Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Karen Brennan, PhD's avatar
Karen Brennan, PhD
Dec 26, 2024

I recently had to take someone to the ER due to a fall 9 feet off a ladder onto concrete, resulting in a hairline rib fx and a complete rib fx. I will be substacking when I get a chance on one, the corrupt ER experience, and secondly, on the very rapid recovery which includes topical DMSO. The Jacobs brand mentioned in this post has a glass bottle option. The DMSO store link has DMSO in plastic containers. I use Dr. Morans brand which comes in amber glass. At 65 degrees F. 99.9 % DMSO should solidify.

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Janet Gernand's avatar
Janet Gernand
Dec 26, 2024

Is there a place where I can buy this in print?

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