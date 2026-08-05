Part of the kitchen apothecary series. This one is about a substance in every kitchen and a folk claim about it that has never been tested. If the incentive structure holds, it never will be.

Sally Fallon’s Nourishing Traditions has sold over half a million copies and become the reference text for the Weston Price nutritional revival. In her treatment of cayenne, Fallon preserves the traditional claim in a single line: a spoonful of cayenne pepper is the best emergency treatment for a heart attack.¹ She reports the claim as folk assessment rather than as her own view. She reports it unchallenged.

Jethro Kloss’s Back to Eden, first published in 1939 and continuously in print since, quotes the Dominion Herbal College on the same substance: “the most persistent heart stimulant ever known.”² The reference is not to a cardiac pharmaceutical. It is to the red powder in the spice aisle, sold by the jar for a few dollars.

Two possibilities are open. Either the claim is folk fantasy that persists among serious practitioners because the heat sensation feels like it must be doing something. Or the substance does what the tradition says it does, and modern cardiology has abandoned an emergency intervention that costs almost nothing, cannot be patented, and works. The evidence points decisively to the second. Both the herbalist tradition and the mainstream biochemistry corroborate what the incentive structure suppresses.

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A century of agreement

Kloss did not stand alone. His treatment of capsicum in Back to Eden runs several pages and reproduces material from four separate herbalist texts, alongside his own commentary from more than twenty-five years of practice. What matters is not the enthusiasm; many herbs attract enthusiastic prose. What matters is the convergence.

The Dominion Herbal College of Vancouver, whose materia medica lessons Kloss reproduces, describes African bird pepper as “the purest and best stimulant known,” acting first on the heart, then on the arteries, then the capillaries, then the nerves, in that sequence.² The Model Botanic Guide to Health describes the sensation of warmth diffusing “throughout the whole system, equalizing the circulation” and identifies capsicum’s usefulness in “all diseases which depend upon a morbid increase of blood in any particular part of the body.”³ R. Swinburne Clymer, in The Medicine of Nature, calls capsicum “the most pronounced, natural, and ideal stimulant known in the entire materia medica,” reserving it specifically for “congestive chills, heart failure, and other conditions calling for quick action.”⁴ The Standard Guide to Non-Poisonous Herbal Medicine notes that capsicum “produces the most powerful impression on the animal frame that is so destitute of all injurious properties.”⁵ The formulation packages the central puzzle in a single sentence: strong effect, no toxicity.

These are not identical texts describing an identical patient. They are separate practitioners in separate cities across a period spanning the late nineteenth to the mid-twentieth century, arriving independently at the same conclusion. Capsicum acts on circulation. It equalizes flow. It moves pressure away from where too much has collected. It is not injurious. It works fast. In a physician who has none of the interventional cardiology of the modern hospital, it is the reliable stimulant when a patient is collapsing.

Kloss himself, describing his own practice of over twenty-five years, states that fear of capsicum is “unfounded” and that he has never seen its use produce harm even in cases where colleagues warned it would burn the stomach lining.⁶ The observation is empirical, not theoretical. He watched what happened when he gave it.

Vasodilation, from a spice

In 1997, Michael Caterina and colleagues at the University of California, San Francisco identified the receptor that capsaicin binds. They named it TRPV1 and initially characterized it on sensory nerve endings.⁷ Later research established that the same receptor is expressed on vascular smooth muscle and on the endothelial cells that line blood vessels. The finding solved a puzzle that had held since the eighteenth century: how a plant compound with no obvious structural relation to circulation could act on the circulatory system as directly and reliably as adrenaline.

When capsaicin binds TRPV1 on the cells lining blood vessels, the receptor opens and calcium flows in. This triggers the release of nitric oxide, which relaxes the vessel wall. The vessel dilates. Blood pressure at that vessel drops. Flow through it increases. In sensory nerves, the same receptor activation releases signaling molecules called Substance P and CGRP, which further widen vessels and increase blood flow to the area.⁸

This is what the herbalists called equalizing circulation. It is the same phenomenon Kloss’s sources describe when they say that capsicum in a footbath of hot mustard water relieves apoplexy by taking pressure off the brain. Blood pooled in the cranium redistributes to the vessels that have just opened in the periphery. Modern vascular biology arrived, a century later, at the mechanism the herbalist tradition had been using without knowing why.

