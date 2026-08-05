Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
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Two years ago when I saw the doc, one of the nurses whispered that I should take cayenne capsules for my heart. So some still know this. Adding some cayenne to food.

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