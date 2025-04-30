For decades, the medical establishment has championed routine mammograms as the gold standard for early breast cancer detection, promising that annual screenings are a lifesaving necessity. Yet, this pervasive narrative often sidesteps critical risks, inefficiencies, and alternative approaches. I have recently come across Dr Jeff Barke, a holistic physician skeptical of the medical-industrial complex. He has written a great piece on mammograms that I’m amplifying below. Insights from my own deep dive into mammogram myths underscore the growing skepticism surrounding conventional screening protocols, urging a reevaluation of their true efficacy and safety.
The case for routine mammograms fails under scrutiny, with concerns like radiation exposure, false positives, and overdiagnosis challenging their one-size-fits-all promotion. These issues, coupled with significant financial incentives within the mammography industry, raise questions about whether recommendations prioritize patient well-being or profit. Marc Girardot’s analysis and Peter Gøtzsche’s exposé on mammography as a potential hoax highlight how systemic biases and outdated assumptions perpetuate flawed practices, leaving women vulnerable to unnecessary interventions. Moreover, the failure of mammograms to address root causes of cancer, as explored in Dr Robert Mendelsohn’s critique of male-dominated medical practices, underscores the need for a holistic approach that emphasizes prevention over detection.
Women navigating these decisions face a barrage of fear-based messaging, often unaware of safer alternatives like thermography or breast ultrasound, or the limitations of mammograms for dense breast tissue. Dr Vernon Coleman’s guide on challenging medical overreach empowers women to question dogmatic recommendations and seek personalized strategies for breast health. This article by Dr Jeff Barke presents ten compelling reasons to rethink traditional mammogram guidelines, advocating for a shift toward informed, individualized care that respects both science and skepticism.
With thanks to Dr. Jeff Barke.
10 Reasons to Question Traditional Mammogram Recommendations
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10 Reasons to Question Traditional Mammogram Recommendations
Jeffrey I. Barke, MD
For decades, women have been told that routine mammograms are essential for early breast cancer detection and saving lives. The message has been clear: the earlier, the better, and annual screenings are a must. However, as a holistic and integrative physician who remains skeptical of the medical-industrial complex, I believe that women deserve a more nuanced, informed approach.
While mammograms may have a place in certain cases, the widespread recommendation for routine screening—especially without discussion of its risks and alternatives—warrants deeper scrutiny. Here are ten reasons why women should question the conventional wisdom on mammograms and explore a more holistic approach to breast health.
1. Radiation Exposure and Cancer Risk
Mammograms use ionizing radiation, which has the potential to damage DNA. While each individual scan may expose a woman to a small amount of radiation, the cumulative exposure over time—especially with annual screenings—raises legitimate concerns.
Several studies suggest that repeated radiation exposure may increase the risk of radiation-induced cancers, particularly in women with genetic predispositions (such as BRCA mutations). In fact, a 2012 study published in BMJ found that young women with BRCA mutations who underwent mammograms before age 30 had an increased risk of developing breast cancer compared to those who did not.
A true preventive approach should prioritize reducing risk factors for breast cancer rather than relying on a screening tool that may contribute to the problem.
2. High Rates of False Positives
A false-positive result means a mammogram detects something suspicious that turns out not to be cancer. This leads to unnecessary anxiety, additional imaging, biopsies, and sometimes even aggressive treatments.
According to research, up to 60% of women who get annual mammograms for ten years will experience at least one false positive. In other words, the more mammograms you get, the more likely you are to receive a frightening but ultimately incorrect diagnosis.
False positives can create a cascade of unnecessary medical interventions, further entrenching women in the medical system and exposing them to more risks than benefits.
3. Overdiagnosis and Overtreatment
One of the biggest issues with routine mammography is overdiagnosis, meaning the detection of cancers that would never have caused harm in a woman’s lifetime. This includes ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a condition often classified as “Stage 0” cancer, which some experts argue should not be considered cancer at all.
The problem? Overdiagnosis leads to overtreatment. Many women diagnosed with DCIS undergo surgery, radiation, and even chemotherapy, despite the fact that these interventions may have no impact on overall survival.
A groundbreaking 25-year study published in BMJ (2014) found that mammography screening did not significantly reduce breast cancer mortality and led to one in five breast cancers being overdiagnosed.
4. Failure to Reduce Mortality as Promised
If mammograms truly saved lives as often claimed, we should see clear, dramatic reductions in breast cancer mortality. However, multiple studies have challenged this assumption.
A major 2014 Cochrane Review of randomized trials found that mammograms did not significantly reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer compared to women who were not screened. In some cases, mortality rates were similar regardless of screening participation.
This raises the question: Are women being misled about the life-saving potential of mammograms?
5. Compression Risks and Potential Tumor Seeding
Mammograms require intense compression of breast tissue to capture clear images. This process is not only painful but could potentially be harmful.
Some researchers have raised concerns that if a malignant tumor is already present, the extreme force used during compression might cause cancer cells to spread into the lymphatic system or bloodstream. While this has not been definitively proven, it is an area that deserves further investigation.
6. Conflicts of Interest in the Medical Industry
Mammography is a multi-billion-dollar industry. From hospitals to radiologists to equipment manufacturers, there are massive financial incentives to keep women coming back for annual screenings.
Organizations that promote widespread mammogram use—including some major cancer charities—often have financial ties to companies that profit from screening programs, diagnostic procedures, and breast cancer treatments.
When financial motives are involved, it becomes essential to question whether medical recommendations are truly in the best interest of patients or the industry’s bottom line.