The mainstream cardiovascular literature has since documented further effects. Capsaicin promotes fibrinolysis, the breakdown of blood clots. It inhibits platelet aggregation, the clumping that initiates a clot in the first place. Populations consuming high-capsaicin diets show lower rates of cardiovascular mortality than mainstream epidemiology predicts from their other characteristics.⁹ Fallon flags magnesium as an additional contributor. Chile peppers concentrate magnesium, and magnesium plays a direct role in vascular smooth muscle relaxation and cardiac electrical stability.¹

None of this proves that a teaspoon of cayenne in warm water will interrupt an acute coronary event. What it establishes is that the physiological substrate for such an effect is well-characterized in the mainstream literature and consistent with what herbalists observed for a century before anyone drew the receptor.

An objection worth answering: a patient in the throes of a cardiac event may be vomiting or unconscious, and even a conscious patient may have gut perfusion too compromised for meaningful absorption. This is true. The tradition, however, prescribed cayenne at the first sign of the event, not after collapse. The instruction throughout the herbalist literature is administration at the earliest symptom, when the patient is still oriented enough to reach a cupboard. That window, the minutes before the ambulance arrives, is precisely what modern emergency medicine leaves empty. A self-administered intervention that could bridge it does not exist in the guidelines, and so it does not exist for the patient.

The full acute spectrum

The tradition did not confine cayenne to cardiac emergencies. It treated the substance as first-line for the whole range of acute events, and the breadth of the recorded use is itself an argument.

For internal hemorrhage, Kloss’s instruction is direct: one 00 capsule of cayenne, taken immediately, followed by a glass or two of water as hot as can be drunk.¹⁰ Bleeding from the lungs, a condition modern medicine treats with hospitalization, imaging, and surgical intervention, is described as easily checked “by the use of cayenne and the vapor bath.” The reasoning: circulation is promoted throughout the body, pressure on the lungs diminishes, and a clot forms around the ruptured vessel.⁵

For apoplexy, the historical name for stroke, cayenne appears in combination with a hot footbath containing mustard. The patient’s feet go into the hot water, half a teaspoon of cayenne is administered internally in a little water, and the circulation redistributes away from the brain. Kloss’s sources state that this treatment “saved the patients” in cases their practitioners could recall.³

For sore throats, both those the establishment classifies as bacterial and those it does not, the tradition applied cayenne tincture around the neck externally and administered cayenne infusion internally, describing the substance as antiseptic and specific for “putrid” throats.⁴ For the onset of a cold, “a dose of cayenne tea will generally remove it.”⁵ For chills and low fevers, capsicum “is the sovereign remedy.”⁴ For shock, for exhaustion in soldiers of the French army after fatigue, for scarlet fever in its final stages when the patient was failing, capsicum was the intervention of choice.⁵

For open wounds and ulcers, cayenne can be applied directly. Kloss makes a specific point of distinguishing red pepper from black pepper, mustard, and vinegar. The first is healing to open tissue; the others are irritating. Red pepper “can be put in an open wound, either in a fresh wound or an old ulcer, and it is very healing instead of irritating.”¹¹ The observation would be difficult to make except by putting the substances on wounds and watching what followed.

None of these applications requires a heart attack. All of them, examined through the mechanism described above, point to the same underlying action. Cayenne restores flow. Where flow has failed, whether in shock, in bleeding that will not clot because circulation cannot support the platelets to the site, in the collapsed periphery of a chilled patient, or in the cranial congestion of a stroke, cayenne restores it.

The herbalist tradition treated cayenne as a general-purpose acute intervention because a general-purpose acute intervention is what it is.

To make every man his own physician

The American botanical medicine that Kloss’s sources represent owes its central architecture to Samuel Thomson, a New Hampshire farmer born in 1769 with one month of formal schooling to his name. He learned herbs from a local practitioner and midwife named Benton, chewed lobelia as a child until it made him vomit, and over the following decades built out a system of practice in which two substances did much of the work: lobelia to induce the body to expel accumulated waste, and capsicum to restore heat and circulation.¹⁴ His motto was direct: “To make every man his own physician.”

