evaluation of the treatment itself. Here it was folded into a positive conclusion. Ten million taxpayer dollars purchased research that was either suppressed for reaching the wrong conclusions or restructured to reach the right ones. The scientific record has been shaped accordingly.

Question 18: What was the Supreme Court’s decision in United States v. Skrmetti, and how has the Trump administration reversed the Biden-era framework?

Answer: In June 2025, the Supreme Court rejected the constitutional challenge that the Biden Department of Justice had brought against state laws prohibiting sex-rejecting procedures for minors. The Biden DOJ had argued that Tennessee’s SB-1 and similar state laws violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. The Court’s decision in Skrmetti closed the constitutional avenue by which the federal government had sought to override state protections for children. The ruling removed the legal ceiling that had constrained states from acting and left the field of policy to legislatures rather than to litigation.

The Trump administration’s reversals across the executive branch were coordinated and comprehensive. Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a letter reversing the government’s position in Skrmetti. HHS rescinded the May 2021 Section 1557 notification and the March 2022 guidance, and issued a clarification rejecting the theory that gender dysphoria not resulting from physical impairment qualifies as a protected disability. CMS finalised a rule prohibiting essential health benefit status for the procedures, sent a letter to state Medicaid directors noting the procedures lack reliable evidence of long-term benefits and are known to cause long-term irreparable harm, and proposed rules limiting federal Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP funding. CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz requested an urgent review of hospital quality standards. The FTC hosted a workshop on the dangers of the procedures and launched a public inquiry into consumer harm. HHS commissioned an independent peer-reviewed umbrella review that found the procedures carry risk of significant harms. HHS opened a whistleblower portal. The FBI solicited tips. Bondi’s memo “Preventing the Mutilation of American Children” directed DOJ to investigate suspected cases of female genital mutilation and False Claims Act violations. OPM removed federal employee coverage. The Department of Defense reversed its coverage policy. The Department of Veterans Affairs rescinded its directive on cross-sex hormone therapy. The apparatus that had been aimed at expansion was, within months, aimed at accountability.

Question 19: What is WPATH, and how did its guidelines evolve from Harry Benjamin’s cautious 1949 approach to endorsing hormones and surgeries for children at the onset of puberty?

Answer: The organisation now known as the World Professional Association for Transgender Health was founded as the Harry Benjamin International Gender Dysphoria Association, named after the New York internist who became involved in these interventions in 1949 when sexologist Alfred Kinsey referred a patient — a male raised as a girl who wished to rid himself of all physical signs of maleness. Benjamin’s approach was cautious. He believed hormone treatment might be reasonable but recognised no one knew the long-term implications for the health and well-being of patients so treated. He urged patients to proceed slowly and to change the body only as a last resort. His cautious approach was codified in the earliest standards of care published by his association in 1979, which provided that hormonal and surgical treatments should be administered only to adults.

The subsequent trajectory was one of continuous loosening. WPATH first endorsed the Dutch Protocol in 1998, permitting puberty blockers at the onset of puberty, cross-sex hormones for those 16 or older, and surgery only for adults. In 2012 the guidelines relaxed further to permit cross-sex hormones for children under 16. Version 8 in 2022 endorsed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones at the onset of puberty and allowed children to receive many surgical procedures previously reserved for adults. Under-oath testimony established that WPATH’s official position is that castration may be a medically necessary procedure even for a physically healthy man with no recognised mental health conditions who presents as a eunuch seeking castration. The 2022 revision was, on its own authors’ admission in emails later uncovered, hoped to land in such a way as to have serious effects in the law and policy settings. WPATH removed age limits for adolescent surgeries under pressure from the Biden administration on the theory that age listings would result in devastating legislation for trans care. The organisation setting global clinical standards was — as an Eleventh Circuit judge put it — an organisation whose lodestar is ideology, not science.

Question 20: How did the Endocrine Society, American Psychological Association, and American Academy of Pediatrics come to publish guidelines that mirror WPATH’s positions?

Answer: The mechanism was overlapping authorship. The Endocrine Society published revised guidelines for the treatment of gender-dysphoric persons in 2017. The guidelines identified ten authors, at least seven of whom appear to have been affiliated with WPATH, and one of whom is listed as an author on WPATH’s 2022 guidelines. The Endocrine Society’s guidelines foreshadowed WPATH’s relaxations, suggesting suppression of puberty for adolescents meeting diagnostic criteria for gender incongruence and stating there may be compelling reasons to initiate sex hormone treatment before age 16 in some adolescents — even though the guidelines conceded there are minimal published studies of these treatments administered before ages 13.5 to 14. The American Psychological Association’s 2015 Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Transgender and Gender Nonconforming People was assembled by an eight-member task force, at least seven of whom were WPATH members or otherwise affiliated with the organisation. The guidelines’ stated purpose was assisting psychologists in trans-affirmative practice.

