Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
19h

We cannot possibly loathe these people enough.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
19h

This is exactly why I created my guide on what to do IF you decide to vaccinate. No one should ever vaccinate, but if you do, be sure to document EVERYTHING! This guide helps you so so:

https://unorthodoxy.gumroad.com/l/vaccinereactions

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