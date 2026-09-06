Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
11h

I've been writing about this for decades. But to see the whole enchilada in one place..... Devastating! You've done it again, Unbekoming!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
10h

While living in Belgium for 40 years my blood pressure was measured about 4 times. 'bloodwork' was done twice, both times before surgery. I had never seen the doodah on your finger that supposedly measures oxygen. When I came here I was astonished of how many unnecessary tests were done. In Belgium you see the doctor - there is no sign-in paper, questionnaire and 2 or 3 nurses who ask you what you filled out on the questionnaire again. You tell the doc what is wrong, and are asked relevant questions. the numbers there are still a few years behind - I will still ask when the doc here tells me this or that is too high or low, and he laughs and says, they consider that bad over there? Jeez! You are fine, don't worry.

Exactly like you explain to the 6 year old what happened. I absolutely love that part of your articles! It is a meme in words.

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