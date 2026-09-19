Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Don's avatar
Don
3h

This is a jaw-dropping report.

Your writing is always so clear!

Thank you.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3hEdited

I had to laugh when I read this. American doctors go mostly, or solely, on that 'bloodwork'. In all the 40 years I lived in Belgium blood testing was done twice before a surgery (and it had probably little to do with these test tube measures). But here, you go for a broken nail, you need blood work! And I hate syringes and almost faint seeing blood, so you can imagine how I work very hard at home so as not to have to go to a doctor!

As proof of your discourse I mention here how both I myself and a friend, avid out-doors people, both tested as vitD deficient. I bought a bottle and read the ingredients, took a few and decided to throw the chemical in the garbage. Later on I read some articles on how vitD is made and what it really is, and regretted even trying a couple.

Now I mostly go for capsuled herbs or tinctures or low dose homeopathic tablets (from which I know where they dirived from) made by a trusted herbalist. Both help not only me but also for my animals.

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