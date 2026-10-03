Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Judy. Electrifried's avatar
Judy. Electrifried
10hEdited

Fiji water, Borax/Boron, Lithium

Since learning about Fiji water and OSA, I’ve put my family on Fiji water and suggested it to others. We’ve been on it for 4+ months now. Not only does it have OSA to deal with aluminum, it also has a complement of electrolytes and bicarbonates. I live in the US southwest desert. We have engineered hell weather (regularly over 112 in the summer.) Heatstroke is a daily threat. Electrolytes are helpful to keep us more stable. The bicarbonates in Fiji water are an added bonus. They support the pancreas. Who doesn’t want a happy pancreas?

I believe the minerals in Fiji water help to heal the nervous system. With neurodegenerative conditions, people lose their sense of smell, and their sense of taste is altered, wanting to overdose on sugary food, for example. One interesting effect for me is that my senses are more acute, particularly my sense of taste. It also seems to normalize appetite, either direction. My very thin son has an increased appetite. Mine has decreased. (Yay on both.)

Years ago, I did hair analysis on my son and myself. Mine showed extremely high mercury. His showed extremely high aluminum. I didn’t know then what to make of that. My son has been unwell since he was four years old. He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was 16, followed almost immediately by an intestinal resection. Umbekoming’s article on Crohn’s disease and the aluminum connection was monumental. In Crohn’s disease, aluminum deposits in the terminal ileum. My son no longer has a terminal ileum.

Curious Outlier has written several excellent articles about Borax/Boron. Boron eliminates fluoride. Boron improves brain and bone, membranes, and actual physical strength. It is neuroprotective. Boron supports cognition, memory and attention, as well as brain electrical activity. I now dose coffee with Borax as suggested by Curious.

Something about “Covid”… Covid itself, hospital protocols, and the C19 poisoned darts destroy the hippocampus in the brain. Non-native EMFs also destroy the hippocampus. The hippocampus is devastated in Alzheimer’s. There’s also a Parkinson’s connection.

Lithium Orotate and Lithium Aspartate rebuild the hippocampus. Lithium regenerates gray matter. The hippocampus is responsible for memory, time stamps, as well as sense of self and relationships to others. I think Lithium may also mitigate insulin resistance. (Not sure if I understood that part correctly.) GSK3 connection. Nicotine connection.

Win-Win-Win. Fiji water. Borax/Boron. Lithium.

Then, add in DMSO!

Lithium people include Dr. Michael Nehls, Dr. Thomas Guttusso, and Dr. Ray Dorsey on Substack and YouTube and books. They work with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Autism.

Dr. Mark Sircus has written articles and books about the importance of bicarbonates.

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Randy's avatar
Randy
10hEdited

“Crouse’s 2026 book, Discovering Magic in Water that Makes Life Possible on Earth, is the authoritative source…”

To Dr Crouse’s previous work on aluminum’s role in Alzheimer disease, autism, and stroke, this book adds childhood epilepsy and erectile dysfunction as caused by aluminum overload. Unfortunately, his latest book reads like a PhD dissertation, complete with statistical analyses and proofs that only a mathematician could love. He goes to great lengths to prove that aluminum is the CAUSE of — not just correlated to — his listed maladies. He has obviously written this to be the definitive expression and culmination of his life’s work, but it is a struggle for readers who are not research scientists.

I would suggest his 2016 book, “Prevent Alzheimer's, Autism and Stroke” as a more readable alternative.

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