The American Academy of Pediatrics followed a distinct but equally troubling path. In 2016 the AAP partnered with the Human Rights Campaign to create a guide for families with transgender children. Jason Rafferty then modified this guideline to craft the 2018 Policy Statement, which mirrored the 2009 Endocrine Society guidelines but explicitly labelled any kind of mental health evaluation or treatment as unethical. The statement was approved by the AAP’s 13-member Board of Directors without any input from the organisation’s 67,000 general members. Those 67,000 pediatricians were retroactively made supporters of a position they had never seen. AAP membership only became aware of the content after publication. The prominent LGBT-advocate psychologist James Cantor immediately took the position statement to task, pointing out its countless flaws. In 2023 the AAP Board unanimously reaffirmed the 2018 statement — again, without waiting for its own systematic review of the evidence, which still has not been completed. In each of these organisations, the mechanism was the same: a small ideologically committed group produced the language, and the institutional imprimatur was applied on top.

Question 21: What role did online platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Discord play in the exposure of children to gender ideology, based on the first-hand accounts?

Answer: The pattern across the parent and detransitioner accounts is unmistakable. Children were introduced to gender ideology not through their families, their schools, or their doctors — but through the chat features of games marketed as safe creative play. Lily Burns believed she was protecting her children by providing only non-smart phones and permitting creation-focused video games like Roblox and Minecraft. She did not know about the chat features. It was through those chats that her oldest son met a transgender-identifying adult and was first exposed to the ideology. Christy Davidson’s son Thomas encountered the concept at age 12 while playing Minecraft. He chose a pink-and-blue bandana for his character. Other players began praising him for being transgender and introduced him to gender identity concepts. The conversation moved from the game to the messaging app Discord, where the exposure deepened into what Davidson later discovered were inappropriate exchanges.

Luke Healy’s account is the most explicit. He first encountered gender ideology online at age 10. What began with ordinary childhood interests — anime, fantasy, internet fandoms — progressed to online communities where adults and older peers discussed sex, pornography, and transgender identity with children. In his own words, some of those adults actively groomed him. By 13 he believed he was a girl in the wrong body. The pattern reveals what parental controls could not catch: the vector was not content posted for children to consume, it was contact with adults inside spaces designed for children. Sydney Aviles’s early exposure came through a news clip about transgender individuals using opposite-sex bathrooms, which planted a seed that grew through online searching. Clementine Breen searched the internet with questions like “Why do I hate being a girl?” and the search results led her to gender ideology. Across the accounts, the internet was not merely where the children encountered the ideology. It was where the ideology reached them, groomed them, and — in Healy’s word for it — recruited them.

Question 22: How were school counsellors and clinics coordinating to socially transition children without parental knowledge?

Answer: The accounts document a consistent pattern in which schools functioned as the first medical intake. Layla Jane pretended to be a boy at school in the sixth grade, and the school did not inform her parents. School officials coordinated meetings with Pride Center adults on campus without parental knowledge. By the time Jane told her parents she believed she was a boy, she had already been living a double life for months, with the school as the infrastructure that maintained the concealment. Clementine Breen confided in a school guidance counsellor at age 12. Within months the counsellor had coordinated meetings at school to socially transition her, including explaining transgenderism to her classmates. Her parents were only pulled in after the social transition was already underway.

Luke Healy’s account describes a similar dynamic. When he told his parents he believed he was a girl, they were alarmed and sought help through Kaiser Permanente. The people who actually engaged the question of what might have caused his distress were his parents. The institutional figures — counsellors and medical providers — treated the new identity as settled and moved quickly to affirm it. What emerges across the accounts is a coordinated pipeline in which schools acted as the recruitment and social-transition layer, referring children to LGBTQ community centres and gender clinics that then delivered the medical intervention. Parents were kept out of the process at the school stage and, once they arrived at the clinic stage, were presented with a settled diagnosis and a treatment plan already in motion. The clinics did not treat parents as partners in their child’s care. They treated parents as obstacles to be managed.

Question 23: What was the “live son or dead daughter” framing that providers presented to parents, and how did it function as a pressure mechanism?

Answer: The framing was direct and it was used deliberately. Layla Jane’s parents were told that failing to allow their daughter to undergo sex-rejection interventions could mean losing their child. The choice presented to them was starkly binary: a live son or a dead daughter. Trusting the doctors and desperate to protect their child, they consented. Christy Davidson’s family encountered the same script. The social worker at Phoenix Children’s gender support program told them that hormones were necessary — without them, Thomas would commit suicide. The Kaiser Permanente psychologist who diagnosed Lily Burns’s son with gender dysphoria after just three appointments recommended cross-sex hormones and cited the WPATH standards of care. Sydney Aviles’s practitioners at Lurie Children’s Chicago told her the side effects should not deter her from starting testosterone.

