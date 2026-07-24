Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Mark Oglesby's avatar
Mark Oglesby
6h

Through circumstances beyond my control, I ended up working in Amazon.com warehouses, Hell Holes they call 'Fulfillment Centers'. It was here I met a man who was blacklisted from the medical profession because he healed his patients through diet and exercise, we all called him DOC! What a world we live in.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
6h

What happened in early 2020 was no accident...the wonderful (sarc) NHS in the UK went into full-on dictatorship mode...a lot of doctors who had a long-standing resentment refused to co-operate...The result is that, six years later, many people do not trust doctors, and stay away...

The situation is the same with dentists, whose relationship with the NHS has been problematic since the earliest days of the uneasy imposed "partnership"...

It has probably saved the lives of some people...

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