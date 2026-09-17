You know the pattern. A complaint produces a review that produces a report that produces no change. A regulator holds a consultation whose conclusions were written before the questions were asked. A doctor’s adverse-event report vanishes into a database no one reads. A whistleblower becomes a personnel matter. The institutions that received the information did not lack for it. What they lacked was any capacity to be changed by it.

In Mutation II: When Feedback Stops Correcting, Luc Lelièvre offers a framework for the pattern recent years have made unmistakable. He distinguishes information from feedback: information becomes feedback only when it can change what an institution does. Once that link breaks, an institution can hear without learning anything. It processes contradiction indefinitely through reclassification, neutralization, procedural displacement, symbolic responsiveness, procedural saturation, and cognitive overload, while its formal structure remains intact. The institution stays busy. It grows more procedurally sophisticated. What it loses is the ability to let what it hears matter.

Luc grounds the framework in three cases readers may recognize. Detective Helen Grus investigated infant deaths and found herself investigated instead. Luc’s own proposal to research Quebec’s lockdowns and emergency powers at Université Laval was managed out through procedure rather than argument. Laurent Mucchielli documents the “Covid Doxa,” where scientific dissent during the pandemic was reclassified as moral deviance. In each case, the original signal was received. In each case, what the institution processed was the person, not the problem.

Mutation II sits inside the Closure series. Mutation I mapped a civilisational arc (Closure, Saturation, Threshold, Mutation, New Landscape) and introduced Anti-Progress and The Great Inversion. Mutation II works at a smaller scale. It opens up what happens inside institutions between Closure and Mutation, and how the six-mechanism cascade Luc develops here sits alongside the six established Closure mechanisms (Neutralization, Dilution, Suspension, Reversal, Rogueness, Enantiodromia). Readers new to the series can start here; the reconciliation with Mutation I is built into the introduction.

The closing move matters. When institutions lose the capacity to correct themselves, correction migrates outward, to archives, external researchers, journalists, and informal networks. Society keeps the capacity to criticize while losing the shared framework that would let criticism land. The PDF is below. It runs long, but the argument is worth the time.

Mutation Ii When Feedback Stops Correcting 233KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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