The mechanism is coercive by design. Parents arrive at a clinic with a distressed child. They are told, by people wearing white coats, that the alternative to compliance is their child’s death. No parent is equipped to challenge that framing in the moment. The specialist speaks with the weight of medicine behind them. The evidence for the underlying claim — that these interventions prevent suicide — is precisely the evidence the HHS review found to be missing. But that finding came later. In the room, the parent has minutes to decide and no counterweight to the professional certainty being deployed against them. The framing works because it converts a treatment decision into an immediate life-or-death emergency, foreclosing any deliberation that might arrive at a different answer. It works also because the people using it know what they are doing. Under-oath emails from WPATH authors reveal they hoped their guidelines would land with serious effects in litigation. The suicide framing was part of the same rhetorical strategy — a claim engineered less to describe reality than to produce parental consent under duress.

Question 24: What happened to Layla Jane, and what does her case reveal about forced arbitration and statute of limitations barriers to accountability?

Answer: Layla Jane was 11 when she began experiencing discomfort with her body. She had entered puberty early, was being bullied, and struggled with undiagnosed autism, severe anxiety, and depression. She had experienced suicidal ideation since elementary school. Instead of receiving comprehensive mental health treatment, she found her way to online transgender content and Caitlyn Jenner coverage. Kaiser Permanente quickly diagnosed her with gender dysphoria without a full diagnostic workup for her longstanding mental health conditions. At 12 she was prescribed Lupron. In June 2017 she began testosterone. In September 2017, one month after her 13th birthday, she underwent a double mastectomy at Kaiser San Francisco. Her parents were told the choice was a live son or a dead daughter. At 17 she began questioning her transition. She tapered herself off testosterone without medical supervision. No provider followed up when she stopped picking up prescriptions.

Shortly after turning 18, Jane filed a medical malpractice claim against Kaiser. Her case was dismissed on procedural grounds that reveal how the legal system has been engineered to protect the providers. Because her parents had signed a Kaiser Permanente arbitration agreement on her behalf as part of her health coverage, she was barred from a jury trial — a public forum in which evidence would be examined and testimony taken under cross-examination. An arbitrator instead ruled that the statute of limitations began running when she was 13, the year of her surgery. She would have needed to sue by age 16. She did not detransition until nearly 18. No doctor faced cross-examination. No public record was created. Jane now lives with chronic joint pain, urinary dysfunction, nerve damage, and the permanent alterations to her voice and body. She advocates for extended statutes of limitations for minors and reform of forced arbitration agreements. Her case shows that the legal system built around these interventions ensures the harm outlives every deadline for accountability.

Question 25: What did Clementine Breen experience after her double mastectomy at age 14, and how did her providers respond when she began to detransition?

Answer: Breen was 12 when she encountered gender dysphoria online. She had been sexually abused at age seven but had not processed the trauma. As puberty approached she felt intense anxiety about her changing body and began searching the internet with questions like “why do I hate being a girl?” The search results led her to gender ideology. She confided in a school guidance counsellor, and her parents were contacted immediately. Within months the counsellor had coordinated her social transition at school. At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles her first appointment was approximately one hour long. Clinicians told her parents she was 100 percent trans and at high risk of suicide if not affirmed. She was 12. She was placed on Lupron shortly thereafter, began testosterone at 13, and underwent a double mastectomy at 14. No comprehensive evaluation of her childhood sexual abuse was conducted before medicalisation.

Following her mastectomy her testosterone dose was more than doubled from 30 mg to 70 mg weekly to stabilise her mental health. Within months she experienced severe insomnia, obsessive exercise, disordered eating, escalating anger, and a psychotic episode. She began self-harming for the first time in her life. Her healthcare providers did not attribute these symptoms to testosterone. She was prescribed multiple psychiatric medications simultaneously — Zoloft, Seroquel, Guanfacine, Hydroxyzine. When she later entered Dialectical Behavioural Therapy for trauma and began confronting her sexual abuse, she realised her identity distress had been intertwined with the unaddressed abuse. At 18 she stopped testosterone. Her psychosis resolved. Her first menstrual cycle occurred at nearly 19, and she was emotionally overwhelmed and unprepared. When she began stating plainly that she was a woman and regretted the interventions, her providers became evasive and eventually ceased responding to her emails and calls. She now experiences irregular menstrual cycles, severe cramps, chest pain during menstruation, and vaginal atrophy requiring topical estrogen. An OB-GYN told her there is no established care plan for patients with her medical history. Her lawsuit was limited by California’s statute of limitations. Her message to medical professionals: if I can’t give you a reason why I’m doing something, you shouldn’t be doing it.

Question 26: What documented physical harms did the detransitioners describe, and why does the medical system have no protocol for treating them?

