In 1908, a Russian physician published a novel in which a Martian astronomer, in the course of arguing for the extermination of Earth’s population, made the following observation about socialism: any regime established in isolated countries surrounded by a hostile capitalist sea would be “perverted deeply and for a long time to come by years of encirclement, unavoidable terror and militarism, and the barbarian patriotism that is their inevitable consequence.” Nine years later, the Bolshevik Revolution took place. Twenty years later, Stalin’s consolidation fulfilled the description almost exactly. The novel was Red Star, and its author was one of the original twenty-two Bolsheviks Lenin had gathered in Switzerland four years earlier to build a disciplined revolutionary group. The Indiana University Press edition of 1984, edited by Loren R. Graham and Richard Stites, collects Red Star, its 1913 prequel Engineer Menni, and a 1924 poem sketching a third novel Bogdanov never completed.

Alexander Bogdanov (1873–1928) took his medical degree in 1899 after studying science and psychology in Moscow and Kharkov. By that point he had already moved from Populism into Marxism and was working in the underground network of the Russian Social Democratic Party. Among the Social Democrat leaders he was one of the best informed about actual factory conditions inside Russia, having spent the years 1904 to 1907 running the underground cells while Lenin remained in emigration. He broke with Lenin over both philosophy (his embrace of Ernst Mach’s epistemology in a system he called empiriomonism) and tactics (his insistence that armed uprising remained possible after 1907). Lenin answered the philosophy in the polemical Materialism and Empiriocriticism (1908). The tactical dispute ended their partnership permanently. Bogdanov went on to teach at the Capri school for workers with Gorky and Lunacharsky, to write the three-volume Tektology now cited as an early sketch of cybernetics and systems theory, and in 1926 to found the Institute for Blood Transfusion. He was written out of the official Bolshevik story after his death and not reprinted in the Soviet Union for nearly fifty years.

The novel appeared in the aftermath of the failed 1905 Revolution, at a moment when the Tsarist regime had answered a nationwide uprising with martial law, drumhead trials, punitive expeditions, and the massacre of the radical wing. Bogdanov saw what superior military technology could do against insufficiently armed forces, and his tactical quarrel with Lenin over whether the revolution was over drew him toward the writing of a utopia. The Russian science fiction of the period was already crowded with visions of Mars, drawing on Giovanni Schiaparelli’s canali observations and Percival Lowell’s Mars and Its Canals (1906). Kurd Lasswitz had brought large-eyed Martians to Earth in 1897; H.G. Wells had published War of the Worlds in 1897–98; Konstantin Tsiolkovsky was publishing on space flight in the same years. What Bogdanov added to this tradition was a fully worked communist utopia on the red planet, complete with a Central Institute of Statistics that computed labor requirements hour by hour and broadcast them on shifting display boards at every factory. Beneath that surface, without announcement, he installed a second story about the problems the utopia had not solved.

Bogdanov’s political defeat did not end his influence, which arguably grew more consequential after 1928 than during his life. Tektology, his proposed universal organisational science, is now cited by systems theorists as the precursor to Ludwig von Bertalanffy’s General Systems Theory and Norbert Wiener’s Cybernetics. He devised Input-Output Analysis, the technique for tracking circulatory flows through a system, decades before Wassily Leontief received a Nobel Prize for its formal development. A version of the Gaia Hypothesis appears in his work long before Lovelock formalised it. I came to Bogdanov through the work of esc, whose Substack has documented the continuous line from Bogdanov’s twin projects (Tektology as the science of organisation, Proletkult as the cultural and educational arm) to the contemporary machinery of Adaptive Management embedded in pandemic planning, environmental policy, supply chain governance, urban planning, and the Digital Twin architecture of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. What esc calls “second-order Marxism,” the embedding of Marxist analytical principles into scientific, systemic, and institutional structures rather than their explicit teaching, is precisely the framework Bogdanov proposed to Lenin as an alternative to violent class struggle. Lenin rejected it. Its principles now run through the pipeline connecting the ICSU (now the ISC) to UNESCO to the school curriculum. The utopian architect who lost the political fight quietly won the organisational one.

Bogdanov’s acknowledged place in the historical record remains his role as the founder of Soviet science fiction. Darko Suvin has called him the progenitor of the entire genre, whose 1920s explosion produced roughly two hundred works largely reworking his themes; Zamyatin’s We (1920) is an emphatic repudiation of the utopia, Alexis Tolstoy’s Aelita an inversion.

The full summary unpacks the material behind the 1908 prophecy of encirclement-perverted socialism; the dystopian second layer of the Martian utopia (radioactive fuel depletion, forests destroyed for minerals, suicide clinics generated by medical life extension, tragedy as the planet’s favorite dramatic form); and the extermination debate in which the astronomer Sterni argues for the annihilation of Earth’s population and Netti replies with what Graham reads as an early ecological defense of irreplaceable biological and cultural diversity. On April 7, 1928, Bogdanov exchanged his own blood with that of a young student suffering from malaria and tuberculosis, continuing to take clinical notes on his own condition until the last minutes of his life. It was one day after Stalin’s Central Committee plenum on the Shakhty trial, which prosecuted engineers along the lines Bogdanov’s Engineer Menni had described as “wrecking” fifteen years earlier.