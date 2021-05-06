“Delivers a stunning wealth of insight and commentary to address the multitude of challenges facing corporatized developed nations and governments marked by increasing authoritarianism, and monopoly on political power. Unbekoming speaks to those who care about protecting and supporting the right of a people to self-determination.”...”
“This Substack deals in Truth. If you are feeling overwhelmed by information overload, you need somebody who will give you straight facts.
Avoid the controlled chaos and focus in on what is actually important. ”...”