Answer: The catalogue is long and consistent. Sydney Aviles developed sub-clinical hypothyroidism requiring lifelong levothyroxine, elevated red blood cell and hematocrit counts, and vasovagal syncope that caused seizures during blood draws — leaving her unable to safely undergo the therapeutic phlebotomy that would have managed the hormone side effects. Layla Jane’s abnormal liver labs at age 14 were never attributed to the testosterone she was injecting weekly. She now lives with severe joint instability, back pain from no strenuous activity, hips and knees that crack painfully, urinary dysfunction, chronic nerve pain from her mastectomy — electric shocks, numbness, phantom itching beneath grafted skin — genital atrophy, and permanent voice changes. Clementine Breen has irregular untrackable menstrual cycles, severe cramps, chest pain during menstruation, vaginal atrophy requiring topical estrogen. Soren Aldaco required manual expression of post-operative hematoma with Q-Tips and had three cups of blood drained from her chest post-mastectomy. Luke Healy developed gynecomastia from estrogen. Rose Marie has a permanently deep voice, fatigue, weakness, limb tingling, difficulty using the bathroom, and irregular menstrual cycles. Across all accounts, retained mammary tissue after mastectomy still carries breast cancer risk, and lost fertility and inability to breastfeed are permanent.

The medical system has no protocol for treating any of it. The reason is structural. The interventions were built on the premise that transition was the endpoint. No one designed a reversal pathway because the ideological framework did not permit reversal to exist. Detransitioners across the accounts describe the same experience: being told they are in uncharted territory, having their providers cease communication once they announce detransition, finding no doctor who knows what to do. Breen was told by an OB-GYN there is no established care plan for patients with her medical history. Rose Marie found no medical help after stopping testosterone. The absence is not a knowledge gap awaiting research. It is the predictable consequence of a treatment paradigm that treated its casualties as impossibilities. The Texas Children’s Hospital settlement’s establishment of the country’s first Detransition Clinic in May 2026 is significant precisely because it acknowledges what the system had denied for a decade — that these patients exist, that they need care, and that the institutions responsible for their harm bear responsibility for their treatment.

Question 27: What patterns emerged across the eight patient accounts regarding underlying trauma, autism, mental health conditions, and the failure to address them?

Answer: The pattern is present in every account and absent from every clinical response. Sydney Aviles had experienced sexual assault and her parents’ divorce, entered puberty at 9 with severe PMDD symptoms, and struggled with mental health. Rose Marie was in and out of foster care and homeless at 16 when she encountered the LGBTQ centre that referred her for hormones. Clementine Breen was sexually abused at age 7 and never processed the trauma before the abuse was diagnosed a decade later. Layla Jane had undiagnosed autism, severe anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation since elementary school. Christy Davidson’s son Thomas had autism and a rare chromosomal disorder. Luke Healy was groomed online from age 10 by adults who discussed sex and pornography with him. Soren Aldaco entered the medical system through online communities that framed sex rejection as the appropriate response to her adolescent distress. Lily Burns’s son was groomed through Minecraft chat by a transgender-identifying adult. The children arriving at these clinics were carrying trauma, neurodevelopmental conditions, mental health diagnoses, or grooming histories that would, in any competent clinical assessment, have been the primary focus of care.

They were not the focus of care. The response was uniform across the institutions: diagnose gender dysphoria after a brief evaluation, prescribe puberty blockers or hormones, refer for surgery. Clementine Breen was told she was 100 percent trans in a one-hour appointment. Sydney Aviles received a referral to Lurie Children’s after her therapist accepted her transgender identity without question. Layla Jane received minimal mental health diagnoses in her records — social anxiety, later mood disorder not otherwise specified — before irreversible surgery. Luke Healy noted the only people who seriously asked what might have caused his distress were his parents. The clinical failure is not that these children were misdiagnosed. It is that no genuine diagnosis was attempted. The transgender identity was accepted as self-evident and the underlying conditions — trauma, autism, depression, grooming — were either ignored or interpreted as evidence supporting the diagnosis rather than as candidate explanations for the distress. A generation of children was medicalised for conditions they did not have while the conditions they did have went untreated.

Question 28: How did the report use claims data methodology to identify institutions involved in these practices, and what are the limitations of that analysis?

Answer: The report drew on a nationwide all-payer medical claims database covering 2015 through 2025, limited to minor patients. Patient age was estimated from birth year alone with July 1 assigned as a default birthdate, meaning all age values are approximate. Three cohorts were constructed. Cohort A identified claims for puberty blockers carrying an endocrine disorder diagnosis on the same claim, with no gender-related diagnosis and no central precocious puberty diagnosis, in patients aged 9 to 17 — a combination that isolates prescriptions justified only by the vague endocrine code. Cohort B identified claims for puberty blockers carrying a central precocious puberty diagnosis in patients aged 13 to 17, the age band at which precocious puberty cannot exist by definition. Cohort C examined cross-sex hormone prescriptions in states with prohibitions in force, restricted to minors, with the hormone direction crossing the recorded sex. Each cohort was summarised by payer channel and by the specific codes billed, and organisations were identified by National Provider Identifier where at least one qualifying claim was submitted.

