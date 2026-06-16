Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Jun 17

Author's Note

The comments produced four points worth addressing directly. Two prompted additions to the essay since publication; two require a longer response here.

The brain-glucose objection. KoalaPower raised the common concern that fasting deprives the brain of glucose. Garth Mando responded with the case of Angus Barbieri, the Scottish man who fasted for 382 days under medical supervision at Maryfield Hospital between 1965 and 1966. He took only water, tea, coffee, and vitamin supplementation. He lost 276 pounds and remained mentally intact throughout. The case is published in the Postgraduate Medical Journal (1973). I've added the Barbieri case to the fuel-switch section, along with the underlying mechanism: once metabolically adapted, the brain draws the majority of its energy from ketones, with the liver covering the residual glucose requirement through gluconeogenesis. The notion that the brain requires constant dietary glucose does not survive examination of the clinical record.

The cancer stem cell question. GailDR identified an apparent contradiction in the mechanism section. If the PKA brake is released during fasting and stem cells start dividing, what stops cancer cells from benefiting? The answer is differential stress resistance, documented across two decades of peer-reviewed work by Valter Longo's lab at USC. Healthy cells respond to fasting by downregulating growth signaling and entering a protected quiescent state. Cancer cells, whose growth signaling is constitutively activated and cannot be turned down, continue trying to grow in conditions that no longer support it. The PKA brake release activates dormant healthy stem cells. It does not activate cancer cells, because cancer cells were already past every brake before fasting began. I've added this to the mechanism section.

On fasting as the primary modality. GailDR also asked whether there are documented cases of patients using prolonged water fasting as the primary modality and achieving complete remission. The honest answer is that the cases I cited are all combined protocols. The cases that come closest to fasting as primary modality come from Filonov's Siberian clinic and the broader Russian clinical fasting tradition, where the documentation takes the form of clinical case files rather than published case series in the Western format. The essay's thesis is that fasting is foundational, meaning it sits under and supports every other intervention, rather than that fasting alone is sufficient. The combined-protocol cases support that thesis. A case for fasting as sole modality would require different evidence than I have assembled here, and I am not making that case.

On honey and the apparent contradiction. Big E asked how the fasting-and-cancer argument squares with my previous writing on honey. The cancer context specifically changes the calculus on any glucose-bearing food. Honey is approximately 80 percent sugar. For a healthy person managing terrain factors, honey has real medicinal use, particularly in unprocessed forms with their enzymes and trace minerals intact. When active cancer is present and cells are running the Warburg metabolism, that same honey feeds the disease. The prior posts on honey were not written with active cancer in mind. The dietary framework that applies when cancer is present is ketogenic, not honey-inclusive. The fasting protocol described in this essay takes precedence over any standing nutritional advice from elsewhere in the body of work.

Thanks to everyone who engaged substantively. The work is better for it.

— Unbekoming

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
Jun 16Edited

This is why fasting has always been frowned upon by the medical establishment. If sickness is your business, you don’t promote wellness, and you do everything you can to put people in search of wellness - off the scent… hence the “3 square meals a day” model, constant focus on food, fast food, and addictive food. And you certainly don’t talk about the cellular cleanup process involved in autophagy/fasting. So many elements have been employed to put people ‘off the scent’ of wellness, instead promoting a dominant establishment of credentialed “know-it-alls”, who actually know very little.

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