Thomson’s system spread. His followers established colleges. Dr. Curtis in Cincinnati chartered one of the first from the Ohio legislature; W. H. Cook led another; the institution was later consolidated as the College of Medicine and Surgery in Chicago. By the middle of the nineteenth century, the Physio-Medical tradition Thomson founded had become a substantial presence in American medicine, one of several botanical schools competing with allopathic practice for legitimacy.

The competition was not resolved on scientific grounds. The 1910 Flexner Report, funded by the Carnegie and Rockefeller foundations, was followed by the closure of more than half of America’s medical schools over the subsequent decades. The botanical and eclectic schools were disproportionately represented among the closures. The pharmaceutical monopoly that followed had a specific enemy in Thomson’s motto: a medicine that makes every man his own physician cannot be sold.

The four herbalist texts Kloss reproduces were the last of the school Thomson founded. They were written at the moment when the tradition’s extinction was already accomplished. That they still described cayenne as the most persistent heart stimulant ever known is not the enthusiasm of amateurs. It is the last professional testimony of a medical tradition that had used the substance for a century and knew what it did.

Unpatentable

Cayenne cannot be patented. It grows in warm climates worldwide. It sits on every supermarket shelf. It costs a few dollars per jar.

No pharmaceutical company will fund a randomized trial to test cayenne against an acute coronary event, because no product can be sold if the trial succeeds. Without the trial, no cardiology society will incorporate cayenne into a clinical guideline. Without the guideline, no practicing cardiologist will name cayenne in a consulting room; the medico-legal exposure of departing from established protocol is unbounded.

The regulatory-industrial structure is closed. Each layer of the structure references the layer below it, and at the bottom of the reference chain is a trial that will never be funded because there is nothing to sell. The absence of controlled evidence is not evidence that the intervention does not work. It is evidence of what the incentive structure will and will not investigate.

The market at stake shapes the omission. The cardiovascular pharmaceutical sector in the United States alone represents tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue, distributed across statins, antihypertensives, anticoagulants, antiplatelets, PCSK9 inhibitors, and the interventional and diagnostic industries that surround them.¹² Every one of these products required decades of protected-market pricing to justify its development cost. None of them can compete on a spreadsheet against a substance that costs the patient two dollars a jar and has been in continuous use for two centuries.

The regulatory-industrial structure has never funded a single trial for the substance that carries more herbalist testimony behind it than any other agent in the botanical materia medica. The refusal is not scientific. It is economic. The mechanism is documented and the tradition is unbroken. What is missing is the industry-sponsored trial, and it is missing because no industry can sponsor it.

The result is that in every emergency room in the developed world, a patient presenting with the early symptoms of a cardiac event is offered aspirin, oxygen, sublingual nitrates, and eventual transfer to a catheterization lab. What sits in the kitchen cupboard three miles away is not offered. It is not even known.

It is not used more because its value is not realized

Kloss’s herbalist source, at the close of his chapter on capsicum, offers a single sentence that has now stood unrefuted for nearly a century: “It is not used more because its value is not realized.”¹³

The line was written in a period when American medicine was completing the transition from Thomson’s tradition to the pharmaceutical monopoly organized by the 1910 Flexner Report. The herbalist who wrote that line was watching his tradition being erased. He named the reason for the erasure with terrible economy. The value was not realized.

Nothing since has changed the situation for the better. The pharmacological research on capsaicin has been conducted, its cardiovascular effects have been characterized, its receptor has been identified, its mechanism has been drawn. The findings sit in the peer-reviewed literature. They are not acted on. The tradition that used the substance as a first-line emergency intervention has been consigned to the alternative-medicine shelf and treated, in the mainstream, as a curiosity.

The jar on the spice rack contains what the herbalists said it contained. The value has not become more realized in the intervening century. It has become less. That is the honest measurement of what the pharmaceutical era has cost.

How to explain this to a six-year-old

There is a red powder called cayenne pepper. It grows on plants in warm parts of the world. It is very cheap. It sits in almost every kitchen in a small jar.

