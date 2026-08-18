Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
5hEdited

Fascinating read! Thankyou!! I actually had no idea that marine phytoplankton create that DMSP ocean 'smell'. My kids were asking some stuff about the oceans the other day, so I might let them know about this info! I think they'd find it interesting.

And yes, science magazines many moons ago used to be good reading. Not so anymore...

Funny you should mention organophosphate usage leading to manganese taking up the spaces of the depleted copper. Where I used to live, heavy farming country (cattle & sheep, mostly), they'd even drop phosphates from a plane onto fields, sometimes! I remember calling my neighbours and getting annoyed with them for not telling us, like they legally should have, that they were going to have a plane do exactly that overhead - when I was at home breastfeeding my 3rd child! I would've gone out for the morning had I known!

But every farmer around there seemed to use phosphate. It was...gross. Huge piles of it. Dumped, and gradually trucked over the fields. The water in the next town I used to work in was disgusting and smelly - because of too much manganese in the water, among other things. Even when you filtered it, it was still awful. So much phosphate from over-usage ended up washing into the river, and making the water practically undrinkable because manganese had taken over. I always wondered why there was such a high Mn level. Now I specifically know why the excessive organophosphate usage from farming caused it!

That whole areas is pretty 'dead' in my books, though. I visited it last year, and wondered how I'd ever lived 16 years in the area! So brown. So dead. So dry. So cold. No wonder the farmers use phosphates. If they didn't, almost nothing would grow there. Bye-bye livelihoods, right?

To think I moved there. Well, it was for work. Bad idea in the end, I suppose?! I grew up 5 minutes from the beach! Spent almost a quarter of a century 5 minutes from a beach. Sure, it was in a major city, but I loved that seaside smell. And I do miss the ocean. I love that salty sea air. At least we're only an hour from a beach now.

Anyway, in the dead area, we lived quite rurally, and were on tank water. We had our tanks cleaned out every year or two, plus we had a new roof, a whole house water filter, plus sediment & chemical (carbon) filters for the water we drank. I loved that water! But I sure didn't like seeing all that phosphate being used all over the place.

So glad I subscribe to you, Unbekoming. You pass on such a wealth of information!

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MyriamSofia's avatar
MyriamSofia
3hEdited

No wonder they shut down the beaches during “Covid” and tried to ban NAC, a precursor to sulfur, for the activation of detox pathways, the methylation cycle.

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