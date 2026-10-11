Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
6m

Rick Sr's case is a very real example. Left to their own devices, people take what they 'feel' like taking, rather than what would be a more helpful measurement. Evidently in Rick Sr's case, his son putting him on 1.5L/day of Fiji water, + supplements, was a better option than him taking what he could be...bothered taking, for all intents and purposes. It still made a difference, but was nowhere near as good as when he was on a set amount of Fiji water + supplements from his son.

I have seen this time and time again from patients over the years. Even when studies show X-amount gives the best results, and even when their prescription is for a certain dose, people still do...what they want to do.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
6m

Yes, we reversed terminal Lymphoma in a small dog with Curcumin and Silica-rich water (Crystal Swiss). https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/old-dogs-very-new-tricks

https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/content/are-mrna-vaccines-inducing-sanarelli-shwartzman-phenomenon

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/12

https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1

Hydrophobic Catalysis by L-Ascorbic Acid: A supramolecular Strategy to counter the SARS-CoV2 ADP Ribose Glycohydrolase (figshare.com)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IhQlLMxJrs

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