The limitations are stated with care. Reported claim charges reflect billed amounts captured in the source data. Some claims — value-based care arrangements, for example — may record charges as null, meaning the totals are conservative under-representations of actual charges. All results are treated as directional signals rather than findings and require verification against underlying records. Rows billed under an individual provider NPI with no organisation name are excluded. The list of organisations shows which appear, not how many patients each had. The state used for the cross-sex hormone cohort is where the visit happened, not where the patient lives; visits whose location could not be determined are excluded. Anti-androgens and similar supporting medications were excluded because they have no directional test. Only paid, dispensed prescriptions were included. The cross-sex determination rested only on the relationship between the prescription and the recorded sex, independent of coding practice elsewhere in the record. The methodology is transparent about what it cannot prove — the data flags patterns worth investigation, not conclusive findings of wrongdoing. What the data does establish is that the patterns are national, not confined to the institutions already the subject of legal action, and that tens of millions of dollars have been billed to public and private insurance under codes that cannot bear scrutiny.

Question 29: What recommendations does the report make for policymakers, regulators, and law enforcement to address the fraud?

Answer: The report’s recommendations sit on the demonstration that the tools for enforcement already exist and have already been used successfully against other forms of healthcare fraud. Government actors — Congress, state legislators, and executive branch officials at both state and federal levels — have the tools needed to investigate and prosecute this activity. The recent cases confirm the framework: the $98 million Independent Health settlement and the $90 million Sutter Health settlement demonstrate that the federal government has vigorously enforced the False Claims Act against providers submitting unsupported or invalid diagnosis codes. The $10 million Texas Children’s Hospital settlement and the Cleveland Clinic resolution show the same framework applies to sex-rejecting procedures. What has been missing is not legal authority. What has been missing is the willingness to apply it.

The specific recommendations follow from that framework. State Medicaid programs should conduct periodic reviews of claims associated with the ICD codes documented in the report — particularly E34.9 and E30.1 — to ensure providers are not submitting false claims and are in alignment with federal and state laws. States should ensure that managed care organisations have similar internal controls. When suspicious coding or billing is identified, states should follow federal regulations regarding referrals to their Medicaid Fraud Control Units, state Attorneys General offices, or U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Section 1902(a)(61) of the Medicaid Act requires that state Medicaid plans provide for the operation of a Medicaid Fraud Control Unit unless the state demonstrates it is not cost-effective. Sections 1903(a)(6), 1903(b)(3), and 1903(q) govern federal matching funds and set standards for effective performance including investigation and prosecution of provider fraud. States must comply to receive federal financial participation. The report also identifies a role for the private bar: attorneys can pursue judgments by identifying false billing practices and filing suit under the False Claims Act, which allows private parties to bring qui tam actions on behalf of the government and share in the recovery. The infrastructure to prosecute this fraud is not hypothetical. It is statutory, funded, and demonstrably effective. The report’s recommendation is to use it.

Question 30: What does the report mean when it concludes that the exposed fraud is “only the tip of the iceberg”?

Answer: The phrase does specific work. It signals that everything documented in the report — the nearly $50 million in miscoded endocrine claims, the $11 million in impossible precocious puberty claims, the CHOP and BCH patterns, the Texas Children’s Hospital scheme, the Cleveland Clinic settlement, the WPATH training materials, the Fenway and QueerDoc and Planned Parenthood admissions, the eight harrowing patient accounts — represents what became visible when the federal government began to look. The visible portion is substantial. It also, by the nature of the enforcement mechanisms that produced it, cannot be the whole. Only interventions billed through insurance appear in the claims data. Cash pay or care billed outside insurance channels is not captured. Only institutions with National Provider Identifiers submitting qualifying claims appear in the rosters. Only patterns matching the specific cohort definitions surfaced in the analysis. Every methodological choice was conservative. The scale beneath the visible is unknown, and every indicator suggests it is larger than what has been documented.

The framing also carries a diagnostic point about what the report is describing. What the fraud reveals is not the failure of a small number of bad actors within an otherwise sound system. It is the standard operating procedure of a system in which the professional societies coach the coding, the clinics publish the coding on their websites, the advocacy organisations distribute the toolkits, the federal government under one administration promoted the underlying interventions, the insurance companies paid the claims, and the medical schools produced generations of practitioners trained to see all of this as care. The visible fraud is the portion that generated documentation. The invisible portion is everything that happened within the same architecture, at the same institutions, using the same techniques, that did not generate documentation — or whose documentation has not yet been examined. Given that combination of financial incentives, ideological capture, and regulatory failure, the report’s authors conclude the exposed fraud is only the tip of the iceberg. The judgement is not rhetorical. It is what the visible evidence, extrapolated by the mechanisms that produced it, requires.

