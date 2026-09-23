Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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MeatPopsicle's avatar
MeatPopsicle
8h

This article has me feeling both seen and also just deeply saddened by what my body has endured. I am not sure what to do with this information now because I can’t turn back time but I guess knowing is half the battle, as they say.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
9h

Unbekoming, you need to get this in front of Dr Chandler Marrs and her Hormones Matter site! You continue kicking serious academic ass with your posts!

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