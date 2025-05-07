Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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David's avatar
David
May 7, 2025

After two cesarean births, my wife and I decided to have the next one at home with a midwife. Dealing with doctors and hospitals just wasn't going to work. No one there wanted to do a VBAC after one, let alone two cesareans. Talk about a world of difference. A home birth with a midwife is 100x better all around. Period.

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Cathleen
May 7, 2025

Bravo to Chris and Hannah! After reading how the doctor/midwifes were so convinced that the baby would have issues if not given the vitamin K vaccine, etc, and the mother would have issues if not doing all the "tests" and taken vaccines during pregnancy, you'd have to wonder how babies and mothers survived child birth for thousand of years.

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