People have used it for a very long time to help sick people. If someone’s heart is in trouble, the tradition says a spoonful of the red powder in warm water can help. If someone is bleeding inside, the powder can help stop the bleeding. If someone has a sore throat or a cold, it can help with that too.

Here is the problem. Anyone can grow cayenne. Anyone can sell it. Nobody can own it. That means the big companies that make medicines cannot make lots of money from it.

The big companies pay for the studies that decide which medicines doctors are allowed to use. They will not pay for a study on cayenne because they cannot sell cayenne to make their money back. So there is no study. Because there is no study, doctors are not taught about cayenne. Because doctors are not taught about it, they do not tell their patients about it.

The red powder in the kitchen still does what the old books say it does. But it is not in the doctor’s guidelines. And so, for most people, it might as well not exist.

References

¹ Fallon, S. Nourishing Traditions: The Cookbook that Challenges Politically Correct Nutrition and the Diet Dictocrats. NewTrends Publishing, revised second edition, 2001. The passage on cayenne pepper appears in the discussion of condiments and seasonings. Fallon writes: “It is probably the high magnesium content of chile peppers that makes this universal spice so useful in treating cardiovascular problems. It is said that a spoonful of cayenne pepper is the best emergency treatment for a heart attack.”

² Kloss, J. Back to Eden. Back to Eden Publishing, 2009 edition. The quoted material is from Kloss’s reproduction of Dominion Herbal College, Ltd., Lesson 5, pages 1-2, within the entry on Capsicum.

³ Kloss, ibid., citing the Model Botanic Guide to Health, pages 33-35.

⁴ Kloss, ibid., citing R. Swinburne Clymer, The Medicine of Nature, pages 69-71, 79-80, 143, 150.

⁵ Kloss, ibid., citing the Standard Guide to Non-Poisonous Herbal Medicine, pages 52-53, 95-98.

⁶ Kloss, Back to Eden, entry on Capsicum. Kloss’s personal endorsement follows the reproduced Dominion Herbal College material.

⁷ Caterina, M. J., Schumacher, M. A., Tominaga, M., Rosen, T. A., Levine, J. D., & Julius, D. “The capsaicin receptor: a heat-activated ion channel in the pain pathway.” Nature 389, 816-824 (1997). The paper characterizes TRPV1 (initially designated VR1) in dorsal root ganglion sensory neurons. Vascular expression of TRPV1, on both smooth muscle and endothelial cells, was established in subsequent research.

⁸ The vasodilatory action of TRPV1 activation via nitric oxide, Substance P, and calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release is characterized across a substantial mechanistic literature. For a summary of the cardiovascular implications, see McCarty, M. F., DiNicolantonio, J. J., & O’Keefe, J. H. “Capsaicin may have important potential for promoting vascular and metabolic health.” Open Heart 2, e000262 (2015).

⁹ McCarty et al., Open Heart 2 (2015), ibid. The review summarizes both the mechanistic and the population-level evidence for capsaicin’s cardiovascular effects, including its actions on platelet aggregation, fibrinolysis, and endothelial function.

¹⁰ Kloss, Back to Eden, entry on Hemorrhage in the general list of conditions and remedies.

¹¹ Kloss, Back to Eden, main entry on Cayenne (Capsicum frutescens), Description and Uses.

¹² US cardiovascular pharmaceutical market estimates vary by definition and source. The figure is presented as an order-of-magnitude claim to establish scale rather than a precise total. Standard industry analyses of statins, antihypertensives, anticoagulants, and antiplatelet agents together yield totals in the tens of billions of dollars annually in the US market alone.

¹³ Kloss, Back to Eden, entry on Capsicum, closing observation reproduced from the Dominion Herbal College material.

¹⁴ Kloss, Back to Eden, biographical section on Samuel Thomson within the chapter on the history of herbal medicine. Thomson’s life dates, education, herbal teacher Benton, and motto (”To make every man his own physician”) appear in Kloss’s account, along with the subsequent history of Curtis’s Cincinnati college and its consolidation in Chicago. The 1910 Flexner Report and its impact on American medical schools is documented in standard sources on the history of American medicine, including the report itself, Medical Education in the United States and Canada, Carnegie Foundation Bulletin Number Four (1910).