Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

Hospitals are torture machines, even starting in the few minutes after birth. They might as well burn a brand on the child to inaugurate it into the medical mafia's disease of the month club. With that first injection, they are telling the baby that they own it for life. Lock, stock and syringe. How did any newborn survive before this "ritual" became standard practice?

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
7h

You nailed this one !! Thank u 💥❤️

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