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Analogy

Imagine a small town where the local pediatric clinic has always operated at the edge of solvency. Children get ear infections, break their arms, and stop needing the clinic. One day the clinic discovers a new category of patient: healthy children who, if a certain diagnosis is applied to them, will require monthly visits, quarterly labs, staged surgeries, and lifetime medication — for decades. The insurance company will pay for all of it, provided the paperwork lists a physical condition rather than the actual reason.

The clinic learns to write the paperwork correctly. When the child does not have the physical condition, the clinic writes it anyway — endocrine disorder, unspecified, will do. When the child is fourteen, the clinic writes down that the child has a condition that ends at age eleven — precocious puberty. The professional association publishes training slides showing which codes work. The advocacy groups publish toolkits listing which alternative diagnoses insurance will accept without asking questions. The Harvard-affiliated clinic across town publishes a FAQ acknowledging the practice may not be legal but explaining they are working on that. The federal government, for four years, tells the clinic this is civil rights work and threatens investigation of anyone who refuses to participate.

The children in this town are not sick. They arrive troubled — some autistic, some sexually abused, some groomed by adults online, some in foster care, some simply girls uncomfortable with puberty. The clinic tells their parents that if they refuse the drugs and the surgeries, their child will die by suicide. The parents, terrified and trusting the white coats, sign the forms. The children have their breasts removed at thirteen. Their puberty is chemically halted. Their voices deepen. Their fertility ends. Some, years later, realise what happened and try to reverse course. The clinic stops answering their emails. There is no protocol for them. They are told they are in uncharted territory.

The paperwork is the fraud. The children are the harm. The billions of dollars are the reason. The report’s task is to walk into that clinic with the documents, the whistleblowers, the settlements, and the patients’ own testimony — and show that every part of the machinery worked exactly as it was designed to.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

American hospitals discovered that healthy children diagnosed with gender dysphoria could be converted into lifelong medical dependents worth up to $170,000 each in billable revenue. Over 225 hospital systems built pediatric gender clinics. The problem was that insurance would not always pay for these interventions under the actual diagnosis, so providers systematically submitted false diagnostic codes — labelling gender dysphoria as endocrine disorder unspecified, or fabricating central precocious puberty diagnoses for fourteen-year-olds, which is medically impossible. Boston Children’s Hospital went from diagnosing almost no eleven-year-olds with precocious puberty to diagnosing fifty in a single year. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia diagnosed 250 minors with the condition at age 10 or older, including teenagers. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics — all interlocked by shared authorship — set the standards that made the pipeline possible. The Biden administration used every federal agency to promote the interventions and threaten anyone who refused. Whistleblowers exposed the scheme. Texas Children’s Hospital paid $10 million and funded the country’s first Detransition Clinic. The Supreme Court closed the constitutional route the federal government had used to override state protections. The patients — girls without breasts, women who cannot menstruate normally, young men with gynecomastia and no protocol for their care — remain. The report documents the fraud, the harm, the ideology that enabled both, and concludes that what has been exposed is only the tip of the iceberg. [Elevator dings]

Threads to follow: the Cass Review in the United Kingdom, which independently reached similar conclusions about the evidence base; the SEGM (Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine) publications documenting the international reversal in Europe; and Leor Sapir’s ongoing work at the Manhattan Institute on insurance fraud in transgender medicine.

12-Point Summary

1. The captive patient model transformed pediatric medicine’s economics. Pediatrics had long been the lowest-paid, thinnest-margin specialty in medicine, treating acute conditions that resolved and stopped generating revenue. Gender clinics inverted that structure by converting physically healthy children into lifelong medical dependents. Once a child was placed on puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, the Endocrine Society’s own guidelines called for quarterly clinical assessment, biannual lab monitoring, and periodic bone density scans continuing through adulthood. Individual lifetime costs reached $75,000 without surgery and $170,000 with surgery. Aggregate billing across US hospitals reached nearly $120 million for minors between 2019 and 2023, with Mount Sinai New York billing $8.2 million and Boston Children’s Hospital $6.5 million during that window. What had been a low-margin specialty became a strategic growth line. Endocrinology and surgical departments gained volume, prestige, and internal power. Hospital administrators gained a reliable revenue stream. The pediatric child was the raw material of the transformation.

2. Two diagnostic codes carry the fraud. The scheme rests on the systematic misuse of E34.9 (Endocrine Disorder, Unspecified) as a substitute for the gender-related F64 codes, and E30.1 (Central Precocious Puberty) as a substitute for gender dysphoria to justify puberty blockers in adolescents. Gender dysphoria is not an endocrine disorder. Central precocious puberty by definition cannot exist in children over 13. A 2023 University of Iowa study found 96% of patients coded with unspecified endocrine disorder were gender-expansive. Pennsylvania recorded a 2,100% increase in reimbursement for puberty blocker claims using the precocious puberty code between 2013 and 2017. The report’s own nationwide analysis found nearly $50 million billed under endocrine codes and $11 million billed under precocious puberty codes for children in the wrong age band. CMS guidelines mandate coding at the highest level of specificity supported by the record. The pattern documented is the mass violation of that rule at industrial scale.

