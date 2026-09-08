Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

Daily reminder that modern medicine is poison and is a trillion dollar industry to profit; not to heal:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/modern-medicine-as-poison

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/healthcare-the-4-trillion-empire

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Lo Is's avatar
Lo Is
2h

So how to do it differently? Most, and I mean from my experience, - 99% of dermatologists are a waste of money except for skin checks for cancer which a friend could do. As soon as you introduce gut or hormones or immune system- they say not my area.

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