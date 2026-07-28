Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

I think the entire vitamin-mineral gambit is completely turned inside out. When you see how most vitamins are constructed into pills, you get a much different sensation than what may be found in real food. And no I do not need iodine, magnesium or extra iron.

If anything, what the body requires is a trickle of a few items to keep its charge in balance. Artificially adding vits and mins into foods is a losers game. Foods, other than the highly processed variety, contain extremely complex molecules that provide with the body requires.

Medicine and science have no clue as to how the body really works as they are both part of a gigantic marketing scheme using drugs, vaccines and supplements to keep you off balance, out of sync, ill and diseased...all so they can hook you into their lifelong destruction machine...which you pay for through the teeth.

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

So true!

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