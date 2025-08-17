Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Unbekoming
Aug 19, 2025

From Jeff Bowles

The whole problem with this article is that the author starts off with no understanding of Vitamin D3's cofactors.

The reason D3 can be used as a rat poison is because it depletes the rats' vitamin K2 levels, which then triggers hypercalcemia. If you added vitamin K2 to the rat poison, it would no longer be a poison—in fact, it would make the rats healthier. Yes, it also depletes magnesium. And if someone experiences negative effects from taking a high dose of D3 immediately, it is always due to triggering symptoms of magnesium deficiency. At very high doses that some humans take—like 100,000 to 300,000 IUs per day—it usually takes about 4 to 6 months to trigger a toxic vitamin K2 deficiency, leading to hypercalcemia. After even longer periods of high-dose D3, you eventually get induction of boron and zinc deficiencies, as well as vitamin A. These are all cofactors that D3 uses up in its processes. In fact, there is no such thing as vitamin D3 toxicity—that is just an old doctor’s tale. What you are really seeing are just various cofactor deficiencies induced by high-dose D3 consuming them. D3 itself is completely non-toxic. The author would be better off if he would spend some time reading the book "The Miraculous Cure for and Prevention of All Diseases—What Doctors Never Learned."

From Robert Yoho, MD

D is the most important wonder vitamin, and we have substantial backing for this.

Here is my D draft post due out in 10 days or so

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/072c884b-918f-4525-8a14-8d646bc0785e

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Aug 17, 2025Edited

I am sure, big Pharma loves your discussion about vitamin D being a poison. If I give my dog chocolate, he will die. If I drink too much water, I will die lifestyle issues and lack of exposure to sunlight in the northern temperature zones and the southern temperate zones reduces the bodies required amount of vitamin D for maintaining good health. Studies in the 1930s in the 1940s in the USA demonstrated the safety of vitamin D for consumption.. It is 10 times safer than what it’s being expressed. The VA ran a study in the USA Midwest area that demonstrated that they reduced veterans health issues by 50% by providing them with increased levels of vitamin D.. They ignore the studies because it doesn’t grow the bureaucracy that they are managing. Harvard ran a vital study and never measured blood value of vitamin D to determine its true contribution to good health, and the study was purposely designed to discredit the true value of vitamin D.. for those that are interested in the true value of vitamin D I recommend very highly www.vitamindwiki.com that documents, the true value of vitamin D in maintaining good health. Many of the prescription drugs that are consumed chronically by humans that are pushed by the drug trade deplete key nutrients in the body and are they causes of ill health. The one that I am aware of that is ignored by medicine is a proton pump inhibitors chronic consumption destroys vitamin D, which is essential for good health, and the average American carries about half of the blood value of what is required to stay healthy and is demonstrated by the research at vitamin D wiki. I will continue to take 5000. IU’s vitamin D daily and maintain a blood value of a round 70 ng’s. There is sufficient evidence that 80% of the breast cancer cases would not exist if every woman had a blood value over 50 ng’s. Pushing the fear that vitamin D is a poison benefits our bloated healthcare system in the USA.. the endocrinologist in the USA understand the true value of vitamin D and their viewpoint is ignored by big medicine because it again doesn’t grow our bloated healthcare system.

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