Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Sixth Sense Consulting's avatar
Sixth Sense Consulting
Jun 28

I'm 73 and haven't been to a dentist in many years. I used to go once a year. I started refusing X-rays that served no purpose in the 90s, after I had spent years working at NASA as a radiographic technician and had witnessed older technicians who had obeyed the rules get leukemia and lymphomas as they aged. (My second husband died of Hodgkin's lymphoma, and he never got more than the 'safe' amount of radiation.) Weston Price's work was a revelation to me; his foundation is worth looking at online. I take his recommended supplement for fat soluble vitamins, a concentrated butter oil/fermented cod liver oil mixture. On taking it, I quickly realized I was somewhat night blind and hadn't known it. I still take it. I appreciate the work that went into this article; it's amazing. Makes me wish I could redo the orthodontic and dental work of the past, but what the heck. Speaking of orthodontics, a warning to folks: they say your teeth can't and won't go back to being crooked, but they are wrong. My Mom grew up in an orphanage during the Depression. She had a narrow jaw and crooked teeth, the hallmark of prenatal malnourishment. I also had that. Dentists commented on how small my mouth was. I had braces for four years. They straightened my teeth. It required four tooth extractions to make room. The teeth went back to what they were to a very great extent; the work was painful and to my eyes, worthless. They told me no way do the teeth revert. Well, mine did. So be cautious about believing what orthodontists say. I am going to give oil pulling a try. It has supposedly finally gotten some scientific backing, but Ayurveda has valued it for a thousand years or so, and that matters more to me than what any trial shows. I'd definitely recommend that to anyone who wants to improve dental health. Thank you for the work you are doing to show people that health can be attained more naturally and at less expense.

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
Jun 28

The most confounding thing I have found in 73 years of life without exception is getting to the truth about anything!

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