7. Better and Safer Screening Alternatives Exist
Traditional medicine treats mammography as the gold standard, but there are other non-radiation-based options that may provide safer and more useful information. These include:
Thermography – Uses infrared imaging to detect abnormal heat patterns, which can indicate inflammation or early cancerous changes long before a tumor forms.
Breast Ultrasound – Particularly useful for women with dense breasts, ultrasound can detect masses that mammograms often miss.
Breast MRI – A highly sensitive imaging tool that can detect abnormalities without radiation exposure.
While these alternatives are not perfect, they do not expose women to radiation or compression risks and can complement a more holistic approach to breast health.
8. Mammograms Do Not Address the Root Causes of Cancer
Cancer is a multi-factorial disease driven by lifestyle, diet, environmental toxins, and hormonal imbalances. Yet, the mainstream medical system focuses on early detection rather than true prevention.
A more holistic approach would emphasize:
Reducing toxic exposures (plastics, pesticides, xenoestrogens)
Supporting detoxification through liver health and lymphatic drainage
Balancing hormones naturally
Nutritional strategies that reduce inflammation and support cellular health
Screening alone does nothing to address these underlying causes.
9. Dense Breast Tissue Reduces Accuracy
Nearly 50% of women over 40 have dense breast tissue, which can make mammograms less effective. Dense tissue appears white on a mammogram, just like cancer does, making it much harder to spot abnormalities.
Shockingly, many women with dense breasts are not even told that mammograms are less accurate for them. Instead, they continue receiving mammograms, falsely believing they are getting reliable results.
For these women, ultrasound or MRI is often a more effective option.
10. Psychological and Emotional Harm
The fear-based messaging around mammograms has created a culture of anxiety, panic, and dependency. Women are often made to feel irresponsible if they question screening or seek alternatives.
The emotional stress of a false positive or an ambiguous result can negatively impact overall health—and stress itself is a well-documented factor in disease development.
Women deserve to make empowered, informed decisions rather than being pressured by fear.
Final Thoughts: Informed Choice Over Fear-Based Medicine
Mammograms are not inherently bad, but the one-size-fits-all approach ignores individual risk factors, alternative screening methods, and the broader picture of breast health. Women deserve full transparency about risks, benefits, and alternatives rather than being pushed into annual screenings without question.
Disclosure:
This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your physician before making any medical decisions regarding breast cancer screening or treatment.
Would love to hear your thoughts! Are you rethinking mammograms, or have you already explored alternative approaches? Let’s discuss in the comments!
In Print
The Unbekoming library is available in paperback, printed to order through Lulu and shipped worldwide. The shelf begins with the paradigm question underneath everything else — No Virus, the isolation problem, the collapse of virology’s foundational claims, and a disease-by-disease reappraisal — and moves through the suppressed compounds mainstream medicine set aside: The DMSO Book, Chlorine Dioxide: The Forbidden Remedy, The Iodine Book, and The Hydrogen Peroxide Book. Two more recover what’s still on the kitchen shelf: Baking Soda and The Castor Oil Book. Two more recover the minerals modern soil, water, and processing quietly stripped from the diet: The Magnesium Handbook and The Boron Book. Sitting alongside these is No Contagion, co-authored with Jamie Andrews — the case against germ theory itself, catalogued through 258 failed contagion experiments.
The critique books cover what medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and veterinary practice have become. The Unvaccinated treats the completely unvaccinated as a comparison group across twenty chapters and five appendices. Medicalized Motherhood follows a woman through 123 documented interventions from teenage pill to postpartum discharge. Drilling for Profit treats cavities, gum disease, and crooked teeth as the dietary problem they are. What Your Vet Can’t Tell You applies the same critique to pets. Escape from Psychiatry documents the fabrication of the DSM and the specific damage of every major psychiatric drug class. The Vitamin K Injection covers what happens in the first hours of a newborn’s life.
The full shelf is at lulu.com/spotlight/unbekoming. A physical book reaches the person a Substack post never will — the skeptical relative, the friend who won’t click a link but might open a book, the visitor whose eye lands on a coffee table. Buy one to keep, and one to give away.
I should take this opportunity to mention Dr. Barke’s podcast partner’s book United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis. I used to give that book out as well as Dr. Robert Yoho’s book Butchered by Healthcare to my dog and horse sitting clients at the beginning of 2020 in the hopes that they’d disregard all the mandates. I wrote on the inside of each book, “Turn off your TV”.
Great timing for me! At high risk from my grandmother who ultimately passed from what started as breast cancer, I’ve always been warned and scared into being radiated yearly since teen years! Over the years due to various financial difficulties, lack of insurance, etc.. I’ve not had one, and I’m grateful! Being one of the women included in dense and fibrous breasts group, they frightened me with a call back for the last one I had in 2020. After all checked out fine, I really started questioning. I suffer from wide spread trigger points all over my ribs and some in my breasts from Myofacial Pain Syndrome and they can feel like little starting cancers that they teach you to feel for. It can be disconcerting. With other problems that have CT Scans, X-rays, surgeries, etc…over the last two decades, I’ve been radiated quite enough thank you! 😣 At every turn over these last years I’ve read more and more in regard to this very subject. Isn’t it par that long ago, it’d be a male to come up with a device that strangles and smashes our breasts more hours than not, and it’s harmful! I did read information on that being a very real possibility of increasing the chances of developing cancer. Wow. We’ve been so insidiously indoctrinated! In countless subjects. My GP is on me about getting a mammo since it’s been so long and frankly, I’m not doing it! I will however, allow an ultrasound. Thank you for this article. Greatly appreciated!🙏🏻