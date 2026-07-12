Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
6h

After a few unpleasant attempts with "The Pill" many years ago, I switched to the Rhythm Method along with the knowledge of my body's scent and secretions. It worked perfectly and reliably and is a natural method any woman can learn.

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AMV's avatar
AMV
6h

When are people going to get the fact that pharmaceutical companies do not give honest information or do honest studies. It’s happened throughout history. It’s still happening and people just take drugs because they are recommended by our government alphabet agencies and our doctors follow what the government agencies say. Do drs read the studies? To patients read the studies? Do you know that Big Pharma funds a good chunk of our alphabet agencies? That’s a huge conflict of interest. Everyone just blindly trusts. Huge mistake. You’re the ones paying the price with poor outcomes while Big Pharma gets wealthy. 🤔🧐🤨This article is just one example.

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