3. The professional associations coached the fraud. WPATH’s 2021 training presentation, delivered by Drs. Deutsch and Rosenthal, included slides recommending E34.9 for adolescents alongside the gender dysphoria code — teaching clinicians which alternative codes to submit. Dr. Nick Gorton, a prominent WPATH member, stated the underlying purpose plainly in a slide: linkage of ICD to CPT can be problematic. Fenway Health, Harvard-affiliated, publicly acknowledged using vague codes while conceding this may not be legal under the False Claims Act. QueerDoc and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern and Western Pennsylvania published the same guidance on their websites. The Campaign for Southern Equality’s Trans in the South toolkit listed which fabricated diagnoses insurers accepted — pelvic pain for hysterectomy, breast hypertrophy for mastectomy, orchialgia for orchiectomy. When Dr. Eithan Haim exposed the toolkit during Congressional testimony, the page came down. The coaching was industry-wide, publicly posted, and organised.

4. Whistleblowers made the scheme visible. Vanessa Sivadge, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital’s gender clinic, went public in June 2024 with allegations that the hospital was illegally billing Medicaid for transgender procedures despite Texas’s 2019 exclusion. Her testimony documented specific mechanisms: labelling biological males with estrogen deficiency, biological females with testosterone deficiency, falsifying preferred gender identity on the medical record instead of birth sex, omitting the gender-related diagnosis from claims to conceal the actual purpose. Dr. Eithan Haim, an author of this report, had anonymously exposed TCH’s secret transgender program in May 2023, spurring the passage of state legislation banning the interventions. His disclosures led to the Texas Attorney General’s investigation and, ultimately, to the $10 million settlement. Whistleblowers, not regulators, made the pattern legible.

5. The Texas Children’s Hospital settlement established a new template. On May 15, 2026, Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to pay $10 million — the second largest healthcare fraud settlement in pediatric medicine history — for billing Medicaid using false diagnosis codes for illegal gender-transition interventions. The settlement went beyond the fine. TCH agreed to terminate five doctors, amend its bylaws to automatically revoke privileges for any physician violating the state ban, and fund the country’s first Detransition Clinic free of charge to patients for five years. On June 5, 2026, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation reached a similar settlement committing $2 million to restorative care for detransitioners. The settlements created, for the first time, funded infrastructure for the patients the system had harmed — and established that continuing the practice cost hospitals their doctors and their money.

6. The Biden administration used the federal government as a promotion apparatus. Hours after inauguration, executive order 13988 declared it federal policy to combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity. HHS reinterpreted Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act to hold that refusing sex-rejecting procedures constituted sex discrimination. CMS approved Colorado’s essential health benefits plan mandating coverage. HHS’s Office of Population Affairs endorsed puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery for adolescents despite no FDA approval. DOJ threatened state attorneys general and filed statements of interest in litigation. EEOC treated exclusion from employer plans as sex and disability discrimination. Secretary of State Blinken called denial of the procedures “violence.” OPM, DOD, and VA extended taxpayer-funded coverage. The HIPAA reproductive health privacy rule was designed to obstruct law enforcement investigation. The apparatus was coordinated, aggressive, and coextensive with federal reach.

7. The suppressed Olson-Kennedy study reveals how the science was manufactured. The NIH spent nearly $10 million on a study of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for youth. The puberty blocker data was intentionally withheld from publication by the lead researcher, who told The New York Times in October 2024 she suppressed the findings out of concern they would support state laws restricting the interventions. The hormone data that was published had its hypothesis retroactively changed, failed to report six of eight preregistered variables, and recorded two suicides among 315 participants — a finding that in any other therapeutic context would prompt reevaluation. The lead author instead declared the results provided strong scientific basis for the interventions. Ten million taxpayer dollars purchased research either suppressed for reaching the wrong conclusions or restructured to reach the right ones. The published scientific record has been shaped by that selection.

8. Professional society capture explains why guidelines mirror across organisations. The Endocrine Society’s 2017 guidelines identified ten authors, at least seven affiliated with WPATH, with one appearing as an author on WPATH’s 2022 guidelines. The American Psychological Association’s 2015 guidelines had an eight-member task force, at least seven WPATH-affiliated. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ 2018 policy statement was drafted by Jason Rafferty and approved by a 13-member board without input from the AAP’s 67,000 general members — who were then retroactively counted as supporters. In 2023 the AAP board unanimously reaffirmed the position before completing its own systematic review, which remains uncompleted. The mechanism was the same across every organisation: a small ideologically committed group produced the language, and the institutional imprimatur was applied on top. The consensus was not scientific. It was overlapping authorship.

9. Online platforms functioned as the recruitment vector. Roblox, Minecraft, and Discord — games and chat services marketed as safe creative play — repeatedly appear as the site of first exposure in the parent and detransitioner accounts. Christy Davidson’s son Thomas was praised for being transgender at age 12 in Minecraft chat after choosing a pink-and-blue bandana for his character. Lily Burns’s son met a transgender-identifying adult through Minecraft chat features she did not know existed. Luke Healy was groomed by adults from age 10 in online communities that discussed sex, pornography, and transgender identity with children. The exposure was not passive content consumption. It was direct contact with adults inside spaces designed to gather children, delivering ideological framing at the developmental moment children are most vulnerable to identity suggestion.

10. Schools coordinated with clinics to bypass parents. The accounts document a consistent institutional pipeline. Layla Jane’s school in sixth grade did not inform her parents that she was pretending to be a boy at school, coordinating meetings with Pride Center adults on campus without parental knowledge. Clementine Breen’s school guidance counsellor coordinated her social transition, including classroom explanations to peers, before her parents were fully informed. The clinic then received the child with a settled diagnosis already in place. Parents arrived to find the intake work completed. When they raised concerns, they were framed as obstacles — Lily Burns’s family psychologist called her a gatekeeper. The pipeline required parents to be managed, not partnered with. The children arrived at the surgical decision through a process their parents had not been included in.

11. The “live son or dead daughter” framing coerced parental consent. Across the accounts, the pressure mechanism was identical. Layla Jane’s parents were told the choice was between a live son and a dead daughter. Christy Davidson was told her son would commit suicide without hormones. Clementine Breen’s parents were told at her first appointment that she was 100 percent trans and at high risk of suicide if not affirmed. The evidence base for the suicide claim is precisely what the HHS umbrella review found to be missing. In the room, none of that mattered. Parents faced a specialist wearing a white coat, invoking their child’s death, with minutes to decide. The framing was engineered to foreclose deliberation and convert a treatment decision into an emergency. The consent it produced was consent under duress by any standard other than the medical one.

12. The exposed fraud is the tip of the iceberg. Only interventions billed through insurance appear in the claims data. Only institutions with National Provider Identifiers submitting qualifying claims appear in the rosters. Every methodological choice was conservative — null-charge fields were treated as absent, restrictive cohort definitions excluded borderline cases. What the report documents is what became visible when the federal government began looking. What the report cannot document is everything within the same architecture, at the same institutions, using the same techniques, that did not generate documentation or whose documentation has not been examined. Given the combination of financial incentives, ideological capture, and regulatory failure that produced the visible pattern, the invisible portion must be larger. The report concludes with the phrase because the evidence requires it — not as rhetoric but as inference. What has been exposed is the beginning of the accountability, not its end.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least-known element buried in this report is not the fraud itself. It is the mechanism the professional societies used to manufacture medical consensus — and the specific admission, made under oath by a WPATH author, that guidelines were engineered for legal effect rather than clinical accuracy.

The mechanism is this: seven of the ten authors of the 2017 Endocrine Society guidelines were WPATH-affiliated. Seven of the eight members of the 2015 American Psychological Association task force were WPATH-affiliated. The 2018 American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement was written by a single person, Jason Rafferty, and approved by a 13-member board — with the AAP’s 67,000 general members having no input and becoming aware of the content only after publication. The Endocrine Society, APA, AAP, and WPATH did not independently reach the same conclusions. They were the same conclusions, drafted by an overlapping group of people, and stamped by four separate organisational logos. What the public and legislators saw as a convergent medical consensus was a single ideological network wearing four different institutional coats.

The under-oath admission makes the design explicit. Emails uncovered in litigation showed WPATH authors hoping their guidelines would land in such a way as to have serious effects in the law and policy settings. One author testified it is ethically justifiable to advocate for language changes to strengthen litigants’ positions in court. The Biden administration pressed WPATH to remove age limits for adolescent surgeries on the theory that specific age listings would result in devastating legislation for trans care. The guidelines were not clinical documents that happened to have legal implications. They were legal documents drafted in clinical language, produced by people who understood exactly what they were doing and why.

The implication reaches beyond this scandal. If four peer medical societies can publish overlapping guidelines drafted by a small ideological network and have those guidelines received as scientific consensus, the mechanism can be — and almost certainly has been — used elsewhere. The gender medicine case is legible now because the harm to children forced the question open. The same architecture, using the same overlapping authorship, is likely producing “consensus” positions across other domains of medicine that have not yet been examined. The golden nugget is not that the gender medicine consensus was manufactured. It is that the manufacturing method exists as a general capability of professional societies, and that no institutional immune system currently detects it.